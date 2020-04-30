Coronavirus

The Outrage Over Rhode Island's State-Funded Coronavirus Art Is Overblown

The similarities between the image and totalitarian propaganda of old are unmistakable. But we all have bigger things to worry about right now.

|

hope2
(Twitter)

At long last, Rhode Island's state government has art to match its coronavirus response.

On Saturday, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo (D) unveiled the Rhode Island Angel of Hope and Strength, which is intended to inspire people whose lives have been disrupted by the state's COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent shutdowns of most economic and social life.

The image was created by Shepard Fairey—the artist behind the iconic Obama 'Hope' image and an alum of the Rhode Island School of Design—who said in a post on his website that he was solicited by Raimondo to produce an uplifting image that incorporated the state's "working-class roots" and paid homage to its healthcare and public safety workers.

However, the image he produced has irked some folks in the state. As the Providence Journal reports, Rhode Island conservative social media pages were filled with comments about the image's similarity to the iconography of totalitarian regimes. The Journal also noted criticism from the local art community who denounced Raimondo's decision to commission a California-based artist for the work.

The Rhode Island Center for Freedom & Prosperity, a conservative think tank, issued a press release in which it drew similarities between the image and propaganda images of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin and Adolph Hitler.

The image is "a bastardization of the Statue of Liberty wearing a communist China-type cap and tunic, in a layout reminiscent of posters supporting fascist dictatorships of the past," reads the Center's press release.

"Consistent with her authoritarian plans to unilaterally impose harsh dictates on businesses, employees, and individuals during our state's recovery process, the Governor, unbelievably, is asking us to accept such an overtly anti-American symbol of repression," said Mike Stenhouse, the Center's CEO.

The Center has called for businesses to be allowed to reopen, provided appropriate social distancing measures are put in place.

Rhode Island's coronavirus response made headlines last month when the state National Guard began going door to door looking for New Yorkers in violation of a directive requiring travelers from out of state to register with the government and self-quarantine for 14 days, a policy that drew the ire of the Rhode Island chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union.

Like many other jurisdictions across the U.S., Rhode Island has also ordered all non-essential retail businesses to close and instructed residents to stay home unless they are leaving the house to get food, medicine, gas, or are going to work. This order is currently in effect until May 8.

Given the inordinate number of restrictions placed on people's liberties right now—many of which have lasted past their expiration date, and some of which should never have been implemented in the first place—it's a little difficult to get worked up by the thematic choices in Rhode Island's state-sponsored artwork.

That said, it's hard not to see the Angel of Hope's stark similarities to propaganda images of old. While a different picture or artist might have resulted in less controversy, the state government should probably focus its attention on finding a safe way to restore its economy.

NEXT: Today in Supreme Court History: April 30, 1789

Christian Britschgi is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. Eddy
    April.30.2020 at 8:08 am

    Next, they’re going to blow out of all proportion the open-palm salute the governor requires of those who meet her.

    /sarc

    1. H. Farnham
      April.30.2020 at 8:19 am

      That’s not a salute, comrade. It’s a social-justice-distancing gesture; to show that we’re all in this together.

      1. Rich
        April.30.2020 at 8:26 am

        Indeed, it’s like the new Michigan slogan: “Isle for Whitmer”.

      2. Rat on a train
        April.30.2020 at 8:58 am

        I thought it was measuring off 3 feet (my half of distancing).

  2. Nardz
    April.30.2020 at 8:14 am

    Communists gonna communist.
    Britschgi should understand that the art follows the ideology, and is inseparable from the real problems he laments

  3. Rich
    April.30.2020 at 8:31 am

    Angel of Hope and Strength

    ASH, for short. Hmm. Contest! What’s the angel’s name?

    I’ll say … Elvirus.

  4. SIV
    April.30.2020 at 8:32 am

    Reason

    Century-old war privately funded war memorials must be destroyed!

    Contemporary State-funded socialist propaganda posters? Cool!

  5. Rich
    April.30.2020 at 8:32 am

    Visit: http://obeygiant.com/r-i-angel-of-hope-and-strength … for details.

    “Obeygiant”?! No way!

  6. Overt
    April.30.2020 at 8:44 am

    Hmmm….duped by whomever wrote the headlines, because that isn’t at all the tenor of this article. This is the closest that Christian goes towards criticizing the response:

    “Given the inordinate number of restrictions placed on people’s liberties right now—many of which have lasted past their expiration date, and some of which should never have been implemented in the first place—it’s a little difficult to get worked up by the thematic choices in Rhode Island’s state-sponsored artwork.”

    I’ll be the first to get worked up by that nonsense. Think very carefully about what it means that just a few days ago, the government of Rhode Island felt it necessary to start propagandizing the stay at home order (using an artist with the handle OBEYGIANT, no less). That is not the act of a government that thinks the worst is behind it- that we are on our way out of this shit show.

  7. Jerryskids
    April.30.2020 at 8:54 am

    I can’t help but notice that the headline doesn’t quite match Britschgi’s conclusion. A little more “nothing to see here, move along” in the headline than in the actual piece. I wonder who writes the headlines – somebody who just skims the article to catch the drift or somebody who isn’t that concerned about totalitarianism?

    1. Jerryskids
      April.30.2020 at 8:55 am

      Goddammit – should have refreshed again. Overt beat me to it.

  8. Longtobefree
    April.30.2020 at 8:54 am

    1. “Angel of Hope and Strength” – violation of the establishment clause.
    2. Change the little red cross to a little red star and you have the real picture.
    3. Any art is a waste of tax dollars.
    4. I agree that using a CA artist was a deliberate slap in the face to RI artists.
    5. What did you expect from a democrat?

Please to post comments