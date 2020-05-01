Reason Roundup

Criticize the Michigan Protesters for Crowding Into a Building Without Masks On, Not for Peacefully Carrying Weapons

Plus: Michigan Gov. Whitmer will veto measure saying state lawmakers can sue her, Biden addresses sexual assault allegations, and more...

|

EW3ZxHRU8AcnTko
(@SenPolehanki/Twitter)

Michigan legislators passed a bill yesterday afternoon that said they can sue Gov. Gretchen Whitmer if she extends shutdown orders beyond May 15. Last night, the Democratic governor did in fact issue an executive order extending the shutdown to May 28and promised to veto any attempt to limit her authority to do so.

"The governor will not sign any bills that constrain her ability to protect the people of Michigan from this deadly virus in a timely manner," said Whitmer's office in a Thursday evening statement. "The governor intends to veto this bill when presented to her."

This follows a raucous day at the Michigan state capitol.

Michigan residents rallying there yesterdaythe latest in a series of cross-country protests against restrictive lockdown policies—once again saw the most outrageous or worst elements get highlighted as representative of the whole lot.

It's not entirely the media's fault. These folks mean to attract attention. They're eager to talk to reporters. And they're often initially shared in social media photos not by professional reporters but by others attending (or counterprotesting) the rally. Pictures of normie-looking people quietly exercising their rights don't tend to go viral. And while many local news accounts of protests have been thorough, balanced, and nuanced, it's always the wildest quote or character from these accounts that capture public attention even before cable news programs and the culture war's digital aggregators get their hands on them.

Still, the latest spectacle in Michigan has proven a particularly ripe target for sensationalized press. You see, some protesters were armed. Visibly armed. (Concealed carry is banned on the capitol grounds, so visibly armed is the only way there to be legally armed.) No guns were discharged, and there were no reports of people carrying illegal weapons. Yet the firearms seem to have garnered more visceral horror and public condemnation than the legitimate public health problem posed by maskless protesters crowding into buildings and shouting up close in each other's and staff's faces.

The "American Patriot Rally" started outside, reported Craig Mauger of The Detroit News, who was there throughout the day. But protesters were let into the capitol lobby, where they began chanting "let us in" after they were denied entry to the closed legislative chamber.

Armed "gunmen" did not "storm" the capital in a threatening manner, a claim that was making the rounds online for a bit yesterday, nor were police required to protect Whitmer from them. Only one person was arrested yesterday, police told Mauger—and that was for ripping a flag out of someone else's hands.

Whitmer spokesperson Tiffany Brown in a statement said yesterday that "it's disappointing to see people congregating without masks, and without practicing social distancing. This kind of activity will put more people at risk, and it could mean that more people will die."

She's right. Regardless of whether Michigan's shutdown orders go too far, protesters will lose some public sympathy and some moral high ground when they move unnecessarily put others at risk in those ways.

But the state shares a good deal of blame here, even putting aside larger shutdown-oriented battles. They could, after all, have offered to let the protesters enter the building in an orderly and public-health-friendly fashion. They could have let protesters who were taking the proper precautions go further into the building and make themselves heard before their elected officials.

At the very least, they could have issued state police and capital staff better protective gear.

Inside the closed legislature, Michigan state lawmakers were debating whether to extend a state-of-emergency declaration. The state of emergency declaration is separate from Whitmer's shelter-in-place order, which is ostensibly what people were rallying against.

In addition, a resolution was introduced "authorizing the Speaker of the House to commence legal action on behalf of the House of Representatives challenging the Governor's authority and actions during the COVID-19 pandemic." It was adopted by a voice vote, as was a similar resolution in the state Senate.

The resolutions (Senate Resolution 114 and House Resolution 250) would have to be approved by Gov. Whitmer, who said she would veto "any bills that constrain her ability to protect the people of Michigan from this deadly virus."

Michigan Advance notes that "Whitmer's office maintains she holds legal authority to continue her emergency orders without the Legislature's approval under the Constitution and the Emergency Powers of Governor Act."

Outside the legislature yesterday, some of those carrying guns talked to local reporters and sounded far from the crazed maniacs they've been portrayed as:

As to why some protesters were carrying guns Thursday, John Parkinson, 47, of Macomb Township, said his weapon is like a piece of clothing to him, and he carries it for personal protection.

"It is our constitutional right," he said. "It is not that we are trying to say, 'Look at me. Look at me.' This is what we do. This is how we do things. This is our way of life. I openly carry my handgun daily."

