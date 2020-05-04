The Volokh Conspiracy

The Demise of the Short-Lived Government Edits Doctrine

Prof. Lior Silberman (UBC) points out this government edit by the Supreme Court to the syllabus its decision last week in Georgia v. Public.Resource.Org, Inc.—a reference to the enigmatic "government edits doctrine" has been corrected to the more banal "government edicts doctrine."