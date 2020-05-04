The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

What Motivated the Supreme Court's pre-New Deal Liberty of Contract Jurisprudence?

I have a new article reviewing the latest developments in the debate among legal historians.

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

I have a new article in the George Mason Law Review, Class Legislation, Fundamental Rights, and the Origins of Lochner and Liberty of Contract. Here is the abstract:

While legal scholars and historians have criticized many judicial doctrines from the pre-New Deal period, critics have been especially scathing in their attacks on the "liberty of contract" doctrine enforced most famously in Lochner v. New York. Until recently, academics routinely asserted that the Lochner Court's Justices simply made up the doctrine based on a combination of belief in laissez-faire economics and hostility to workers' rights.

Contemporary scholars, by contrast, have reconstructed the period's due-process jurisprudence, finding in it a principled commitment to a conception of justice with philosophical and jurisprudential roots dating back to the Founding and beyond. There are two primary lines of this revisionist literature. One emphasizes traditional Anglo-American hostility to "class legislation"—legislation that arbitrarily favors or disfavors particular factions. The other emphasizes the influence of the natural rights tradition, tempered by precedent and historicism, on the Court's due-process decisions. Part I of this Article reviews the debate that emerged in the 1990s and early 2000s between partisans of these interpretations.

Part II of this Article discusses subsequent developments in the class legislation vs. fundamental rights debate through the present time, noting an increasing convergence between the two sides; both sides acknowledge that both class legislaton and fundamental rights played significant roles in the development of the Supreme Court's due process jurisprudence, with the remaining debate primarily over which doctrine deserves more emphasis in histortical recountings.

This Article concludes by noting that as this debate has progressed, certain areas of historical consensus have emerged. First, both sides agree that the Court did not attempt to enforce anything approaching a night watchman-type laissez-faire policy on government. Second, both sides agree that the Supreme Court's fundamental-rights jurisprudence, often traced to the 1930s, in fact began to emerge in the pre–New Deal period. Finally, they agree that the Supreme Court Justices who adopted and applied the liberty of contract doctrine did not have the cartoonish reactionary motives attributed to them by Progressive and New Deal critics. Rather, the Justices, faced with constitutional challenges to novel assertions of government power, sincerely tried to protect liberty as they understood it, consistent with longstanding constitutional doctrines that reflected the notion that governmental authority had limits enforceable via the Due Process Clause.

Howard Gillman, author of a leading book on Lochner and currently Chancellor of UC Irvine, responds here.

NEXT: A New York Cop Beat Someone Up Over Social Distancing. Will NYPD Policing Finally Change Now?

David Bernstein is the University Professor and the Executive Director of the Liberty & Law Center at the Antonin Scalia Law School, George Mason University.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Dilan Esper
    May.4.2020 at 4:42 pm

    I’m sorry, but SCOTUS had pretty cartoonish motives.

    There’s nothing particularly horrendous about believing in some form of economic freedom as an unenumerated right, but why, exactly, was it unconstitutional for states to step in to a specific form of relationship where bargaining power was and is grossly unequal.

    There’s nothing in principle wrong with freedom if contract. The problem was hypothesizing that workers were freely agreeing to these contracts, and that states were trampling on that freedom by prohibiting the most exploitative contracts.

Please to post comments