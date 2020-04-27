The Volokh Conspiracy
Federalist Society Executive Branch Review Week
A part-video / part-telephone conference happening this week -- watch or listen to them live, or watch the videos recorded, as you like.
You can see the details and links here; topics include the unitary executive, judicial review, nondelegation, nationwide injunctions, "federalism, COVID-19, and the administrative state," and more. You can call in to the teleforums at is 888-752-3232, and you can watch the videos at the links. It's free, and no registration is required unless you want to ask questions.