Brickbat: Soiled

In England, the South Yorkshire Police Department has apologized for ordering a family out of their own garden. Video of the encounter shows a police officer telling a couple and their two children they had to stay inside their home because of the coronavirus. "The virus does not stop on your front gardens," she warned. "A thousand people died yesterday, a thousand people." In fact, the nation's shelter-in-place rules explicitly allow people onto their yards, gardens and out buildings. A police spokesman described the officer as "well-intentioned but ill-informed."