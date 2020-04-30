The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

A Perspective on the EU

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

I thought I'd pass along this item from Claire Berlinski's newsletter (subscribe here), written by a pseudonymous friend of hers:

The project of a united Europe has never been objectionable to me, despite its status as an object of reflexive loathing on the American right. We've forgotten just what a bloody and dangerous font of violence Europe used to be—costing hundreds of thousands of American lives in the process—and so we forget that a deadening bureaucracy suffocating the Continent is a much preferable alternative to the historical precedent.

The European Union then is preferable to the bloc politics and subjugation that characterized most of European history. Churchill understood it, and the French strategists who saw the value in a superstructure tying Germany to themselves understood it.

Nevertheless the EU is dead. Consider:

  • The European Union was unable to prevent or persuade against the secession of one of its largest constituent nations.
  • The European Union was unable to play any meaningful role in a pandemic that ravaged several of its member states.
  • The European Union was unable to prevent or preclude a Russian military mission entering one of its major member states.
  • The European Union was unable to prevent, or bring consequences for, one of its member states from sliding from democratic liberality to authoritarian dictatorship.
  • The European Union was unable to muster the political will to withstand pressure from the Communist Party of China.
  • The European Union was unable to provide credible security guarantees to its member states as NATO went into precipitous decline.

The European Union is dead. Something will arise in its place. But this is Europe: we should be prepared for the possibility it will be something worse.

Advertisement

NEXT: Abortion: A Syllabus

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. captcrisis
    April.30.2020 at 5:03 pm

    Everyone’s afraid to say this, but just let Germany take over. They have the biggest and strongest economy, the political class least likely to do stupid things, a commitment to democracy and inclusion, and according to a recent survey are the world’s most popular country.

    1. Jon S
      April.30.2020 at 5:35 pm

      No thanks. We are afraid for good reason.

      1. librarian
        April.30.2020 at 6:00 pm

        I’m especially afraid of Japan. They attacked us at Pearl Harbor.

        1. captcrisis
          April.30.2020 at 6:11 pm

          I’m even more afraid of Mongolia, which conducted a campaign of slaughter, genocide, rape and destruction in the 1200s which resulted in history’s largest contiguous empire. But why the lack of concern these days about Mongolia? Quite suspicious, if you ask me!

    2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      April.30.2020 at 5:35 pm

      Germany has the political class least likely to do stupid things? They started three wars in 70 years. Who else has done worse?

      Russia is worse, but they aren’t part of the EU.

      1. captcrisis
        April.30.2020 at 5:53 pm

        We should stop hitting Germans over the head for the sins of their grandparents. Unlike Southern White Americans, they have exorcised their past.

      2. Squirrelloid
        April.30.2020 at 6:02 pm

        How far back in the past do we have to look? France was the primary belligerent on the continent for hundreds of years. Can we forgive them yet?

        1. Jon S
          April.30.2020 at 6:16 pm

          France was the primary belligerent on the continent for hundreds of years.

          Nope. Other than Napoleon Bonaparte’s brief rule, France spent most of the last 1000 years being invaded by others and in internal wars between different “French” duchies, principalities, etc.

  2. Brett Bellmore
    April.30.2020 at 5:19 pm

    Technically, weren’t both world wars in Europe a result of efforts to create a “united Europe”?

    Maybe what’s really needed in Europe isn’t unity, it’s acceptance of non-unity.

    1. captcrisis
      April.30.2020 at 5:57 pm

      Sir Humphrey explains the EU.

      https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=rvYuoWyk8iU

    2. LawTalkingGuy
      April.30.2020 at 6:08 pm

      I don’t think “uniting Europe” has ever been an explanation for World War I.

  3. Bob from Ohio
    April.30.2020 at 5:21 pm

    “much preferable alternative to the historical precedent”

    Its NATO, not the EU, which has kept the peace in Europe.

    Among other things, the US military presence and nuclear umbrella has permitted them to reduce their armies to constabulary status.

