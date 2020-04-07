The Volokh Conspiracy

"Smart Quarantine" and Rights of Family Unity

Would the state have a compelling interest to forcibly separate families to flatten the curve?

To date, state and local governments have enforced quarantine orders to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. And, for the most part, courts have upheld these orders, even when they conflict with enumerated constitutional rights, including the right of assembly, the right of free exercise, and the right to keep and bear arms. There is another Supreme-Court-recognized right that could come into conflict with a quarantine order: the right of family unity. Could the government forcibly separate families to prevent the spread of Corona?

The New York Times published an op-ed urging the United States to adopt such a "smart quarantine." Here is an excerpt:

There are three main challenges to building a smart quarantine system in the United States. First, we must vastly increase our capacity for testing and tracing contacts.

Second, we must create — and at times mandate — humane quarantine processes. With considerable success, China, South Korea and Singapore have tested far more of their populations and concurrently mandated tiered isolation and quarantine.

Third, American families will be asked to endure separations that are more difficult than what many have currently experienced. Family units are the hotbed of viral spread, and doing the right thing for your family simultaneously does the right thing for the community.

If we inspire, inform and mobilize the public, we can accomplish the needed separations mainly voluntarily and always in a way that respects civil liberties to the highest degree possible while protecting the public's health (and the nation's economy).

In a smart quarantine, anyone in a family who is not well — and if you're sheltering in place, whomever you are with is considered "family" — must get tested and be separated from the family until results return. While awaiting results, the separated family member can move into temporary accommodations overseen by medical professionals and be tested.

Those that test negative remain in quarantine in their accommodations, and if they test negative again at 14 days, they can return home, where they must continue to shelter in place. Those that test positive leave their temporary accommodations and enter a more formal Covid-19 recovery facility. Most of these people will recover and will be sent home in about two weeks after testing negative at least twice. People who get worse will be sent to an acute care facility.

Would the state have a compelling enough interest to separate parents from their young children for weeks at a time? How would this order fare under Moore v. City of East Cleveland?

I also doubt this policy would be particularly effective. Brian Leiter explains why:

 If you're going to forcibly separate people from their family because they are ill, until tests clear them, then people simply won't disclose their conditon to the authorities, which will make things worse, not better.   This is a case where the public health experts don't seem to be thinking about the unintended consequences of their proposal given how people will, quite predictably, respond.  What am I missing?

 

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. creefer
    April.7.2020 at 12:40 pm

    Ah, the old “compelling interest” clause of the constitution.

    1. TwelveInchPianist
      April.7.2020 at 1:41 pm

      “Ah, the old “compelling interest” clause of the constitution.”

      At least the phrase means something during a pandemic. Normally “compelling interest” means that there is an unconstitutional law that the judge likes.

    2. Sam Gompers
      April.7.2020 at 1:45 pm

      It’s the same people who believe the General Welfare Clause Grant’s the people in government the right to do anything they want so long as they say it’s for the general welfare.

  2. Dr. Ed
    April.7.2020 at 12:40 pm

    Let’s start with how many of the people left behind you would kill doing this — it’s not coincidence that many long-married elderly couples die within months of each others, and that those who don’t have a significant bond with someone else, usually an adult child.

    So in addition to no one being willing to be tested (or see a medical professional for *anything* — ever again), you are going to be killing the people whom the state graciously permits to remain in their own abodes.

    An underlying issue here is the expansion of the HUD public housing mentality into the private sector. There is a standard of living of having one’s own bedroom and own bathroom that people have worked hard to attain — which is arbitrarily being taken away from them. It’s the same thing as that an elderly couple who have paid off their mortgage ought not be “permitted” to remain in their large house because a family with small children could use it — that the elderly couple ought to be pushed into a one-bedroom apartment elsewhere.

    Countries such as China, South Korea and Singapore have very different values than ours — and that too needs to be remembered. As no one would tolerate our taking their approach to K-12 education, why should we not inherently be questioning it here?

  3. Dr. Ed
    April.7.2020 at 12:46 pm

    The other issue here is the question of does the government relate to the family unit, or to the individual?

  4. Sarcastr0
    April.7.2020 at 12:47 pm

    Does the government have the power? I dunno.

    Is it a viable policy? It is not.

    Does the second truth make the first question more of an attack on other govermental powers it is using here? It sure does! I already see it in the comments.

    I don’t know if it’s on purpose, but this sure does seem like an underhanded attack on stuff we’ve already hashed out.

    1. Life of Brian
      April.7.2020 at 1:10 pm

      I don’t know if it’s on purpose, but this sure does seem like an underhanded attack on stuff we’ve already hashed out.

      If it’s already all “hashed out,” then what’s your theory on why the NYT chose to grace its pages with a full-blown op-ed full of chilling, Orwellian language like:

      Family units are the hotbed of viral spread, and doing the right thing for your family simultaneously does the right thing for the community.

      * * *

      In a smart quarantine, anyone in a family who is not well — and if you’re sheltering in place, whomever you are with is considered “family” — must get tested and be separated from the family until results return. While awaiting results, the separated family member can move into temporary accommodations overseen by medical professionals and be tested.

      Those that test negative remain in quarantine in their accommodations, and if they test negative again at 14 days, they can return home, where they must continue to shelter in place. Those that test positive leave their temporary accommodations and enter a more formal Covid-19 recovery facility.

      There are a very small number of actors that have been making a progressive series of heretofore largely unfathomable decisions on behalf of large swaths of the population, all in the name of the common good. Confidence that all of a sudden THIS is the step they won’t or somehow can’t take is, in my view, highly misplaced. The frog boils one degree at a time.

      1. Dr. Ed
        April.7.2020 at 1:30 pm

        Agreed — and most relevant is what we did NOT do 35 years ago with the AIDS pandemic.

        Back then, AIDS was inevitably fatal, and it was being spread by gay male sex. Cuba quarantined all the gay males, sent them to sanitariums that were either well-appointed or not depending on which version you read, but still were locked cages.

        We didn’t do that. We didn’t do that then, and we shouldn’t do this now — particularly since the Wuhan Virus is *NOT* inevitably fatal (as AIDS was, circa 1984), and our “experts” don’t yet even know what percentage of the population has already had and recovered from the Wuhan Virus.

        The “experts” believe that 100% will present to the hospital, but imagine if only 10% did — all of the scary statistics would have to have the decimal point moved one place to the left — a 3% mortality rate becomes 0.3%, 10,000 people on ventilators becomes only 1000 people on ventilators, etc….

  5. Bob from Ohio
    April.7.2020 at 12:57 pm

    “With considerable success, China”

    Quite a weak foundation to start to build an argument.

    The ChiCom stats are bogus from start to finish.

    For instance, March 1 they hit 80,000, took 19 days to hit 81,000. Doesn’t take a stats or medical genius to realize you don’t level of like that.

    1. Dr. Ed
      April.7.2020 at 1:02 pm

      Imagine if we addressed our racial issues with minorities in our cities the way the ChiComs are addressing their problems with their racial minorities, the Uighur Muslims.

      I can’t even get my head around the consequences of us doing this….

