Frontiers in Sex Equality

Christina Hoff Sommers had a great response to an, er, easy target of a tweet by Broadway producer and former Hillary Clinton "LGBT Outreach Grassroots Coordinator" Tom D'Angora:

What is your point? No one votes in North Korea. — Christina Sommers ???? (@CHSommers) April 26, 2020

Now if we're going to take hereditary monarchs, I'm pleased to report that a good chunk of what is now the U.S. (the empire whose American portion ultimately separated in a civil war) had a woman leader in Queen Anne, from 1702 to 1714. On the other hand, Wikipedia tells us that much of Korea, including parts of North Korea, was ruled by a regnant queen (which is to say a ruler in her own right), Queen Seondeok of Silla, from 632 to 647, so let's let that sink in. And of course, let us not forget the great words of the great Queen Elizabeth I:

I know I have the body but of a weak and feeble woman; but I have the heart and stomach of a king, and of a king of England too.

My sense, by the way, is that a culture's willingness to accept a female monarch probably says something about its attitudes towards women. But not a whole lot.