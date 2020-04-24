Reason Roundup

Can Nicotine Treat COVID-19? French Researchers Think So.

Plus: abortion bans defeated again, Peter Thiel company gets contact tracing contract, and more...

|

splrfphotos067466
(SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Science Photo Library/Newscom)

New study will test whether nicotine patches can keep the coronavirus away. The more we find out about COVID-19, the less sense it makes. Originally seen as a standard respiratory ailment that primarily affected the lungs, there's mounting evidence that COVID-19 can cause serious damage to the heart, neurological system, and kidneys, too. In young people, it's been shown to sometimes cause sudden strokes, even absent other symptoms. Doctors are also reporting COVID-19 patients with blood clots.

One particularly weird element is conflicting reports on whether cigarette smokers are more or less likely to get COVID-19 and whether they have worse cases if they do.

Now, in France, they're testing whether nicotine may help prevent COVID-19 infections.

It might sound zany at first, or like a piece of bad satire about French people (What's next, testing to see if baguettes and brie cure COVID-19?), but there's actually good evidence that nicotine plays a role in regulating humans' response to the virus.

"It's an interesting possibility," and "we'll know more soon," French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on France Inter radio this week.

The mitigating effect of nicotine could explain conflicting results on smokers and COVID-19.

Initially, high rates of smoking in places like China and Italy were offered as reasons why the illness might be striking these places especially hard. In Wuhan, China, "the percent of current and former smokers were higher among the severe cases: 17% and 5%, respectively, than among the nonsevere cases (12% and 1%, respectively)," according to an article published in Nicotine & Tobacco Research on April 3.

Worse outcomes for smokers still might be the case—smoking involves a lot more than just nicotine, and many of the health issues seen in long-term smokers are the same underlying conditions that have been found to provoke more severe symptoms of COVID-19.

Yet "doctors at the Pitie-Salpetriere hospital in Paris observed that few Covid-19 patients hospitalized were smokers," notes Bloomberg.

Some have theorized this away by noting that old age is a hospitalization risk factor, and smokers are less likely to live to an older age. But others are trying to tease out whether there's a possible mechanism by which smoking could prove protective.

"Based on the current scientific literature and on new epidemiological data which reveal that current smoking status appears to be a protective factor against the infection by [COVID-19], we hypothesize that the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor (nAChR) plays a key role in the pathophysiology of Covid-19 infection and might represent a target for the prevention and control of Covid-19 infection," wrote French researchers in an April 21 paper.

How would this work? Well, it's known that COVID-19 binds to a protein in the human body called angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2), and previous research has shown that nicotine helps regulate ACE2 expression. The authors of the paper hypothesize a way in which this could contribute to a lessening of the hyper-inflammation thought to be responsible for some of the worst cases of COVID-19.

"Until recently, no firm conclusions could be drawn from studies evaluating the rates of current smokers in Covid-19," states the paper. More:

All these studies, although reporting low rates of current smokers, ranging from 1.4% to 12.5%, did not take into account the main potential confounders of smoking including age and sex.

In the study that two of us are reporting, the rates of current smoking remain below 5% even when main confounders for tobacco consumption, i.e. age and sex, in- or outpatient status, were considered. Compared to the French general population, the Covid-19 population exhibited a significantly weaker current daily smoker rate by 80.3 % for outpatients and by 75.4 % for inpatients. Thus, current smoking status appears to be a protective factor against the infection by SARS-CoV-2.

Although the chemistry of tobacco smoke is complex, these data are consistent with the hypothesis that its protective role takes place through direct action on various types of nAChRs expressed in neurons, immune cells (including macrophages), cardiac tissue, lungs, and blood vessels.

No one is suggesting that people take up smoking to ward off the new coronavirus. But nicotine can be introduced into the body in ways other than smoking—French scientists will be using nicotine patches for their upcoming study. And synthetic substitutes for nicotine may be able to overcome any possible addiction issues.

"There are substitutes to nicotine that can be developed in laboratories that would enable [users] to avoid its addictive effects," Veran said on French radio.

Back in the U.S., health regulators were warning that smoking cigarettes or vaping could increase COVID-19 complications. Food and Drug Administration officials have since backed down on the vaping aspect. "E-cigarette use can expose the lungs to toxic chemicals, but whether those exposures increase the risk of COVID-19 is not known," it told Bloomberg News.

Meanwhile, at the White House: President Donald Trump suggested in a televised Thursday night address that since disinfectants (like bleach and Lysol) work at killing the new coronavirus on surfaces outside the body, perhaps an "injection" could work as a cure. (Yes, really.)

Since then, companies like Lysol have put out statements declaring that—contra the leader of the country—injecting, ingesting, or otherwise imbibing disinfectant cleaners is not safe. (The New York Times would only attribute the don't-drink-bleach position to "some experts," as if this is really a matter up for debate…)

QUICK HITS

• New Jersey tried to tell prisoners released because of COVID-19 that they weren't allowed to talk to the media. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) intervened.

• "A federal court extended relief for Ohio patients today by continuing to block the Ohio Department of Health from using its COVID-19 order to ban abortion access," the ACLU announced Thursday. In addition, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit rejected Alabama's attempt to reverse an earlier court ruling against its attempted abortion ban.

• Researchers wonder whether COVID-19 will create demographic change, disproportionately killing off Trump voters, who tend to skew older.

• In case you had any doubt about whether to voluntarily participate in contact tracing app efforts, this should swing you firmly into stay-the-hell-away territory.

Advertisement

NEXT: COVID-19 Could Force City Planners To Rethink Their Priorities

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    April.24.2020 at 9:32 am

    New study will test whether nicotine patches can keep the coronavirus away.

    Did Trump tell everyone to start smoking now???

    1. Juice
      April.24.2020 at 9:37 am

      Nah, use the patch and huff Lysol.

    2. Echo Chamber
      April.24.2020 at 9:45 am

      Wasn’t it a study out of France that started the hydroxychloroquine goose chase?

    3. Don't look at me!
      April.24.2020 at 9:45 am

      Smoke ‘em if ya got ‘em.

      1. Morty
        April.24.2020 at 10:51 am

        You have to give them points for thinking outside la boîte.

    4. Rufus The Monocled
      April.24.2020 at 9:49 am

      Hello.

      Nicotine? Now the narratives are really blownsss upped!

      30 years of anti-smoking campaigns can go in puffs!

      Tell you what, all you fancy doctors can figure this out on your own time. In the meantime, END THE LOCKDOWNS.

      Our response and reaction in North American has been a disgraceful, immoral clusterfcuck of incompetence.

    5. Gray_Jay
      April.24.2020 at 9:51 am

      If nicotine kept this thing away, then how did it ever take root in East Asia? I.e., the land that never heard of a No Smoking sign.

    6. Sometimes a Great Notion
      April.24.2020 at 10:04 am

      Chew, baby, chew!

