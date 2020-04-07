The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

The Federal Government's "Police Power" and the Takings Clause: Part II

The Commerce and Necessary and Proper Clauses give Congress the power to prohibit the possession of certain items

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

Part I in this series rejected the notion that the federal government has an inherent "police power" to seize property without providing just compensation. There may be such an inherent authority with respect to policing matters at the border. But such this would not extend to domestic matters.

Part II will now explore the most likely source of Congress's authority to prohibit the possession of certain items within the homeland: the Commerce Clause and the Necessary and Proper Clause.

Let's start with first principles. The Commerce Clause provides "To regulate Commerce with foreign Nations, and among the several States, and with the Indian Tribes." Under modern caselaw, the word "regulate" is an all-encompassing term that embraces every conceivable aspect of government activity. But it isn't clear that, as an original matter, the power to "regulate" include the power to "prohibit."

Champion v. Ames (1903) is the leading precedent on point.  The Lottery Case, as it is known, established the principle that Congress's power to "regulate" interstate commerce include the power to "prohibit" that commerce. Justice John Marshall Harlan wrote the majority opinion. Randy and I discuss the case in An Introduction to Constitutional Law:

Justice Harlan concluded that [the power to "regulate" commerce give Congress the power to prohibit commerce]. By way of analogy, he observed that states have the police power to prohibit the intrastate sale of lottery tickets. If the states have that power, he asked, "why may not Congress, invested with the power to regulate commerce among the several States, provide that such commerce shall not be polluted by the carrying of lottery tickets from one State to another?" In short, just as a state has a police power over intrastate commerce — which includes the power to prohibit such commerce — Congress also has a police power over interstate commerce. To this day, Champion v. Ames is cited for the principle that the power to "regulate" commerce includes the power to prohibit some forms of commerce.

Harlan suggests that the Commerce Clause, read in conjunction with the Necessary and Proper Clause, vests Congress with plenary authority that is akin to the state's police power.

Justice Kennedy articulated this principle in his Lopez concurrence:

In another line of cases, the Court addressed Congress' efforts to impede local activities it considered undesirable by prohibiting the interstate movement of some essential element. In the Lottery Case, (1903), the Court rejected the argument that Congress lacked power to prohibit the interstate movement of lottery tickets because it had power only to regulate, not to prohibit.

Under modern doctrine, if Congress has the power to regulate "x," then it also has the power to prohibit "x." And this prohibition would not effect a taking; no compensation is required.

Let's use Lopez to illustrate this principle. In 1990, Congress enacted the Gun-Free School Zones Act (GFSZA). This law made it a federal crime "for any individual knowingly to possess a firearm" within 1,000 feet of a school zone. The law did not purport to regulate any commercial activity. Additionally, the government did not need to show that the firearm had traveled in interstate commerce — the so-called jurisdictional hook.

The Supreme Court declared this statute unconstitutional. The GFSZA, Chief Justice Rehnquist wrote, "has nothing to do with 'commerce' or any sort of economic enterprise, however broadly one might define those terms." Nor is the federal law "an essential part of a larger regulation of economic activity, in which the regulatory scheme could be undercut unless the intrastate activity were regulated." For this reason, the Act "cannot . . . be sustained under [the] cases upholding regulations of [intrastate economic] activities . . . which viewed in the aggregate, substantially affects interstate commerce."

The GFSZA was declared unconstitutional, and Alfonso Lopez's conviction was overturned. Going forward, could the government seize a gun that was carried near a school zone? The answer is no, at least under the 1990 statute. Such a seizure could not be supported by the federal government's "police power." Stated more precisely, that action is beyond the scope of Congress's enumerated powers. If a federal agent seized Lopez's gun, it would amount to a taking, and just compensation must be provided.

