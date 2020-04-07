Hardball Litigation Among Neighbors, or Obstruction of Justice?

From Cook v. State (Ind. Ct. App. Mar. 31, 2020):

Darren Collins … became aware of a dispute between [Jennifer] Cook and the Brumleys regarding noise coming from Cook's house. Collins lived less than a quarter mile from Cook's residence, the noise bothered him, and he called and made reports about it. At some point, a court proceeding was initiated as a result of the dispute, and Collins was subpoenaed to provide a deposition for the trial. On April 26, 2018, Collins was mowing his cousin's property, and Cook, whom he had not previously met, stood in the path of the mower and motioned for him to stop. Collins stopped the mower and removed his earplugs so he could hear what she was saying. Cook told him she wanted to meet him and he was one of the persons suing her, even though he had not sued her. She stated she wanted to know why he "was doing this" and asked what he "had to gain from this." Collins said he did not know he was suing her, and she said, "well you are one of the persons that is involved with this." Collins believed she was referring to the case with the Brumleys. Cook said he had made numerous reports and she had a "document file of all of the times that [he had] called in." Cook told him he "needed to consider what was going on and take this opportunity to bow out of the proceedings so that … [he] wouldn't be further involved and … that [he] wouldn't lose anything in the end." She also said that she was a successful woman and "she had uh, the proof of that, by her home, and her cars and all of that, that she was a winner" and he "could stand to lose everything, and that [he] would wind up with nothing." She also told him he "needed to make the right decision." After the conversation, Collins was a "nervous wreck," started parking his car differently, did not stay at home "a lot," and was "just tore up." … The court found Cook guilty of attempted obstruction of justice as a level 6 felony … [and] sentenced Cook to one year all suspended to probation….

The majority, written by Judge Elaine Brown and joined by Judge Patricia Riley, upheld the conviction:

Ind. Code § 35-44.1-2-2 governs obstruction of justice and provides that "[a] person who … knowingly or intentionally induces, by threat, coercion, false statement, or offer of goods, services, or anything of value, a witness or informant in an official proceeding or investigation to … withhold or unreasonably delay in producing any testimony, information, document, or thing … commits obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony …." An " '[o]fficial proceeding' means a proceeding held or that may be held before a legislative, judicial, administrative, or other agency or before an official authorized to take evidence under oath, including a referee, hearing examiner, commissioner, notary, or other person taking evidence in connection with a proceeding." … "Under the obstruction of justice statute, the term 'coercion' 'carries with it, at a minimum, the sense of some form of pressure or influence being exerted on the will or choice of another.' " "The form of pressure or influence 'may vary widely—and certainly includes harassment, physical force, intimidation, and threats—as long as it is exerted knowingly or intentionally to induce conduct by a witness or informant that is proscribed' by the obstruction of justice statute." In addition, the failure to comply must be accompanied by a consequence…. We respectfully disagree with the dissenting opinion's characterization of the statements by Cook to Collins, who was a witness subpoenaed to provide a deposition, that he needed to take the opportunity to bow out of the proceedings so that he would not lose anything in the end, that he could stand to lose everything, and that he would wind up with nothing, as merely a standard conversation between neighbors. When asked if he believed she was threatening him with something, he answered affirmatively…. Based upon the record, we conclude the State presented evidence of probative value from which the trier of fact could find beyond a reasonable doubt that Cook committed attempted obstruction of justice as a level 6 felony….

One of the three judges (John G. Baker) dissented: