The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: April 14, 1873
4/14/1873: The Slaughter-House Cases argued.
Advertisement
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
4/14/1873: The Slaughter-House Cases argued.
Advertisement
Can we take government officials at their word that they'll eventually abandon their new powers?
Good news from a population screening study
"We found no pattern of sexual misconduct by Biden, beyond hugs, kisses and touching that women previously said made them uncomfortable."
"The true number of infected people worldwide may already have reached several tens of millions," two University of Gottingen researchers say.
A New York Times Magazine forum highlights the moral implications of suppressing economic activity.