In September 1994, six months before Lopez was decided, Congress enacted a new version of the Gun-Free School Zones Act that included a jurisdictional hook. Now, to be convicted of violating this law, the government had to prove that the firearm in question "has moved in or otherwise affects interstate commerce." As amended, the law remains in force. If a federal agents seizes a gun, under the authority of the new GFSZA, there would be no taking. The action would be within Congress's enumerated powers, or what some courts may refer to as the federal government's "police power." No compensation would be required.

This post should be relatively non-controversial. In Part III, I will extend this analysis to the bump stock cases.

Advertisement

NEXT: Today in Supreme Court History: April 7, 1969

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Krayt
    April.7.2020 at 8:15 am

    non-controversial

    People understand the reasoning. They just don’t like it.

    What fraction of states must make something illegal before the feds magically accrue that power?

    If states are rapidly decriminalizing something, can’t think of an example (insert sarcasm mark) does that un-grant the federal government that power? How much does Big Mo weigh in this situation?

    Apparently people love the idea of living constitutionalism changing the meaning based on swinging opinion. I will hold my breath waiting for the declaration the feds can no longer regulate marijuana.

    Hmmm…The People’s Changing Opinions vs. Government should be strong. I wonder which will win?

    Ahh let’s not kid ourselves. The People’s Changing Opinion is what is supposed to be handled by democratic elections, not judges rubbing their chins. That’s the opposite.

    1. Krayt
      April.7.2020 at 8:16 am

      Note to self: close quote.

      Note to Reason: Allow a time window for edit.

  2. The Turtle Dove
    April.7.2020 at 8:29 am

    Just FYI, there’s a glowing-eye troll named “Civil Forfeiture” just inside the next tunnel on the path you apparently intend.

    Have fun storming the castle,

    Mr. D.

  3. ReaderY
    April.7.2020 at 8:39 am

    A basic reason why this argument would seem an extreme uphill battle is the text of the 4th Amendment. In the very act of limiting the federal government’s power to search and seize, the amendment evidences that that power exists.

    The Constitution has two categories, seizures and takings, subject to two different procedures and covered by two different constitutional amendments.

    The idea that the Framers intended these two things to be the same seems, to put it gently, an extreme stretch. If they are the same, one could with equal legitimacy argue that the government doesn’t have to provide compensation if it gets a warrant first – it simply gets its choice of which procedure to follow, and just compensation only applies to the 5th Amendment warrantless procedure, not the 4th amendment one with a warrant.

    1. loki13
      April.7.2020 at 8:54 am

      Bingo.

      I have to assume (hope?) that the third post contains some more traditional law-like substance, because while I have never been a huge Blackman fan (quite the opposite), even I think that he possesses faculties of reasoning beyond that of the average 1L.

  4. ReaderY
    April.7.2020 at 8:42 am

    That is, we assume that probable cause refers to evidence of a crime. But if one is going to be this revisionist, why assume that? Perhaps it also refers to evidence of public use.

  5. Rizz
    April.7.2020 at 8:52 am

    Under modern doctrine, if Congress has the power to regulate “x,” then it also has the power to prohibit “x.” And this prohibition would not effect a taking; no compensation is required.

    This seems like an over-simplification, no? I assume this is something you’ll ultimately get to later in the series, but the Takings Clause presupposes that the government has the power to regulate, or take away, the private property right in question — it just mandates that if that property is taken for public use, just compensation must be paid. A good example of this can be found in the “rails to trails” conversions administered by the Interstate Commerce Commission under the National Trails System Act Amendments of 1983 — the Supreme Court in Preseault v. ICC affirmed it was a valid exercise of Congress’s Commerce Clause power, and kicked the Takings Clause challenge down the road, telling the landowners to seek compensation in the Court of Federal Claims under the Tucker Act. And in the ensuing 30 years, the federal government has paid out hundreds of millions of dollars in takings compensation.

    1. Holmes
      April.7.2020 at 9:15 am

      Exactly! I am glad someone understands takings law on here!

Please to post comments