Unfortunately, freakouts over people peacefully exercising their rights—and the antics of an irresponsible segment among the protesters—distract from the reasonable and real issues being addressed by many ralliers and stay-at-home supporters of lifting lockdown orders to at least some degree.

It's not a choice between total lockdown and utter inaction, as Reason's Shika Dalmia writes at The Week. "We need more targeted approaches to contain high-risk activities and protect high-risk populations while giving ordinary Americans more—not less—freedom to figure out when and how they want to return to work and some semblance of normal life."

QUICK HITS

  • In a Friday morning appearance on Morning Joe, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden addressed Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation against him. "No. It is not true. I'm saying unequivocally it never happened," said Biden.
  • Nick Gillespie interviews Rep. Justin Amash (L-Mich.) about a range of things, including the sexual assault allegations against both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. "When asked if he could state that he has never assaulted or behaved improperly toward anyone, Amash said, 'Yes, I can say that definitively.'"

NEXT: "Anybody that Wants a Test Can Get a Test" -- Except for Senators

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

    “[I] was thinking about the beaches and the sort of symbolism of the beaches. And remember when you were a kid and you would go to the beach, and there was a beach sign, and it just said one thing on it? ‘Closed Midnight to 5 A.M.’ And every year, they started adding something to the sign — No frisbee. No dogs. No Beer. No smoking. Well, now it’s ‘No Beach.’”

    “[T]he sign is a metaphor for big government. Nothing ever gets taken off the sign. Something gets added to the sign every time.”

      Agreed.

      And speaking of beaches and only somewhat OT:

      I just happened to listen to JImmy Buffet’s “Biloxi”. It captures the magic of the beach when you are a kid. Give it a listen.

      “…Whitmer spokesperson Tiffany Brown in a statement said yesterday that “it’s disappointing to see people congregating without masks, and without practicing social distancing. This kind of activity will put more people at risk, and it could mean that more people will die.”

      She’s right. Regardless of whether Michigan’s shutdown orders go too far, protesters will lose some public sympathy and some moral high ground when they move unnecessarily put others at risk in those ways.”

      There aren’t enough face palms in the world anymore.

      We truly are gargantuan nations of useless idiots and pussies now.

      We’re all Moist now.

        We truly are gargantuan nations of useless idiots and pussies now.

        We’re all Moist now.

    “When asked if he could state that he has never assaulted or behaved improperly toward anyone, Amash said, ‘Yes, I can say that definitively.'”

    So he’s just like Biden.

    “My decision for reopening my business is based mainly on the evidence that I cannot trust the word of our government. In addition to lack of substance to the promises made there seems to be a major disconnect between what actually IS available and what is being broadcast.”
    https://hairendipityvacaville.com/covid-19

      “Vacaville Salon Reopens Despite Stay-at-Home Order”
      https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/vacaville-salon-reopens-despite-stay-at-home-order/2280820/

    The governor will not sign any bills that constrain her ability to protect the people of Michigan from this deadly virus in a timely manner…

    …she ranted from her bunker.

    “At risk” for not wearing masks.
    I didn’t see any 85 year olds there.

      Not sure of the exact number of people who ‘stormed’ the capital, but likely more than a few are probably at risk by not having undergone bypass surgery.

      Probably a few malignant growths that are less than a decade away from killing them too.

    “No. It is not true. I’m saying unequivocally it never happened,” said Biden.

    Now we can hang the banner: THESE ALLEGATIONS HAVE BEEN ADDRESSED

      Now we can hang the banner: THESE ALLEGATIONS HAVE BEEN ADDRESSED

      I need to see his date book so I can dismiss him as a senile idiot who used to be a nerdy drunk that kept a date book.

    https://hectordrummond.com/2020/03/30/soap-opera-science/

    Here’s a remarkable story that no-one in the media or social media has picked up on (although you can bet that everyone in the field knows).

    So we have two epidemiological teams, one at Imperial, and one at Oxford, with differing ideas about Covid-19.

    …Secondly, he had allegedly publicly claimed that a woman in the Zoology department was only appointed to a Readership (ie. above Senior Lecturer but below Professor), after her five-year Fellowship ended, because she had slept with the head of department, who was on the appointing committee. There were also allegations that he had been a bit of a bully, but his allegation against this lecturer was the main problem, and it got him suspended for two months. In the end he decided to leave for Imperial, which offered him a very good position. He took many of his team with him, including Neil Ferguson.

