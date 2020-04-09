The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: April 9, 1923
4/9/1923: Adkins v. Children's Hospital decided.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
4/9/1923: Adkins v. Children's Hospital decided.
Under fire for refusing to support Tara Reade, Milano says she never thought #MeToo would "destroy innocent men."
The state has shut down all liquor stores, leading customers to crowd into retailers across the border.
Not every apparent violation of a quarantine order is a risk to other people, and not all need to be (or can be) enforced equally.
The failure to conduct early and wide testing left politicians ignorant of basic facts about the COVID-19 epidemic.
The number of Americans who have been infected by the virus, which seems to be much higher than the official tally suggests, is crucial to understanding how deadly it is.