Joe Biden

Tara Reade Has New Evidence She Told Her Joe Biden Sexual Assault Story Decades Ago

"I'm for Biden, regardless. But still I have to come out and say this."

|

(Bastiaan Slabbers/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

Tara Reade can no longer be ignored. The former staffer has accused current presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her when she worked in his Senate office in 1993, and now she has a non-trivial piece of corroborating evidence.

The biggest issue with Reade has been that she told a much tamer version of her story last year to The Washington Post, and implicitly acquitted Biden of any responsibility for the kinds of sexual harassment issues she says she experienced while working for him. She claimed that she told her mother and brother about the assault at the time it happened, but it's far from clear that their recollections included that much detail. Reade's mother, who is now deceased, allegedly called into Larry King Live to discuss Reade's mistreatment, but the call does not specifically reference the assault.

But now Business Insider has found a former neighbor of Reade's who recalls hearing about her assault in either 1995 or 1996. This neighbor, Lynda LaCasse, offers a plausible account:

LaCasse, 60, is a retired former medical staff coordinator and emergency-room clerk for San Luis Obispo General Hospital. She lived next door to Reade in 1995 and 1996 in an apartment complex near the beach in Morro Bay, California, a seaside community between Santa Barbara and Monterey. She told Insider that she and Reade shared a bond because they were both mothers, and their young daughters swam together in the apartment complex's indoor pool.

LaCasse said she would sometimes sit on her front stoop to smoke cigarettes after putting her daughter to bed, and that Reade would occasionally join her. It was during one of these evening conversations, she said, that Reade told her about the alleged assault. "We were talking about violent stories," LaCasse said, "because I had a violent situation. We just started talking about things and she just told me about the senator that she had worked for and he put his hand up her skirt."

LaCasse acknowledged that coming forward to support an allegation against the Democratic presidential nominee "may have repercussions for me." But she said she has no political ax to grind and intends to vote for Biden.

"I personally am a Democrat, a very strong Democrat," she said. "And I'm for Biden, regardless. But still I have to come out and say this."

Insider has verified, through publicly available records, that Reade and LaCasse were neighbors at a Morro Bay apartment complex in 1995. A review of LaCasse's social-media presence shows a long history of anti-Trump sentiments. She has written approvingly of both Biden and his Democratic rival Bernie Sanders on Twitter. In March, she shared a link on Facebook to a story detailing Reade's allegations, with the message, "This is my good friend Tara Reade, who was assaulted by Joe Biden in 1993."

This does not prove that the assault actually happened. But it does make it less likely that Reade invented the assault story only recently. That she told someone about it back then makes her harder to dismiss now. This is precisely the sort of corroboration that was missing from Christine Blasey Ford's story of abuse at the hands of teenage Brett Kavanaugh, and might very well have been treated by anti-Kavanaugh partisans as a smoking gun if a similar type of evidence had emerged during his Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

Biden will reportedly address these issues during a virtual town hall on Tuesday. This will be the candidate's first opportunity to respond to Reade's accusation since none of the CNN or NBC journalists who have interviewed him in recent weeks saw fit to ask him about it.

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. JesseAz
    April.27.2020 at 5:09 pm

    Oddly missing from the article robbie.. the word credible.

    1. SIV
      April.27.2020 at 5:15 pm

      Lyin’ WHORE LIES!!!
      TRUMP RAPED MORE
      I DON’T CARE IF HE RAPED HER, I’M VOTING BIDEN!
      #BELIEVE ALL WOMEN NOT #PUTIN’S WHORE

  2. Jim Logajan
    April.27.2020 at 5:13 pm

    Biden could sexually assault a woman on Fifth Avenue and wouldn’t lose any Democrat voters.

    1. spork
      April.27.2020 at 5:39 pm

      Nice.

    2. Dillinger
      April.27.2020 at 5:44 pm

      yeah funny

  3. Dillinger
    April.27.2020 at 5:15 pm

    >>”I personally am a Democrat, a very strong Democrat,” she said. “And I’m for Biden, regardless. But still I have to come out and say this.”

    is why nobody cares.

  4. Gasman
    April.27.2020 at 5:24 pm

    There is no evidence that she told anyone decades ago, but for a fuzzy recollection, for all the good that current pressures to ‘remember’ an event can cause the memory to be not itself credible.
    An old calendar with ‘brewskies with skeeter’ written on it is more meaningful simply because whether the writing is old or new may be reasonably assessed for veracity, whereas there is no way to pick apart a recovered memory for corroborating forensics.

    1. JesseAz
      April.27.2020 at 5:26 pm

      The 1993 larry king episode is evidence….

    2. JesseAz
      April.27.2020 at 5:27 pm

      Oh, and there is the supposed complaint at the university of Delaware they refuse to look for.

      1. spork
        April.27.2020 at 6:04 pm

        From The Intercept:

        “[Reade Says] The complaint was left with Biden’s office, and if it still exists, is with Biden’s papers at the University of Delaware. The school recently told reporter Rich McHugh that the papers are sealed until two years after Biden leaves public life.”

        Any legal action against these would be tied up in court until the cows come home.

    3. Jerryskids
      April.27.2020 at 5:51 pm

      The thing I find most dubious about the story is that she claims this happened around 1993, when clearly it would be more believable if she had claimed it happened around 1973.

    4. soldiermedic76
      April.27.2020 at 6:03 pm

      There is a second woman now corroborating the story. This one worked with Reade at the time on Capitol Hill. And she verified Reade filed a report and that is why she was demoted.

  5. Case of the Mondays
    April.27.2020 at 5:25 pm

    No quote from Alyssa Milano. Why not?

    Oh because she’s a dumb cunt who can’t act but seemingly is important enough to attend Supreme Court nomination confirmation hearings.

    Well maybe dementia patient Joe Biden will put her up on the stage and demonstrate how to really get inside digitally.

  6. Rev. Arthur L. Trumpland
    April.27.2020 at 5:46 pm

    Seeing as how the progressive (and socialist, they are starting to blend together at this point) ideology is about government control of individual lives. A compleate distain for self ownership. And that people are property and pawns that need to be directed for the good of the state. I am starting to not care if progressives or socialists get abused in any way. If you chose an ideology where you are not an individual, and the stated goal of your ideological allies is that of use and abuse, can you really be supprised when you are the one getting abused? Sure the mensheviks were surprised when the bolsheviks started killing them, but haven’t the far left learned anything over the last 100 years?

  7. TrickyVic (old school)
    April.27.2020 at 5:47 pm

    Hey, it was the Nineties. Even democrats in Congress wouldn’t punish their own serial sexual predator even if he was impeached.

  8. Think It Through
    April.27.2020 at 5:51 pm

    Weak sauce for the goose is weak sauce for the gander?

  9. soldiermedic76
    April.27.2020 at 6:05 pm

    A second woman, who worked with Reade on Capital Hill has now come forward and verifies Reade filed a report and was demoted as a result of it.

  10. Rufus The Monocled
    April.27.2020 at 6:21 pm

    “I’m for Biden, regardless. But still I have to come out and say this.”

    Stockholm Syndrome?

    What a strange thing to say about someone who you allege raped you.