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    April.24.2020 at 9:33 am

    President Donald Trump suggested in a televised Thursday night address that since things like bleach work at killing the new coronavirus on surfaces outside the body, perhaps Americans could “inject” disinfectant as a cure.

    Great, now the supermarket is really going to be sold out of bleach.

    1. Don't look at me!
      April.24.2020 at 9:50 am

      Only cash injections will work.

    2. Gray_Jay
      April.24.2020 at 9:54 am

      Yeah, ENB: I’m going to need to see the actual video clip for that claim. Trump says some stupid stuff, but that’s a Biden-ism if I ever heard one.

      1. Troglodyte Rex
        April.24.2020 at 9:57 am

        Yeah, I’ve seen a quote of his exact words. ENB is a fucking hack anymore.

        1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
          April.24.2020 at 10:04 am

          ENB is a fucking hack. You’re a half-educated, anti-social bigot. Trump’s comments are ridiculed by everyone excerpt half-educated, anti-social bigots.

          Everybody has problems.

          1. Troglodyte Rex
            April.24.2020 at 10:12 am

            Oh revisionist…you so crazy.

            Shame your mother didn’t abort you.

          2. Don't look at me!
            April.24.2020 at 10:12 am

            You seem to have many.

        2. Morty
          April.24.2020 at 10:48 am

          “So supposing we hit the body with a tremendous — whether it’s ultraviolet or just a very powerful light — and I think you said that hasn’t been checked because of the testing,” Trump said, speaking to Bryan during the briefing. “And then I said, supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or some other way, and I think you said you’re going to test that, too.”

          He added: “I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning? As you see, it gets in the lungs, it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that.”

          Source: https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-suggests-injection-disinfectant-beat-coronavirus-clean-lungs-n1191216

          1. Chipper Morning Wood
            April.24.2020 at 10:59 am

            Wow, just wow.

        3. Morty
          April.24.2020 at 10:49 am

          For those who care about the Reason commentariat and are tired of boorish behavior. Join me in writing to Reason management and asking for stronger moderation:

          – David Nott, President, Reason Foundation, davidnott (at reason dot org)
          – Jennifer Kambara, Director of Supporter Relations, jennifer.kambara (at reason dot org)
          – Nick Gillespie, nick (at reason dot org)
          – Katherine Mangu-Ward, kmward (at reason dot org)
          – Ronald Bailey, rbailey (at reason dot org)

          Let’s stop putting up with it.

          1. lap83
            April.24.2020 at 10:59 am

            what is a male Karen called?

      2. Rufus The Monocled
        April.24.2020 at 10:16 am

        I did a Google search and read in context with my wife who was all ‘OMG did you see what Trump sa…” Read quote. “Oh.”

        Yes, really.

      3. JesseAz
        April.24.2020 at 10:28 am

        The claim is made up. If you watch, or read (which seems to much for ENB), he was talking about UV and light (as well as humidity). He basically said disinfectant in regards to sunlight being a disinfectant. They literally cut a single line out of a 90 second discussion on sunlight to imply he said something he didn’t.

      4. Morty
        April.24.2020 at 10:44 am

        At about the 0:45 second mark:

        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yo6KSIhc58A

        It’s worth watching the entire video, because it is probably Trump’s stupidest moment.

        1. JesseAz
          April.24.2020 at 10:47 am

          You proving this was taken out of context and then inferring it was in context, isnt even close to your stupidest moments.

          1. Morty
            April.24.2020 at 10:55 am

            For those who care about the Reason commentariat and are tired of boorish behavior. Join me in writing to Reason management and asking for stronger moderation:

            – David Nott, President, Reason Foundation, davidnott (at reason dot org)
            – Jennifer Kambara, Director of Supporter Relations, jennifer.kambara (at reason dot org)
            – Nick Gillespie, nick (at reason dot org)
            – Katherine Mangu-Ward, kmward (at reason dot org)
            – Ronald Bailey, rbailey (at reason dot org)

            Let’s stop putting up with it.

          2. Morty
            April.24.2020 at 10:57 am

            He added: “I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning? As you see, it gets in the lungs, it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that.”

            Yes, Trump speaks in a bit of a word salad, but he is clearly changing the subject from talking about ultraviolet light to talking about injecting disinfectant. There’s no way to spin around it.

    3. Rev. Arthur L. Trumpland
      April.24.2020 at 10:33 am

      Trumps comment is great! Don’t you get it. When he suggested cloraquine could help a proggi cunt poisened herself and her husband. If this leads to a bunch of proggi retards injecting poison to prove him wrong it will be a bonus

    4. Earth Skeptic
      April.24.2020 at 10:33 am

      And the media falls for it again.

      I wonder if Trump makes bets every day on what he can say, whether people will take him literally, and how much hair will catch fire.

  3. Trump's al Gore, learn to code Karen
    April.24.2020 at 9:34 am

    https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/coronavirus-pandemic-creates-suicide-risk-e2-80-98this-could-last-years-e2-80-99/ar-BB135Zme

    And studies also show that when a parent dies by suicide, children’s risk also increases, Singer added. “So, this could last years.”

    1. Trump's al Gore, learn to code Karen
      April.24.2020 at 9:35 am

      https://www.azcentral.com/story/opinion/op-ed/2020/04/23/covid-19-here-to-stay-let-us-reopen-arizona/3011670001/

      Forcing Americans to abandon their workplaces and lock themselves in their homes creates a wide variety of ill effects. Sure, they might be safe from the virus but they will suffer in many other ways.

      Domestic violence is surging worldwide as people are sheltering in place alongside abusers. Calls to a national suicide hotline last month increased by 900% over the same time last year. Necessary doctor appointments are being postponed by weeks, despite undiagnosed cancer being at least as fatal as COVID-19.

      Add to that the mass layoffs, furloughs and shuttered small businesses. Economic decline is always associated with increases in substance abuse, crime and declines in physical and mental health. As if severe recessions weren’t awful enough on their own.

      1. Trump's al Gore, learn to code Karen
        April.24.2020 at 9:47 am

        https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/20/us/coronavirus-poverty-school-lunch.html
        Coronavirus and Poverty: A Mother Skips Meals So Her Children Can Eat
        Americans with tight financial resources have fewer options as they navigate coronavirus closures and layoffs.

        1. Trump's al Gore, learn to code Karen
          April.24.2020 at 9:48 am

          https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/16/upshot/coronavirus-prediction-rise-poverty.html
          A Gloomy Prediction on How Much Poverty Could Rise

          1. Trump's al Gore, learn to code Karen
            April.24.2020 at 9:49 am

            https://www.nytimes.com/reuters/2020/04/16/us/16reuters-health-coronavirus-children-un.html

            But the U.N. report warned that “economic hardship experienced by families as a result of the global economic downturn could result in an hundreds of thousands of additional child deaths in 2020, reversing the last 2 to 3 years of progress in reducing infant mortality within a single year.”

            1. Earth Skeptic
              April.24.2020 at 10:40 am

              Better that thousands of kids on the other side of the planet die so that one demented octogenarian lives a few more years in the home, and his privileged upper-middle class kids can postpone a short episode of guilt.

              1. Trump's al Gore, learn to code Karen
                April.24.2020 at 10:45 am

                But what about Karen?

                Lockdown ends the second Karen’s husband loses his job and she shifts from “stay at home to keep me safe” to “get the fuck back out there and work to keep me safe”

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    April.24.2020 at 9:34 am

    During the 1990s there were some nights where NYC held about 22,000 people in its jails.

    Elect Biden and we can get those numbers back up!

    1. Juice
      April.24.2020 at 9:49 am

      He’s gonna put y’all back in chains?

      1. John
        April.24.2020 at 10:14 am

        You kid but back in the 1980s the Democrats claimed that Reagan didn’t do enough to stop the “crack epidemic” because he was racist and didn’t care. So, the Democrats, including all the usual black “community leaders” demanded the passage of minimum mandatory sentencing with a special emphasis on long sentences for federal defendants convicted of selling or trafficking crack cocaine to save their communities.

        If you had any memory of what actually happened when they passed the Federal Sentencing Reform Act of 1984 and when the sentencing reform guidelines were published in 86 and 87, listening to the Democrats claim crack sentencing disparities were racist and the result of evil racist Republicans was pretty fucking galling to say the least.

  5. Fist of Etiquette
    April.24.2020 at 9:36 am

    New Jersey tried to tell prisoners released because of COVID-19 that they weren’t allowed to talk to the media.

    Don’t talk about flight club.

  6. Trump's al Gore, learn to code Karen
    April.24.2020 at 9:37 am

    Y’all remember the mass deaths in 2005, don’t y’all?

    Bird flu pandemic ‘could kill 150m’
    James Sturcke

    Fri 30 Sep 2005 10.23 EDT

    https://www.theguardian.com/world/2005/sep/30/birdflu.jamessturcke

    A global influenza pandemic is imminent and will kill up to 150 million people, the UN official in charge of coordinating the worldwide response to an outbreak has warned.

    David Nabarro, one of the most senior public health experts at the World Health Organisation, said outbreaks of bird flu, which have killed at least 65 people in Asia, could mutate into a form transmittable between people.

    “The consequences in terms of human life when the pandemic does start are going to be extraordinary and very damaging,” he said.

    He told the BBC that the “range of deaths could be anything between five and 150 million”.

    …Last month Neil Ferguson, a professor of mathematical biology at Imperial College London, told Guardian Unlimited that up to 200 million people could be killed.

    “Around 40 million people died in 1918 Spanish flu outbreak,” said Prof Ferguson. “There are six times more people on the planet now so you could scale it up to around 200 million people probably.”

    1. Trump's al Gore, learn to code Karen
      April.24.2020 at 9:51 am

      ‘Flattening the Curve,’ And Other Lies
      https://spectator.org/flattening-the-curve-and-other-lies/
      First, most of you spent several decades essentially rewarding Red China for the Tiananmen Square massacre by throwing open trade and granting the most murderous political apparatus in human history Most Favored Nation trade status. The result of that has been to help build a hostile world superpower rival we didn’t have after the fall of the Soviet Union, at the expense of our manufacturing base. You thought that was a good idea, partially because you’re naive and stupid and partially because you were bought off, but what we ended up with is a rogue regime that cooks up infectious diseases in laboratories, incompetently lets them out into the open and proceeds to lie about them for months while the World Health Organization, which you put us on the hook to fund with hundreds of millions of dollars of our money, covers up for China despite their providing barely a tenth of what we do.

      Great move.

      …Lives are more important than money, right? Except you’ve spent decades pushing government programs aimed at redistributing wealth on us based on the premise, which we’ve been promised is true (and might well be), that poverty, unemployment, and social isolation create catastrophic health outcomes. So making the whole country broke, unemployed, and unable to interact in person with their friends is now a good idea … because of this virus?

  7. Fist of Etiquette
    April.24.2020 at 9:38 am

    A federal court extended relief for Ohio patients today by continuing to block the Ohio Department of Health from using its COVID-19 order to ban abortion access…

    So then we can or can’t add any loss of life resulting from the procedures to the COVID-19 tally?

    1. Earth Skeptic
      April.24.2020 at 10:43 am

      Both, depending on your narrative.

  8. Fist of Etiquette
    April.24.2020 at 9:40 am

    Researchers wonder whether COVID-19 will create demographic change, disproportionately killing off Trump voters, who tend to skew older.

    “Researchers” know how much those New Yorkers love voting Republican.

    1. John
      April.24.2020 at 9:51 am

      Even the worst case scenarios have this virus killing 250,000 Americans. Of even that small number, how many of them even vote? The usual voting rate is around 50%. Lets be optimistic and say it is 60% among that group. So, we are now talking 150,000 dead voters. Trump got something like 48% of the vote. Lets again be liberal here and say 75% of the dead voters are Trump voters. That leaves us about 115,000 dead Trump voters give or take but also 35,000 dead Democrats or a net gain for the Democrats of 80,000 votes in an election that will have well over 60 million votes.

      Yeah, that is a huge demographic change. Are these “researchers” retarded?

      1. mad.casual
        April.24.2020 at 10:19 am

        I bet if it straight up killed 250,000 Trump voters right down the ballot lines, the lockdown response has created at least as many ‘never democrat’ voters.

      2. Rufus The Monocled
        April.24.2020 at 10:46 am

        “….Even in that best-case scenario, the federal public health agency projects that a total of 4,400 to 44,000 Canadians could die of COVID-19 in the coming months.

        In the middle of that range, if 2.5 to 5 per cent of Canadians are infected in the course of the pandemic, the country would see 11,000 to 22,000 deaths…”

        We’re at 2000 (57 deaths per million). Sounds really puny to me.

        So the 4 400 could happen I suppose.

        But notice the leash they give themselves. That’s by design for two reasons. One, if it doesn’t reach the high end (likely) they can always say ‘See? We saved you!”. Two, allows them the ‘flexibility’ to justify future draconian measures.

  9. John
    April.24.2020 at 9:41 am

    I don’t see how the antibody studies in California and New York don’t settle the issue. Everyone knows the crude death rates based on number of people who tested positive versus deaths are bogus since so few people have been tested compared to the population. Both the antibody studies show the actual infection rate to be ten times or more greater than the tested infection numbers and the actual fatality rate 10 times less. It looks to me like we have a virus that has an overall fatality rate in the population of about 8 tenths of a percent with those fatalities concentrated in those who are over 70 and have other comorbidities. I don’t see any other reasonable way to interpret the data.