    I should stress that I have no idea whether any of these allegations, on either side, are true, although I note that the woman won her legal case against Anderson. Yes, it actually went to court, and it was a big deal at Oxford, it wasn’t just a little inter-departmental spat. What I am pointing out is the soap-opera nature of the whole thing. This sort of thing is not at all rare in University science departments (and other departments too), and sometimes it’s worse in the more high-powered ones.

    The crowning glory in this story, though, is this. Who was the woman who Anderson allegedly accused of sleeping her way into an Oxford Readership? Her name was … Sunetra Gupta. Who is now the head of the Oxford team engaged in the bitter struggle against the Imperial team that Anderson set up, and which is still run by his protege, Neil Ferguson.

    “promised to veto any attempt to limit her authority to do so.”

    Isn’t that why we have impeachment?

      I think it’s also why those guys have rifles.

      Recall is faster.
      Publicly boycotting the state lottery until she resigns is more effective.
      Not really giving a damn is more likely.

    “When asked if he could state that he has never assaulted or behaved improperly toward anyone, Amash said, ‘Yes, I can say that definitively.'”

    The bar has been set.

    How the Spanish flu of 1918 “almost upended women’s suffrage.”

    Fingers crossed, am I right, fellas?

      It’s high time to end women’s suffrage. Haven’t they suffraged enough?

    Maryland gets its first medical marijuana drive-through.

    Right next to the police impound lot.

    “We need more targeted approaches to contain high-risk activities and protect high-risk populations while giving ordinary Americans more—not less—freedom to figure out when and how they want to return to work and some semblance of normal life.”

    Personal liberty optional.

    “It is our constitutional right,” he said. “It is not that we are trying to say, ‘Look at me. Look at me.’ This is what we do. This is how we do things. This is our way of life. I openly carry my handgun daily.”

    This guy is a snoozer. Find the confederate flag guys.

    https://www.spiked-online.com/2020/04/30/there-is-no-such-thing-as-the-science/

    The dangers of listening to a small pool of experts with orthodox thinking was also pointed to by a former chief scientific adviser, Sir David King. Reacting to reports that Boris Johnson’s senior adviser, Dominic Cummings, may have pushed SAGE to back the current lockdown, King told Bloomberg: ‘There is a herd instinct in all of us – we call it groupthink. It is possible that a group is influenced by a particularly influential person.’

    Other leading scientific figures have criticised the idea that the government’s policies are based on science. Professor Devi Sridhar, chair of global public health at the University of Edinburgh, told the Guardian: ‘As a scientist, I hope I never again hear the phrase “based on the best science and evidence” spoken by a politician. This phrase has become basically meaningless and used to explain anything and everything.’

    The same article quotes Professor Mark Woolhouse, an infectious-disease epidemiologist at the University of Edinburgh: ‘I do think scientific advice is driven far too much by epidemiology – and I’m an epidemiologist. What we’re not talking about in the same formal, quantitative way are the economic costs, the social costs, the psychological costs of being under lockdown. I understand that the government is being advised by economists, psychiatrists and others, but we’re not seeing what that science is telling them. I find that very puzzling.’

    It’s great that these principles are being restated. Funnily enough, though, this wasn’t the reaction we saw over Michael Gove’s much-half-quoted comment during the EU referendum – that the public has ‘had enough of experts’. (In fact, he said: ‘I think the people of this country have had enough of experts from organisations with acronyms saying they know what is best, and getting it consistently wrong.’) The trouble with politicians, we were told by Remain-supporting types, is that they don’t listen to the cool, rational views of experts nearly enough. Now that it seems that experts might be blamed for the deaths of tens of thousands of people, the expertise cheerleaders are reversing out of that position, pronto.

    1. mad.casual
      May.1.2020 at 11:03 am

      ‘There is a herd instinct in all of us – we call it groupthink. It is possible that a group is influenced by a particularly influential person.’

      Relax. Implicit bias training *snigger* has been slowly bleaching this out of employees everywhere*snigger*. Teaching people to be rugged individualists *snigger snigger* capable of making their own decisions *snigger* rather than brainwashing people to the current pseudo-scientific zeitgeist espoused by varying cults of personality.

    HAHAHA. If those ‘gunmen’ were wearing masks while open carrying you bet your ass the ‘news coverage’ would be super different. Something along the lines of ‘masked gunmen shot on steps on capitol building by brave police’.

    …protesters will lose some public sympathy and some moral high ground when they move unnecessarily put others at risk in those ways.

    Suddenly we’re concerned with the efficacy of protest methods.

    https://twitter.com/NolteNC/status/1256191216682708993

    The Curve Is Bent. Time to Free Us!
    @NolteNC
    Says the accused rapist who won’t open his senate records!!!!

