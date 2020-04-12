The Volokh Conspiracy

Justice Department Tweet Warns Against Restrictions That "Single Out Religious Orgs"

From the official U.S. Department of Justice account:

I'm inclined to say that's right as a general matter: (1) Generally applicable social distancing policies can be applied to church gatherings alongside other gatherings, and (2) the Free Exercise Clause forbids "singl[ing] out religious org[anizations]" and gatherings for special burdens that aren't imposed equally on others. But of course, much depends on what exactly counts as singling out; I look forward to seeing what exactly the Justice Department does. In the meantime, I'll have a post later this morning on the substance of the Kansas church shutdown controversy.