    Given that, there is no longer any justification for keeping the economy closed. Isolate nursing homes and tell old people and fat people to lay low for a couple of months while this thing burns itself out in the general population. I don’t blame the politicians for making the decision they did because they had bad and incomplete information. But, it seems we now have much better information and the decisions we make based on that need to be different.

    1. Rich
      April.24.2020 at 9:52 am

      Don’t worry, John. Something else will come up as a confounding unknown. I’m thinking it’ll be cat-human transmission.

      1. John
        April.24.2020 at 9:54 am

        We all must lose our jobs and go broke so that cat ladies may live.

        1. Rich
          April.24.2020 at 10:01 am

          “Trump Suggests People Eat Cat Droppings”

        2. Earth Skeptic
          April.24.2020 at 10:44 am

          Cat Lady gets Biden VP nod.

      2. JesseAz
        April.24.2020 at 10:31 am

        Wave 2 is the confounding unknown. We can’t leave our houses until all viruses everywhere are killed.

        1. John
          April.24.2020 at 10:34 am

          It will mutate into something even worse in the fall or something.

    2. Rufus The Monocled
      April.24.2020 at 9:58 am

      Someone has to have the courage and say, ‘Ok, thanks Dr. Fauci the greatest hero since St. Cyril and The Greatest American Hero, but we’ll take it from here. We may have over reacted but now we must continue with the routines of life…..in reality, there should have been a more targeted approach while never disrupting our socio-economic cadence.”

      1. Idle Hands
        April.24.2020 at 10:41 am

        I would just like one person to ask Fauci how in his ideal world people would interact with each other without the covid. Fuck the dude needs to be straight jacketed.

        1. Earth Skeptic
          April.24.2020 at 10:45 am

          Size extra-small?

    3. Echo Chamber
      April.24.2020 at 10:05 am

      Unfortunately they cast a wide enough net of comorbidity to catch a big segment of the population even after subtracting double and triple counting:
      Hypertension (42% – up from 32% courtesy of a new definition)
      Diabetes (10.5%)
      Hyperlipidemia (12.4%)
      Coronary Artery Disease (9%, excluding hypertension)
      Dementia (old people)
      Renal Disease (15%)
      Atrial Fibrillation (2% 65)
      COPD (3.8 – 12%)
      Cancer (approximately 38.4% will be diagnosed with cancer at some point during their lifetimes)
      Stroke – 795,000 per year

    4. Tom Bombadil
      April.24.2020 at 10:06 am

      0.8% is still way too high an estimate.

    5. Idle Hands
      April.24.2020 at 10:12 am

      Because John that would be admitting they were wrong. They can’t say oh woops you lost your job and business are bad Fuck you pay us. which is coming. They are staying the course.
      seems to me VA is going to save the course till June for a number of reasons. One they are backstopped by the amount of feds in the north which provides a buffer for both unemployment and there is some liquidity in the area for when things open. Two unemployment runs out July so it gives these unemployed a couple of months of staggered benefits to find work. Three I really think the strategy has been from the beginning to bridge this to the summer(virus is tamped down by warm weather) to allow for the development of a vaccine or a treatment plan for the second wave. What you’re seeing is the states revolting that just couldn’t afford to stay the course. Of course none of them can afford to stay the course but since the gov are completely economically illiterate about how business works this was the plan. They keep setting two week wait and see deadlines to just keep moving the football for business’s who are still putting along or drowning so there’s some light at the end of the tunnel and they don’t lay off their workers and just shutter. This is the most flagrant and disgusting thing I’ve ever witnessed in my life,

      1. Rich
        April.24.2020 at 10:20 am

        The best is always yet to come

      2. John
        April.24.2020 at 10:33 am

        Governor Coonman is a lesson in the dangers of term limits. As I understand it, Coonman is prohibited from running for re-election. The only reason he is still in office is because the far left decided that it was okay for white guys to dress in black face and call themselves “coonman” as long as said white guy was one of their own. From that moment on they owned his ass. Since Coonman can’t run for re-election, there is no advantage to trying to appeal to moderates. Meanwhile, if he does anything except what the far left demands he do, they will suddenly decide he might be a racist and he is done. And any future political career is done anyway. Thanks to term limits, the state of Virginia’s governor is now effectively being held hostage by the far left.

        1. Don't look at me!
          April.24.2020 at 10:37 am

          There are no dangers to term limits. Politics should never be a career.

          1. John
            April.24.2020 at 10:41 am

            You are seeing it in Virginia. If a politician knows he can’t be re-elected, then he is totally unaccountable to the public once he gets in office. The threat of being sent back to private life is a real and really only deterrent that politicians understand. Take that away and tell them they are leaving office no matter what, and they no longer have any deterrent. And you are kidding yourself if you think term limits prevent politics from being a carreer. They just run for different offices or go into lobbying, which is just politics with better pay and without having to worry about voters.

        2. Commenter_XY
          April.24.2020 at 10:49 am

          Governor ‘Phailing’ Phil Murphy of the People’s Republic of NJ is an example of another prize. This guy is just incompetent….truly and utterly incompetent. He and his team totally blew it when it comes to Wuhan coronavirus testing. Phailing Phil can’t deliver tests to physical test sites, and NJ currently has a 10+ day backlog in delivering test results to patients. That is astoundingly incompetent performance in 2020. And this is after a month+ of focused effort.

          Phailing Phil maintains our civil liberties being restricted has to be addressed at a ‘higher paygrade than mine’. The fool. The least he could do is to ‘own’ his utterly wretched performance.

          1. John
            April.24.2020 at 10:54 am

            The truth is Fatso really was about the best New Jersey could do for a governor. Holy cow must that be depressing for the people who live there. Same way with New York City. Everyone rightfully hated Bloomberg, but we have now found out with DiBlasio, Bloomberg was the best available option.

    6. mad.casual
      April.24.2020 at 10:31 am

      I don’t blame the politicians for making the decision they did because they had bad and incomplete information. But, it seems we now have much better information and the decisions we make based on that need to be different.

      Disagree. I don’t choose leaders who can make the best decision with the information given. Public education is supposed to generate a majority of people who can do that. I can program computers to do that. I choose leaders who do the right thing when the data isn’t clear. Anybody, educated or not, can make bad decisions based on poor data. Leaders are supposed be strategic thinkers, shut down the economy first and ask questions later is the wrong answer. I could conceivably agree that shutting down parts of the economy is a reasonable course of action but, again, being strategic thinkers, there should be an ‘escape plan’ or sunset clause that recognizes that shutting down the economy permanently is not the permanent fix.

      1. John
        April.24.2020 at 10:36 am

        Shutting down the economy is the wrong decision right up until it isn’t. You want leaders who magically make the right decisions even when they have bad or incomplete information. I am sorry but that is retarded and that sort of attitude is part of the reason why people in authority are so loath to back down or take responsibility for a bad decision. People like you are incapable of understanding that sometimes there are no good options or that sometimes taking a risk doesn’t pan out.

