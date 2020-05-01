The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: May 1, 1871
5/1/1871: Knox v. Lee decided.
Advertisement
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
5/1/1871: Knox v. Lee decided.
Advertisement
In an interview, the freshly-minted presidential candidate talks abortion, the "spoiler" charge, and Joe Biden's flip-flopping, while insisting that 2020 is a "winnable race."
A Home School legal defense group calls it "a terrible thing and a waste of time."
Anti-porn crusaders get their panties in a twist about a uptick in porn consumption during COVID-19.
Wyoming’s first-and-best-in-the-nation food freedom law just keeps getting better.
Lockdown enforcement is becoming more authoritarian.