    Joe Biden
    @JoeBiden
    · Feb 20
    Let me be clear: Mayor Bloomberg should release folks from their non-disclosure agreements. This is about transparency. The American people deserve to know the truth.

      BIDEN: Explaining why his U. Delaware papers are not public, says there are position papers and private notes about his meetings with international leaders, like Putin.

      Says they could be taken out of context, used against him during a presidential run.

        https://www.foxnews.com/politics/biden-operatives-accessed-secret-senate-records-at-university-of-delaware-report-says

        Biden operatives accessed secret Senate records at University of Delaware before mid-March, report says

    This kind of activity will put more people at risk, and it could mean that more people will die.

    Unlike sending armed agents of the state to interact with people going about their lives at their own discretion.

    “Criticize the Michigan Protesters for Crowding Into a Building Without Masks On”

    Weird how a bunch of people just decided to crowd into a building.

    SF’s dim-bulb mayor decides to move the bum into hotel rooms for ‘the duration’ (with no plan on getting them out), and is SHOCKED at the result:
    “Homeless people from other cities moving to San Francisco for hotel rooms, mayor says ”
    […]
    “SAN FRANCISCO —
    San Francisco Mayor London Breed said Wednesday that homeless people from other counties have moved to San Francisco to ask to be placed in city-leased hotels during the coronavirus crisis.”
    https://www.latimes.com/homeless-housing/story/2020-04-29/san-francisco-coronavirus-hotel-rooms-homeless-people-from-other-cities

    “We have a lot of dumb people in this country. But the difference between the stupidities cherished by the Idiocracy set ingesting fish cleaner, and the ones pushed in places like the Atlantic, is that the jackasses among the “expert” class compound their wrongness by being so sure of themselves that they force others to go along. In other words, to combat “ignorance,” the scolders create a new and more virulent species of it: exclusive ignorance, forced ignorance, ignorance with staying power.”

    “Journalists are professional test-crammers. Our job is to get an assignment on Monday morning and by Tuesday evening act like we’re authorities on intellectual piracy, the civil war in Yemen, Iowa caucus procedure, the coronavirus, whatever. We actually know jack: we speed-read, make a few phone calls, and in a snap people are inviting us on television to tell millions of people what to think about the complex issues of the world.”

    https://taibbi.substack.com/p/temporary-coronavirus-censorship

    It is always good when a leftist realizes the stupidity of appeal to authority when that authority isn’t an actual authority.

      His work on Russia-gate was excellent. I stumbled across it through PJ Media and subscribed. While there is still PLENTY that I disagree with in his writing, it’s thoughtful, well-researched, and well presented.

      If you haven’t already, read the serial novel on the site, Business Secrets of Drug Dealing. It’s really outstanding. Some of the best writing and storytelling I have read in a long time.

    https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1256225573757751303

    As you watch this video, remember two points:

    1) What we accept as normal ratchets over time if we don’t explicitly fight it.

    2) When police officers try and fail to exercise authority, they’re humiliated; humiliation is dangerous for work that depends on public compliance.
    Quote Tweet

    Alex Berenson
    @AlexBerenson
    · 43m
    “That’ll be documented too, that you’re uncooperative.” Wisconsin cops hassle a woman at home for the crime of letting her child play with other kids. This happened. In the United States of America. This week.

    Add those two ideas up and find the future. Next month they don’t walk away. They give her a ticket. The month after that they don’t give her a ticket, they arrest her. The month after that they don’t arrest her, they take her child.

    The longer this goes, the worse it will be.

    Title link says it all:

    https://spectator.org/blue-states-become-laboratories-of-despotism/

    https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1256181179730071558

    1/ Hey, remember how everyone who worked at that meatpacking plant in South Dakota got coronavirus and was going to die? This
    @nytimes
    story was April 15. As of now, 16 days later, South Dakota has 17 deaths total – ONE in anyone under 50, none under 40…

    The leftist media seems to actually starting to pay attention to the Flynn issue.

    https://townhall.com/tipsheet/mattvespa/2020/04/30/liberal-reporter-this-is-why-the-whole-flynn-fiasco-was-implausibly-stupid-fro-n2567929

    Question for the gang. Grocery store workers are violating every lockdown order, and are just taking reasonable precautions, like Swedes.

    Anyone know how big the mass slaughter of grocery store workers by C19 is? I hear a couple of people in this store, a couple in that, were infected. Where are the mass Kroger deaths?