        1. Earth Skeptic
          April.24.2020 at 11:00 am

          How about if we just don’t want leaders with the scope of power to mandate wholesale restrictions on people?

  10. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    April.24.2020 at 9:42 am

    “Researchers wonder whether COVID-19 will create demographic change, disproportionately killing off Trump voters, who tend to skew older.”

    Nope. Wrong. I’ve been informed black and brown bodies are the real victims of the #TrumpVirus, and they — regardless of age — overwhelmingly vote Democrat. (But Biden is such a fantastic candidate he’s going to win regardless.)

  11. Trump's al Gore, learn to code Karen
    April.24.2020 at 9:43 am

    Give a bribe, excuse me, research grant or consulting contract, to one or more of the academics creating C19 models, mention in passing that as a ‘friend’ that academic can be told the disease is much more dangerous than most people think, and pay for/encourage a model that shuts down the US economy creating economic devastation.

    Best $1mil Chinese intelligence has ever spent?

    https://www.newsweek.com/china-spy-scandal-that-entangled-harvard-could-hit-yale-mit-next-1489806

    Lieber was one of those scientists whom federal prosecutors have identified as allegedly putting U.S. secrets at risk by double dealing: collecting $15 million in DOD and NIH grants for his work as a Harvard professor while simultaneously working as a Thousand Talents Program researcher for Beijing. Lieber was grilled about his work for the Chinese earlier this year by both federal investigators and Harvard officials and provided what the FBI called a “series of materially false, fictitious and fraudulent” statements.

    Prosecutors say Lieber created a bank account in China to hide the $50,000 monthly stipend he was getting from the Chinese—a violation of his contract with the DOD and with Harvard—and the $158,000 he received for living expenses connected to his travel to the shadow lab he created at the Wuhan University of Technology.

    …Academic institutions are now anxiously waiting for the next shoes to drop. Other universities, including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, are securing legal teams to mitigate the expected fallout from what Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling told Newsweek is “additional enforcement” aimed at rooting out academic espionage.

    “Through the use of not only traditional intelligence officers, but academics, researchers, and other private citizens, China is engaged in a massive, long-term campaign to steal U.S. research and technology for its own uses,” Lelling said. “[The Boston area] is an especially attractive target for this kind of exploitation.”

    Institutions are required to report any foreign gifts over $250,000 under the Higher Education Act. But in recent months ten schools — Cornell University, Yale University, the University of Colorado Boulder, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of Chicago, the University of Pennsylvania, Boston University, Texas A&M University, and Carnegie Mellon University — were found to have taken more than $3.6 billion in foreign gifts, and have since filed the paperwork required under federal law, the Department of Education said. The DOE has ongoing investigations into monies that poured into Harvard and Yale.

    1. Trump's al Gore, learn to code Karen
      April.24.2020 at 9:45 am

      https://www.economist.com/science-and-technology/2020/02/01/an-american-chemist-is-suspected-of-illegal-dealings-with-china

      In 2018, the affidavit says, Dr Lieber told investigators from the defence department that he was never asked to participate in the Thousand Talents programme, but that he “wasn’t sure” how China might describe him. The fbi also says he caused Harvard to report falsely to the nih that he was not a participant in the recruitment programme (the nih requires disclosure of such foreign payments to grant applicants). Meanwhile, the email traffic quoted in the fbi affidavit describes the payments to Dr Lieber going into a Chinese bank account set up on his behalf and, on occasions he visited Wuhan, given to him in cash.

  12. H. Farnham
    April.24.2020 at 9:44 am

    “Researchers wonder whether COVID-19 will create demographic change, disproportionately killing off Trump voters, who tend to skew older.”

    Well that should get those Democratic governors to end the lockdowns tomorrow.

    1. Rich
      April.24.2020 at 9:46 am

      Beautiful.

    2. Rufus The Monocled
      April.24.2020 at 9:50 am

      “Researchers wonder whether COVID-19”

      Kramerica: “Ketchup and mustard in a bottle…”

      1. Echo Chamber
        April.24.2020 at 10:10 am

        Feed the tuna mayonnaise

    3. Tom Bombadil
      April.24.2020 at 10:08 am

      Stats so far show Blue staters dying at higher rates.

      1. Echo Chamber
        April.24.2020 at 10:13 am

        Ethnic cleansing within blue states to rid themselves of the remaining republicans

  13. Rich
    April.24.2020 at 9:46 am

    No one is suggesting that people take up smoking to ward off the new coronavirus.

    The future medical experts in the film “Sleeper” did.

  14. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    April.24.2020 at 9:46 am

    Hard-hitting journalism from Vice:

    Racist plaques depicting Winnie the Pooh holding a bat with chopsticks have begun to pop up around Atlanta, and police have no leads as to who is responsible.

    Do. Not. Blame. This. Virus. On. China.

    Always keep in mind the real villains in this pandemic are Drumpf and Putin.

    #LibertariansAgainstSinophobia

    1. John
      April.24.2020 at 9:53 am

      Gee maybe lying and making this virus out to be the 21st Century black death has second order effects that the liberal dumb asses who did that might not like. Who knew?

      1. bs
        April.24.2020 at 10:02 am

        WuFlu has really destoyed Reason’s narrative. Open borders has literally resulted in the deaths of Americans. The great liberalization of China never occurred (and never will). The technocrats failed, especially the models. The federal government didn’t nationalize fast enough is an awfully odd take for a purportedly libertarian rag, but no one honestly believes it is anyway. And Trumphitler has refused to be a dictator so all they have is parsing words out of context in desperation.

        1. John
          April.24.2020 at 10:06 am

          If there is one lie that I most wish would die, it is the lie that trading with a totalitarian nation will somehow magically make it more free. We have traded with China for decades for trillions of dollars and the result is China being one of the worst police states on earth. All our trading with China has done is fund their military and police state. It hasn’t made them more free and has in fact made them more of a danger to their neighbors and the world at large.

          That doesn’t mean we haven’t benefited from the trade in many ways. Trade always does give benefits. But the claim that trading makes nations that are not free free, is just a lie that needs to die.

          1. bs
            April.24.2020 at 10:15 am

            We have enduring benefits from trade with responsible partners. A durable free market punishes fraud. Reason ignores it for the quick high of cheap shit from China while ignoring the Sword of Damocles it has become. A little bit of amphetamine is great way to be more productive and lose weight. Keep it up chronically and see how it turns out.

            Reason wets itself daily over an empirically non-problem of global warming (it’s going to be bad RSN!), but can’t comprehend that a state actor (literally a fascist state) could possibly abuse its market position to achieve its political goals because they take it as an article of faith that no country has that power or would sacrifice its own people in the process. This is an unserious and ahistorical understanding of the world. Hence, “Reason.”

