Brickbat: Justice Delayed

A Florida appeals court has dismissed charges that John DeRossett tried to kill three Brevard County sheriff's deputies, citing the state's "stand your ground" law. Plainclothes detectives tried to arrest DeRossett's daughter outside the home they shared for prostitution. When the daughter began to scream for help, DeRossett grabbed a gun and opened fire, wounding one of the deputies. DeRossett argued he did not know the men were law enforcement and thought they were trying to kidnap his daughter. He spent five years in jail awaiting trial.