    If that number was significant, wouldn’t it be leading every evening newscast?

    Masks are largely pseudoscience magic dumbo feathers. there are little to no empirical studies that show their efficacy with this. It’s a common sense measure and a way to make people think they have some control over their lives. So lets not criticize anyone for anything unless it’s their horrid fashion choices which some of those people had in spades.

      This is going to burn through the population. The only real question is how it mutates for the second wave and if it will mimic the flu and produce a strain that can reininffect the previously infected. This was the dumbest of all strategies, they thought they were getting the Andromedia strain and ended up with the flu and now they are left holding the bag of fear and shutdowns that has caused the worst self inflicted economic downturn of modern history.

      I had to wear one yesterday at the hospital. Not only are they just mostly theatre, they’re very hard to breather through. And it’s spring. Imagine summer.

      I was tugging on it constantly and I’m not going to get used to it because I’m ADD by nature and plus I don’t feel like it because it means I become part of the sheep cult.

      I’ll agree to it in certain circumstances – ie a hospital but not fricken Costco. They’re annoying company anyway.

      Fuck that. I’ll go where they don’t force that crap. My wife tells me I may be staying home then. So be it. Fuck them all.

    Actual statement from DoL’s most authoritative and goto source…

    Politico: The Media Has Done A Pretty Solid Job Covering This Tara Reade Story

    https://hotair.com/archives/john-s-2/2020/04/30/politico-media-done-pretty-solid-job-covering-tara-reade-story/

    I have never appreciated our Sergeants-at-Arms more than today.

    A good guy with a gun, eh, Senator?

    Maybe I’m wrong, but why is a so-called libertarian magazine nit-picking about masks? I ain’t wearing one because I’m healthy. I’m not the one that’s gonna kill granny and nor I’m afraid of this stupid virus. This appeal to emotion is emotional bullying. The mob now can lynch someone for not following protocols.

    If I get it, I get it. Then I will self-isolate as a duty. But you’re asking people to just do it ‘in case’ and out of pure fear. The precautionary principle is crossing the line into malice in my view.

    The masks aren’t a damn panacea and this virus can easily get through it. Viruses are smart. Smarter than the average progressive and pant shitter. The probabilities of survival are in my favour.

    Look at the fricken damn big picture. The lockdowns are irrational. We should be OUT THERE. Isolating healthy people is wrongheaded.

    I can’t let this control me and here’s Reason scolding people for not having one. You’re a bunch of nags is all you are.

    I think, for the most part, the record will show when the time came to stand for civil rights and liberty Reason failed.

    They should be encouraging civil disobedience. Not taking wish-washy ‘where’s your mask?’ crap.

      The masks (other than N95 and other medical equipment level masks) are effective like TSA screening is effective.
      It is street theater, pure and simple.
      Cloth masks, bandannas, etc just collect the moisture you exhale and save it to breed mold and bacteria and give you other disease than C19. BUT, they publicly show you are a meek sheep incapable of thought or analysis, and thus safe to allow out in the open.

        The head Korean doctor basically said anything lower than KF94 is hit or miss. In other words, dumb.

        Which is what we precisely are. Dumb.

        No ability to conduct risk/reward.

    For reasons I’ve never been able to understand, some people – especially on the Left but I’ve seen it on the Right too – believe that you can only lawfully exercise one constitutionally-protected right at a time. That attempting to exercise two or more rights at once somehow waives all of them.

    You see it most commonly with people carrying guns while protesting, but it also crops up in response to people exercising freedom of religion while protesting and people believing that protestors don’t have fourth amendment rights while protesting.

    Some of the people I know that are normally completely in favor of constitutional/human rights without reservation abruptly become anti-human rights as soon as they see someone exercising two or more at once.

    It just makes no sense at all.

      It makes perfect sense. They do not really favor human rights at all.

    ‘Joe Biden Is Joe Biden’: Nancy Pelosi Snaps at Reporter for Tara Reade Question
    https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/04/30/joe-biden-is-joe-biden-nancy-pelosi-snaps-at-reporter-for-tara-reade-question/

    “I don’t need a lecture or a speech,” Pelosi responded defiantly. “I have complete respect for the whole MeToo movement.”

    “There is a lot of excitement around the idea that women will be heard and listened to,” she added. “There is also due process and the fact that Joe Biden is Joe Biden.”

    How the Spanish flu of 1918 “almost upended women’s suffrage.”
    Maryland gets its first medical marijuana drive-through.

    You do realize that both the NYT and WaPo have paywalls, right?