            1. John
              April.24.2020 at 10:25 am

              Reason is incapable of understanding that other nations might have bad intentions and do things that they would never do.

    2. mad.casual
      April.24.2020 at 10:40 am

      I thought Winnie the Pooh was a specific reference to Emperor Xi. Feel free to call me a racist, but not all Chinese people look the same to me.

  15. Alan Vanneman
    April.24.2020 at 9:51 am

    But I thought Peter Thiel was a libertarian.

    1. bs
      April.24.2020 at 9:56 am

      You probably thought Reason was too.

      1. Troglodyte Rex
        April.24.2020 at 9:59 am

        +100000000000000000000000000

  16. Idle Hands
    April.24.2020 at 9:51 am

    If this paves the way to smoking making a come back count me the fuck way in. If we found out the Chinese were pouring money into nonsmoking campaigns that would be all the evidence I need to for sure say it was a bio weapon. 14 day gestation period, kills expensive “undesirables”, boomer ruling class most at risk, Kills mostly men, Nicotine prevents it(they have a country that smokes like a chimney) too many convenient factors to ignore at that point.

    1. Tom Bombadil
      April.24.2020 at 10:09 am

      Only retards smoke. Literally.

      1. Idle Hands
        April.24.2020 at 10:13 am

        Well than order me a short bus and slot at the special olympics then.

        1. Tom Bombadil
          April.24.2020 at 10:28 am

          Sure, just go wait on the corner.

      2. Earth Skeptic
        April.24.2020 at 10:49 am

        But VAPING!

  17. Trump's al Gore, learn to code Karen
    April.24.2020 at 9:51 am

    https://www.statnews.com/2020/03/17/mass-quarantine-lockdown-explainer/

    Other public health experts insist, however, that lockdowns push people toward evasion, and that social distancing measures only work when governments have the public’s trust.

    “Our historical experience with mandatory quarantines and mass quarantines and cordons is just not good, it’s not effective,” said Crystal Watson, a senior scholar at the Center for Health Security at Johns Hopkins University, before the news of the Bay Area lockdown. “I do not see the need for it.”

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      April.24.2020 at 9:55 am

      The problem is quarantines are for the already sick.

      You retards are illegally forcing HEALTHY people into a lockdown based on evolving (and sometimes laughably faulty and contradictory) scientific data.

      A day doesn’t go by where some medical expert doesn’t babble about the unknown. The entire fucken universe and human existence is unknown but let’s fucken panic over a virus.

      STOP LISTENING TO THE MEDICAL EXPERTS or else we’re gonna stay stuck in neutral.

      1. Echo Chamber
        April.24.2020 at 10:18 am

        Bending the curve doesn’t change the total under of deaths under the curve. It just draws them out to prolong the total duration of the outbreak, preventing excess deaths from lack of ICU beds. Or so I was told 6 weeks ago by experts

        1. John
          April.24.2020 at 10:39 am

          The claim is that we had to bend the curve so that the medical system didn’t get overwhelmed and kill people who needed medical care unrelated to the virus. That sounds nice until you realize they have effectively shut down the medical system as it is and people are going to start dying because of that.

        2. Earth Skeptic
          April.24.2020 at 10:53 am

          But that only matters if the treatment at the ICU level, i.e. ventilation, actually cured most patients. But most numbers I recall suggest 80% or more fatalities on ventilators.

          Some simple triage for ICU access (healthy 40 year old yes, demented 80 year old with advanced heart disease no) would have taken care of excess demand.

    2. John
      April.24.2020 at 10:03 am

      Quarantines only work when you have a small, known population that has the disease. If you have a guy who has SARS get on a plane who wasn’t supposed to (and yes that has happened), you quarantine him and the people on the plane. That works. But in a situation where thousands or hundreds of thousands of people have a sickness as contagious as this one, forget it. Quarantining the entire society does you no good. All you are doing it delaying the inevitable. You won’t stop the virus, you will just slow it down a bit but everyone who is fated to get the stuff is going to get it.

      1. Echo Chamber
        April.24.2020 at 10:20 am

        That’s why we need 300,000 contact tracers. 300,000.
        My bs detector is pegged

      2. Rufus The Monocled
        April.24.2020 at 10:20 am

        Exclamation point!

  18. bs
    April.24.2020 at 9:54 am

    Meanwhile, at the White House: President Donald Trump suggested in a televised Thursday night address that since disinfectants (like bleach and Lysol) work at killing the new coronavirus on surfaces outside the body, perhaps an “injection” could work as a cure. (Yes, really.)

    Well since the Uterus is disingenuously (I’m shocked!) using Vox tweets as source material for the daily lie, let’s disinfect with a little Breitbart:

    Earlier in the briefing, Dr. Bill Bryant, leader of the Science and Technology Directorate at the Department of Homeland Security, described the results of new government research that showed that the coronavirus did not survive long in solar light, warmer temperatures, and more humid conditions. He added that disinfectants had also been effective against it.

    Trump, responding to that, noted that there had been discussions of testing ultraviolet light on patients, or of methods to bring light inside the body. “And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it [the virus] out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside, or almost a cleaning, cause you see it gets in the lungs.”

    At no time did Trump actually propose injecting patients with disinfectant; he deferred to “medical doctors” to figure out how to apply Dr. Bryant’s research.

    And before that we get a multi-paragraph chin stroke about nicotine treatments based on… nothing.

    Is Reason enjoying it status as an online tabloid?

    1. John
      April.24.2020 at 9:57 am

      How about reason just not lie? I don’t see where repeating these sorts of idiotic and easily refuted lies helps their cause. The people who run Vox are retarded and thus don’t understand that. Reason at least claims to be better than that.

      1. bs
        April.24.2020 at 10:03 am

        So which is worse: claiming to be better while obviously not, or never claiming in the first place?

      2. JesseAz
        April.24.2020 at 10:36 am

        Because they have a trusted core of idiots like Sarcasmic, DOL, Jeff, and Chipper who will defend these lies ad nauseum as they cant’ be bothered to do their own research or read source material.

    2. Don't look at me!
      April.24.2020 at 10:01 am

      Yes.

  19. Rich
    April.24.2020 at 9:58 am

    Yes, Trump does not speak “presidentially”, but those who think yesterday’s musings about treatments were bizarre should look at what he actually said.
    Stuff like “is there a way we can do something like that?”

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      April.24.2020 at 10:23 am

      I don’t like that ENB thinks we’re idiots or at least roll over like the sheep who roam Vox or whatever else media outlet she’s hooked into.

      1. JesseAz
        April.24.2020 at 10:37 am

        If you went back the last 2 years and counted who her sources were, I bet CNN and Vox would be well over half of her source material. (Of course you’d have to exclude twitter which is in reality 75% of her source material).