  4. Sarcastr0
    April.30.2020 at 5:32 pm

    What was the purpose of the EU? Because I understood it as a weak confederation-like trading/regulatory body. The bullets seem to be treating it as a nation, which I don’t think it ever wanted to be.
    Especially, it’s not supposed to supplant NATO.

    Also: The European Union was unable to muster the political will to withstand pressure from the Communist Party of China.
    ?? What does this refer to?

    1. Krychek_2
      April.30.2020 at 5:37 pm

      When Jimmy Carter was president, he tried to use American economic leverage to move China in a more democratic direction. The Europeans had no such scruples and made it plain that they would trade with China whether the US did or not. Which is why today the country slated to become the world’s largest economy is a brutal dictatorship rather than a liberal democracy.

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        April.30.2020 at 5:43 pm

        Oh sure, that’s why China never converted form Communism. Jimmy Carter could have done the trick if the EU had just had a little more backbone. The EU was so powerful that it could have democratized Red China is Jimmy Carter had just had a little more cooperation from the EU.

        No mention of Nixon. How convenient. It’s all down to Jimmy Carter and the EU.

        And when did this all happen? The Treaty of Rome was in effect from the 1950s until the Maastricht Treaty took over in the 1990s and created the EU. I had no idea Jimmy Carter was so powerful for so long. But I guess that explains the missing Nixon reference.

    2. Rhymenoceros
      April.30.2020 at 5:46 pm

      The EU apparently watered down a report about Chinese efforts to disseminate disinformation about Covid-19. Here’s the New York Times article: https://nyti.ms/2ztUcKD

    3. Brett Bellmore
      April.30.2020 at 6:03 pm

      “Because I understood it as a weak confederation-like trading/regulatory body. The bullets seem to be treating it as a nation, which I don’t think it ever wanted to be.”

      It was a kind of bait and switch: It was sold to the electorates of the various nations as your weak trade confederation, but the people working on creating it intended to create a strong US style federation that would evolve towards being a unitary state.

  5. Jon S
    April.30.2020 at 5:34 pm

    The European Union was unable to prevent or preclude a Russian military mission entering one of its major member states.

    What is this a reference too? Ukraine is not an EU member state. Neither is Georgia. Did I miss a Russian re-invasion into the Baltic states??

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      April.30.2020 at 5:38 pm

      Yeah, that’s a puzzle. Is it referring to some minor border incursion into Turkey from Syria? Turkey is NATO but not EU, so unlikely. Maybe some other minor kerfuffle in the Balkans?

      It’d have to be pretty darned minor.

      1. Jon S
        April.30.2020 at 5:42 pm

        The only state in the Balkans in the EU is Slovenia and Russia has not invaded it. I was referring to the Baltics – Lithuania, Latvia & Estonia, all EU – which I am positive Russia has not invaded (since 1990 at least).

        1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
          April.30.2020 at 5:44 pm

          Your reference to the Baltics does not preclude my references to the Balkans.

        2. LawTalkingGuy
          April.30.2020 at 5:59 pm

          And Croatia (2013)

    2. Eugene Volokh
      April.30.2020 at 6:07 pm

      I was puzzled by this too, so I asked Berlinski, and she said it was a reference to a controversial Russian military medical aid mission to Rome a few weeks ago, see here — not any sort of invasion, but something that the author seemed to think was troubling (perhaps for some of the reasons discussed in the news stories about it).

      1. TwelveInchPianist
        April.30.2020 at 6:18 pm

        “I was puzzled by this too,”

        FWIW, I know people who follow Russian news, and I knew exactly what it was a reference to. I don’t think I’ve seen any reference to it on US news, but my Russian connections thought it significant enough to bring up in conversation to me.

  6. cmcc_aus
    April.30.2020 at 6:11 pm

    Europe could have been unified long ago, for better or for worse, If Napoleon had just been satisfied with the Eurozone.

Please to post comments