Today in Supreme Court History: May 2, 1927
5/2/1927: Buck v. Bell decided.
A Home School legal defense group calls it "a terrible thing and a waste of time."
Wyoming’s first-and-best-in-the-nation food freedom law just keeps getting better.
"This never happened," Biden told Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski.
In an interview, the freshly-minted presidential candidate talks abortion, the "spoiler" charge, and Joe Biden's flip-flopping, while insisting that 2020 is a "winnable race."
County offices and courts are closed for COVID-19, but the jails are full.