    2. Tom Bombadil
      April.24.2020 at 10:30 am

      Yesterday Trump said massage parlors should not open yet. Do you have any idea the amount of self discipline he required for that?

      1. John
        April.24.2020 at 10:37 am

        That or he must really hate Bill Clinton.

  20. Troglodyte Rex
    April.24.2020 at 10:00 am

    Researchers wonder whether COVID-19 will create demographic change, disproportionately killing off Trump voters, who tend to skew older.

    Now reason is hoping for deaths?

    1. Don't look at me!
      April.24.2020 at 10:02 am

      Deaths for the “wrong types” of people.

    2. Trump's al Gore, learn to code Karen
      April.24.2020 at 10:02 am

      They always have. Free minds for those that agree on their pet issues, death for those who don’t.

    3. bs
      April.24.2020 at 10:04 am

      Progressivism has always been a death cult. Just look at the origins of PP and the single most important issue to the Uterus.

  21. Ken Shultz
    April.24.2020 at 10:01 am

    “No one is suggesting that people take up smoking to ward off the new coronavirus. But nicotine can be introduced into the body in ways other than smoking”

    Ulcerative colitis is an autoimmune disease that doesn’t seem to impact smokers. No one is sure exactly why, but the effect has been isolated to nicotine specifically for a long time. But, yeah, UC is about a hyperactive response by your autoimmune system–which is also how COVID-19 kills–and nicotine has been known to shut down that hyperactive autoimmune response down for a long time.

    https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2014383/

    People with ulcerative colitis are much more likely to develop colon cancer than the general population–just like people who smoke are more likely to develop lung cancer. The reason GI doctors don’t recommend that their ulcerative colitis patients run out and start smoking is because they can take out your colon and give you a colostomy bag if you develop colon cancer, but taking out your lungs if you develop lung cancer is a non-starter.

    Anyway, it’s long been shown that the lethality of COVID-19 has to do with the virus provoking a hyperactive autoimmune response in the lungs. If nicotine is effective in preventing a hyperactive autoimmune response, however, having your lungs or heart ravaged by years of smoking would work against you if you did have such a reaction despite the nicotine.

    Meanwhile, it remains unclear whether nicotine gum or transdermal patches are effective against UC as smoking. My guess would be that the calming of the hyperactive autoimmune response by nicotine delivered from something other than smoking would most likely come from vaping because it’s also inhaled and, thus, takes a similar delivery route.

    All that being said, the likelihood of developing cancer and dying through smoking is far higher than the likelihood of dying even if you are infected with COVID-19. If nicotine gum, transdermal patches, and vaping aren’t as effective, like they apparently aren’t with UC, then starting to smoke because you want to avoid dying from COVID-19 is like jumping off a tall building in order to avoid paying taxes.

    1. Troglodyte Rex
      April.24.2020 at 10:09 am

      A stogie a day keeps the ‘rona away.

      1. Ken Shultz
        April.24.2020 at 10:14 am

        That wasn’t the central message. The central message was more like, “Shooting yourself in the foot may relieve the symptoms of a headache, but it still isn’t recommenced for obvious reasons”.

        If we really want to get rid of COVID-19, shouldn’t we nuke the site from orbit? Isn’t that the only way to be sure?

        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aCbfMkh940Q

        1. Idle Hands
          April.24.2020 at 10:30 am

          Of course it is Public health institutions are retarded. Short term benefits till we get a cure.

      2. Idle Hands
        April.24.2020 at 10:31 am

        Who knew I was on the cutting edge.

    2. mad.casual
      April.24.2020 at 10:47 am

      My guess would be that the calming of the hyperactive autoimmune response by nicotine delivered from something other than smoking would most likely come from vaping because it’s also inhaled and, thus, takes a similar delivery route.

      In the Western parts of the West, smoking enforces it’s own social distancing and there is a ‘material science’ aspect of the equation too. I’d guess COVID and quite a few other things don’t permeate and/or tolerate a dusty or smoke-filled room as readily as a clean one where the air is being reliably circulated.

  22. Trump's al Gore, learn to code Karen
    April.24.2020 at 10:01 am

    https://pjmedia.com/instapundit/367946/

    “Stop Looking on the Bright Side: We’ll Be Screwed By the Pandemic for Years to Come,” John F. Harris, POLITICO.

    “Humans Are Too Optimistic to Comprehend the Coronavirus,” Olga Khazan, The Atlantic.

    “U.S. Exceptionalism Is Over,” Katrin Bennhold, New York Times.

    “We Are Living in a Failed State,” George Packer, The Atlantic.

    “Opening up the economy won’t save the economy,” Matthew Yglesias, Vox.

    1. Sevo
      April.24.2020 at 10:15 am

      ““Opening up the economy won’t save the economy,” Matthew Yglesias, Vox…”

      He’s right, but probably not for the reasons he has in mind.
      It won’t save the economy, since the ‘opening’ will be the institution of a ‘planned’ open economy.

    2. John
      April.24.2020 at 10:18 am

      This makes me feel optimistic about the future. When is the last time the major media were right about anything? If they say we are doomed, it is a pretty good bet happy days are right around the corner.

      1. mad.casual
        April.24.2020 at 10:50 am

        When was the last time they weren’t projecting? If Politico’s, The Atlantic, NYT’s, and Vox’s worlds are coming to an end, that’s reason enough to celebrate.

        If I’d known staying home for a month would’ve killed them off, I would’ve been telling people sooner.

        1. John
          April.24.2020 at 10:55 am

          That is a good point. This thing is going to kill the media and maybe Manhattan with it. The rest of the country is likely going to come out fine. But, these idiots will never notice that.

  23. Trains
    April.24.2020 at 10:05 am

    It’s almost like everyone forgot that time the author said her job was to get clicks.

    1. Tom Bombadil
      April.24.2020 at 10:38 am

      *get dicks

  24. Fist of Etiquette
    April.24.2020 at 10:12 am

    …health regulators were warning that smoking cigarettes or vaping could increase COVID-19 complications. Food and Drug Administration officials have since backed down on the vaping aspect.

