The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

A word of caution before offering the bar exam online

Remember the Iowa Caucus app and HealthCare.gov?

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

California and Massachusetts have now committed to offering the bar exam online. Let me offer a few words of caution: Technology is hard, especially for lawyers. Transitioning a multi-day exam to an online platform is a significant undertaking, and it cannot be done in a few months.

Does anyone remember the Iowa Caucus App? (Did we ever actually receive the final results, or is it a moot point now?). Does anyone remember HealthCare.gov? The ACA almost failed on arrival due to the botched website.

Recent graduates are stuck in a very, very stressful situation. Rushing through an online testing system, without adequate planning, will only increase the stress. Even worse, it is conceivable that errors in the testing process could alter results. Imagine if a student sits for the bar, and some of the questions are not uploaded; or data is corrupted; or a computer crashes and there is no way to retake the exam till six months later. One of the reasons my faculty opted for a credit/no-credit system is that we lacked confidence in the integrity of online examinations.

My colleague Derek Muller highlights additional problems.

Let's put aside the security issue for a moment and simply focus on reliability of software. Six years ago, ExamSoft had an issue during the July 2014 bar exam where thousands test-takers were unable to upload their answers for hours. Some (I think, wrongly) even blamed this debacle on a decline in bar passage rates that cycle. Exam software is not sufficiently reliable even in the best of times. Add to that the remote (and secure) delivery of materials that have previously been printed, and the collection of those materials after the exam.

In-room security is a huge problem, too. Bar exams are notorious for picayune requirements, like a small clear plastic bag containing limited personal effects, sign-in sheets to use the restroom during the exam, and so on. Remote proctoring software purports to watch the eye movement of exam test-takers during the exam, to scan the room before and after to make sure no one else is present, and other rather theatrical promises. Let's face it—those probably work in much lower stakes tests.

Given enough time, these sorts of contingencies can be planned around. But is impossible to create a quality product under these circumstances.

NEXT: 'Why Is a Liquor Store Essential and I’m Not?' Asks Store Owner During N.Y.C. Coronavirus Lockdown

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. lucia_l
    April.28.2020 at 2:32 pm

    The high school advance placement exams are going to be online in May. They are lower stakes than the bar, but are very important to the students taking them. I’m waiting to read how these go.

    Yes, the Iowa Caucus experience comes to mind. It’s something where problems have serious consequences for test takers. It’s a first time try. The College Board is evidently confident. But OTOH, what else are they going to say? Admitting even any lack of confidence would just stress the kids taking tests out more.

    We’ll see how that goes in two to three weeks.

  2. Noscitur a sociis
    April.28.2020 at 3:00 pm

    I agree that there are significant concerns about administering an online bar exam.

    What would you propose as an alternative?

    1. NToJ
      April.28.2020 at 3:26 pm

      Do away with it entirely. It doesn’t test the vast majority of substantive law in any jurisdiction. The entire thing is a colossal waste of time and money.

      1. santamonica811
        April.28.2020 at 3:32 pm

        Okay, I will rephrase the question you kinda avoided answering: Given that states will NOT do away with bar exams, and given that SOME exam must therefore be given; what would you propose as an alternative?

        1. NToJ
          April.28.2020 at 3:45 pm

          “Given that states will NOT do away with bar exams…”

          I don’t take this as a given at all. Wisconsin and New Hampshire already have diploma privilege for admission to their state bars. The Utah Supreme Court is considering it right now, because “the coronavirus pandemic makes the July bar exam seem unlikely at this point.” There’s a chance Iowa will go for it as well. I’m proposing that all the states adopt and broaden the approach accepted in Wisconsin and New Hampshire, and under consideration in Utah.

  3. Rossami
    April.28.2020 at 3:23 pm

    Your complaint starts with the hidden premise that the bar exam ought to be a high stakes test. I would push back and suggest that the bar exam is nothing more than naked protectionism and that the right alternative is to simply eliminate it.

  4. Armchair Lawyer
    April.28.2020 at 3:39 pm

    That seems like a horrible idea. The Bar exam is one of the highest stakes exams in common usage. The concept that people won’t cheat on it, if offered the ability, is nuts. How remote proctoring would really work…whoops, the person helping you isn’t in the camera view, our bad…is nuts

    1. NToJ
      April.28.2020 at 3:49 pm

      “The concept that people won’t cheat on it…”

      Who cares if they do? I “cheat” during the practice of law all the time. If I don’t know the answer to something, I open a book and learn or remind myself what the law is. Not once in my entire career has my practice depended on immediately recalling some minutiae I memorized for the bar exam. If I attempted to practice exclusively from what I can immediately recall in the same way that I would during a proctored exam, I’d commit malpractice.

Please to post comments