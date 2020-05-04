The Volokh Conspiracy
The Demise of the Short-Lived Government Edits Doctrine
People interested in government, and in editing, would have surely found it interesting.
Prof. Lior Silberman (UBC) points out this government edit by the Supreme Court to the syllabus its decision last week in Georgia v. Public.Resource.Org, Inc.—a reference to the enigmatic "government edits doctrine" has been corrected to the more banal "government edicts doctrine."