    They see which way the wind is blowing and it likely be right back into their faces, like the advice on not needed masks,

  25. Sevo
    April.24.2020 at 10:12 am

    “With no coronavirus surge, hospitals slowly resume nonemergency surgery”
    Yeah, remember when we were assured the hospitals would be stacking the patients outdoors like cordwood? Those sorts of predictions by chicken littles like JFree and Hihn?
    Well, what we got instead was all the ‘advantages’ which obtain from politically-planned medical care:
    “…Surgery isn’t like a valve you can turn on and all of a sudden start doing surgeries,” said Roberts of UCSF. Even with restarting, it will take the hospital 40 weeks to get through the backlog, he added…”
    https://www.sfchronicle.com/health/article/Bay-Area-hospitals-rescheduling-non-emergency-15222468.php?cmpid=gsa-sfgate-result

  26. Sevo
    April.24.2020 at 10:20 am

    OK, real numbers, not some chicken little bullshit:
    For the seasonal flu, we have vaccines. Some work better than others, since the are developed from predictions, and we’ve all just been given a very clear lesson in the value of MDs’ predictions; about as good as a die-toss.
    Regardless, even with these vaccines, the historical *average* annual death toll in the US is ~61K individuals.
    https://time.com/5610878/2018-2019-flu-season/

    1. Sevo
      April.24.2020 at 10:28 am

      Well, as of today, the US death toll from *THE MOST HORRIBLE DISEASE – YOU WON’T BELIEVE HOW TERRIBLE IT IS – WE’REALLGONNADIEEEEEE!!!!!* stands at ~50K, with all of 68 new cases reported in the last 24H.
      And, BTW, a very large plurality of those deaths are from an outlier: NY with ~18K cases, which should raise questions regarding the claimed cause of death.
      And we, the people of a supposedly free country have allowed a pack of tin-pot-dictator wannabes to shut down 3/4 of the economy, force us into self-imprisonment and make us wear ‘I’m-a-snow-flake!’ masks.
      I’m ashamed.

      1. mad.casual
        April.24.2020 at 10:53 am

        And we, the people of a supposedly free country have allowed a pack of tin-pot-dictator wannabes to shut down 3/4 of the economy, force us into self-imprisonment and make us wear ‘I’m-a-snow-flake!’ masks.

        “Just remember, there is no shadow government.” – Reason Magazine

  27. Morty
    April.24.2020 at 10:26 am

    Can Nicotine Treat COVID-19? French Researchers Think So.

    When all you have is a hammer…

  28. Sevo
    April.24.2020 at 10:36 am

    BTW, having quit smoking some years back, I’m probably DOOMED!

  29. Wearenotperfect
    April.24.2020 at 10:46 am

    I heard tanning beds may show great promise in fighting Covid-19 hysteria (Chinese Biānfú-Flu for the layperson). Maybe even injecting ultraviolet light inside the body.

  30. Formerly Cynical Asshole
    April.24.2020 at 10:48 am

    How would this work? Well, it’s known that COVID-19 binds to a protein in the human body called angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2), and previous research has shown that nicotine helps regulate ACE2 expression.

    I was curious if maybe ACE inhibitors (usually used for high blood pressure and other heart problems) would help.* After a quick google search for ACE 2 inhibitors I found a science daily article (2nd result for me)**:

    “ACE inhibitors and angiotensin receptor blockers may increase the risk of severe COVID-19, paper suggests”

    *I’m not a doctor, for the love of God, don’t go out and try to score some ACE inhibitors because of what some random dude on the internet said. Don’t be a fucking moron.

    **I couldn’t post a link because for some reason every time I attempt to post a comment with any kind of link the fucking squirrels eat it. Fuck reason and their stupid buggy site in the ass with a rusty chainsaw. I’m sick of this fucking bullshit.

  31. John
    April.24.2020 at 10:49 am

    The data about nicotine making you less likely to catch this stuff is very interesting. It is of course known that smoking greatly increases your chances of getting lung cancer and generally does nasty things to your lungs over time. It is also true, however, that smoking makes it easier to stay thin. One of the reasons why people used to be thinner is because nearly everyone smoked. Now we find out that nicotine may make it harder for you to contract the Wuhan virus.

    Just to speculate, I wonder if maybe there are not other health benefits to smoking that haven’t yet been found. The human body is so complex, there are almost certainly all kinds of effects of smoking both good and bad that we don’t understand. Wouldn’t by a kick in the head if we someday figured out that overall smoking benefited public health more than it harmed it?

    1. Trump's al Gore, learn to code Karen
      April.24.2020 at 10:54 am

      Or just the overall benefit of Nicotine makes taking it in a way that doesn’t destroy your lungs, like we do caffeine, worthwhile.

      What happened to Nicotine water, anyway?

      https://www.cbsnews.com/news/fda-shuts-off-nicotine-water-spigot/

      1. Trump's al Gore, learn to code Karen
        April.24.2020 at 10:56 am

        Fuck it; I’m putting Nicotine patches on my Amazon subscribe and save.

    2. mad.casual
      April.24.2020 at 10:55 am

      Wouldn’t by a kick in the head if we someday figured out that overall smoking benefited public health more than it harmed it?

      After learning that saturated animal fats don’t kill people, it’s starting to feel like repeated kicks to the head.

      1. John
        April.24.2020 at 10:58 am

        The story of saturated animal fats needs to be studied in every high school in America. The claim based on complete bullshit. But it was backed by big money industries that would benefit from people changing to substitutes and changing their diets away from animal fat. There was one guy who called bullshit on it. And his peers ruined his academic career for the favor. They called him a “tool of big meat”. Come to find out he was right and the government everyone to eat more carbs and less fat made a ton of people fat and caused all kinds of harm. That experience makes me not trust anything they say.

  32. lap83
    April.24.2020 at 10:52 am

    What’s next, testing to see if baguettes and brie cure COVID-19?

    The most effective treatment involved a combination of chain smoking and four day weekends.

  33. Trump's al Gore, learn to code Karen
    April.24.2020 at 10:52 am

    https://twitter.com/CNN/status/1253485090287554560

    A 16-year-old was allegedly shot and killed by his stepfather after refusing to stay home and comply with recent shelter-in-place directives, authorities say

    1. mad.casual
      April.24.2020 at 10:57 am

      Is everyone involved over the age of 65 okay?

  34. Rossami
    April.24.2020 at 10:58 am

    That Politico analysis is just garbage.

    Yes, older voters do tend to vote Republican and yes, COVID-19 does impact the elderly more than the young. On the other hand, the fraction of elderly in the most affected age bracket is already very small and the actual death rate is even within that bracket is smallish. When you consider comorbidities and life expectency, most of those folks were going to pass away regardless.

    Balancing that small effect (and explicity ignored by the academics) is that COVID-19 is hitting urban centers the hardest. Urban centers that tend heavily to Democratic voters. The truth is that despite making a few state-specific conclusions, they did no state-level analysis, much less any analysis that considers urban vs rural demographic trends. A garbage analysis all around.

  35. Formerly Cynical Asshole
    April.24.2020 at 10:58 am

    Meanwhile, at the White House: President Donald Trump suggested in a televised Thursday night address that since disinfectants (like bleach and Lysol) work at killing the new coronavirus on surfaces outside the body, perhaps an “injection” could work as a cure.

    I’m really hoping he’s just trolling to see how many people are stupid enough to a) actually try it just because he said so and b) actually think he’s seriously suggesting that people drink bleach or Lysol.

    1. John
      April.24.2020 at 10:59 am

      See the Britbart link above. He didn’t say that. There is no reasonable way to interpret what he said as saying that. The media is just lying here.

Please to post comments