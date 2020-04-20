Attempt to Vanish (Cubed) Post Critical of the Sandy Hook Hoax Libel Judgment

The Volokh Conspiracy

Lenny Pozner, the father of a boy (Noah Pozner) killed in the Sandy Hook shooting, sued James Fetzer and Mike Palacek, who cowrote the book "Nobody Died at Sandy Hook." The book had claimed, among other things, that

  • "Noah Pozner's death certificate is a fake, which we have proven on a dozen or more grounds."
  • "[Mr. Pozner] sent her a death certificate, which turned out to be a fabrication."
  • "As many Sandy Hook researchers are aware, the very document Pozner circulated in 2014, with its inconsistent tones, fonts, and clear digital manipulation, was clearly a forgery."

Pozner said this libeled him, and in June 2019 a Wisconsin judge agreed, and granted Pozner summary judgment on liability. In October, the jury awarded Pozner $450,000 in damages, and in December, the judge issued an injunction barring Fetzer "from communicating by any means" these libelous statements. (Such anti-libel injunctions, following a judgment on the merits, are generally viewed as constitutional by most courts that have recently considered the matter.)

But in October, a request was submitted to Google, in Pozner's name, seeking to deindex material that simply discussed the case and criticized the court decision, such as various copies of "The Legal Lynching of a Truth-Seeker: Jim Fetzer's Stalinist-Style Show Trial" and "Sandy Hook and the Murder of the First Amendment." The court's judgment of course didn't find these items (posted in response to the judgment) to be libelous, and it offers no basis for Google to deindex them.

In November, I wrote about this, and in January I learned that Amazon Web Services had gotten a takedown demand (which Amazon didn't act on) to remove that post. So I wrote about that, and today I learned that Google had gotten a request to deindex that post, also submitted under the name "Leonard Pozner." (When I last corresponded with Pozner about his Amazon Web Services takedown demand, he said that he didn't want me to contact him again, so I haven't checked with him whether this latest deindexing request was also actually from him.) So we now have an attempt to vanish a post about an attempt to vanish a post about an attempt to vanish posts critical of the Sandy Hook hoax libel judgment, hence the title of this post.

Of course, there's no real basis for this deindexing request. My posts weren't the subject of any injunction; they were, to my knowledge, entirely accurate (they certainly don't endorse the libel to which they indirectly refer); no-one ever sued over them. The PDFs attached to the deindexing request are documents from the original libel case, but those were against people who claimed the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax, not against me (and not in reference to my posts). My posts do criticize the earlier vanishing requests, but of course nothing in the court order can preclude such criticism, or purports to preclude such criticism.

I'm pretty sure Google won't do anything about this deindexing request, but I thought I'd mention it just to illustrate how some people are trying to vanish criticism from the Internet.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    April.20.2020 at 3:24 pm

    Whatever he thinks he is doing, or *someone* thinks they are doing, I don’t think they have quite got the drift yet on how this all works. One pictures a gopher butting up against a concrete foundation and moving sideways six inches to try again.

  2. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    April.20.2020 at 3:41 pm

    ” I thought I’d mention it just to illustrate how some people are trying to vanish criticism from the Internet.”

    Do you have any thoughts on that subject I could pass along to Artie Ray Lee Wayne Jim-Bob Kirkland?

    1. Noscitur a sociis
      April.20.2020 at 4:20 pm

      I don’t read Prof. Volokh to be lodging any criticism (legal or moral) at Mr. Pozner for not hosting the material on his own website. If you have some reason to believe that Prof. Volokh has been trying to have other sites remove or restrict access to your comments, I would invite you to share it.

  3. librarian
    April.20.2020 at 3:51 pm

    Interesting. It seems strange you can deny the Holocaust, but you can’t deny a mass shooting.

    1. Orbital Mechanic
      April.20.2020 at 4:08 pm

      Nuance.

      Denying the Holocaust usually takes the form of claiming that although there were Jews killed in Nazi Germany, the mass killings and oppression has been vastly overstated by a massive PR effort by Jews. There are variations on this theme. However there is no individual being libeled. Although if I had a close relative who had been murdered by Rudolf Höss personally and I could document it and someone said I was lying about and was damaging me with their lies about it then I might have a case. A lot would depend on the proof I had.

      In this case, somebody is claiming that an individual, Lenny Pozner, is lying when he said his son was killed at Sandy Hook and attempting to achieve some sort of benefit for himself by lying. Most decent people can only imagine how hurtful such treatment must feel but that has to be set aside. The case was made and decided for the plaintiff and no doubt that it was because that it was possible to sho that Pozner (and family) was purposefully, maliciously, and demonstrably damaged.

      1. librarian
        April.20.2020 at 4:24 pm

        In my estimation, any person with any competence would not be able to believe the lies about Sandy Hook. In contrast, those chipping around the edges of the Holocaust might have more credence. Isn’t outlandish speech like that about Sandy Hook more protected than a false claim, in terms of degree, about the Holocaust?

        1. Jon S
          April.20.2020 at 4:38 pm

          Oh my.

    2. Alpheus W Drinkwater
      April.20.2020 at 4:14 pm

      If while denying the Holocaust you make specific, factual claims about a living person that are provably false and harms that person’s reputation, you might run into trouble there too.

    3. Noscitur a sociis
      April.20.2020 at 4:23 pm

      Messrs. Fetzer and Palacek were not found liable for denying that the Sandy Hook shooting happened: they were found liable for making specific false statements of fact concerning Mr. Pozner in the course of that denial. Making similar false statements in the course of denying the Holocaust would of course be actionable in the same way (although of course as the number of people involved in the Holocaust dwindles, the chances of that happening become lower).

    4. Jon S
      April.20.2020 at 4:37 pm

      Interesting. It seems strange you can deny the Holocaust, but you can’t deny a mass shooting.

      Dumb. If you accused the relative of a death camp victim of faking documents, etc., relating to the Holocaust victim, you could indeed be sued for libel/slander, and I’d be happy to sue you for it and win. So, say, you accuse Eric Mueller (former temporary blogger here) of faking the story about his Uncle Leopold* and the documents he obtained about him from the German government, you could indeed be sued for libel or slander.

      *http://ericmuller.org/blog/looking-for-great-uncle-leopold/

