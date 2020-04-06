Sixth Circuit Declines to Reinstate Ohio Limit on "Non-Essential" Abortions

Ohio has banned "non-essential" surgeries and medical procedures, in order to preserve medial "personal protective equipment" (of which there is a shortage) to be used for essential procedures. It has also ordered abortion clinics, alongside other medical offices, to comply with this. A District Court issued a TRO limiting the application of this to abortion clinics, and today the Sixth Circuit (in Pre-Term Cleveland v. Attorney General) decline to reverse the TRO, on the grounds that appellate courts generally lack jurisdiction to hear appeals from such temporary orders. But in the process, a concurring and dissenting opinion revealed something that wasn't clear when the case was first filed (emphasis added):

Under the State's interpretation [of the ban], doctors are free to prescribe drugs to induce an abortion in accordance with state law. Further, doctors may still perform surgical abortions if the doctor determines that the abortion is necessary to protect the mother's life or health, or if the doctor determines that any delay will jeopardize the woman's right to obtain an abortion. The Attorney General has specifically noted that the Director's Order will be enforced so as to comply with the strictures of Supreme Court precedent. While the Director's Order may, in some cases, cause a delay in a woman's ability to obtain an abortion, the State may be able to establish that it has left open sufficient channels such that the Order does not impose an undue burden on a woman's right to obtain an abortion. However, the State did not advance its interpretation of the Director's Order before the district court, despite apparently being given the opportunity in two telephonic conferences to do so. Given these circumstances, and in light of the district court's clarification of the TRO through its order denying the motion for a stay, I do not believe that the district court abused its discretion in maintaining the status quo to the best extent it could until the preliminary injunction could be decided.

Here is the heart of the panel majority opinion, signed by Chief Judge Cole and Judge Guy:

On March 17, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Director of the Ohio Department of Health issued an order titled "RE: Director's Order for the Management of Non- essential Surgeries and Procedures throughout Ohio." ("Director's Order"). It directs that all non- essential or elective surgeries and procedures that utilize personal protective equipment ("PPE") should not be conducted. A violation of the order is a second-degree misdemeanor. On March 20, 2020, and March 21, 2020, the Providers received letters from the State warning them that if they did not immediately stop performing non-essential or elective surgical abortions in compliance with the Director's Order, the Department of Health would take appropriate measures. The Providers sought a TRO, which the district court granted, in part, on March 30, 2020. As both parties acknowledge, we must first determine whether we have jurisdiction in this matter. We have jurisdiction of appeals from "[i]nterlocutory orders of the district courts of the United States … granting, continuing, modifying, refusing or dissolving injunctions." 28 U.S.C. § 1292(a)(1). We generally lack jurisdiction to hear an appeal of a district court's decision to grant or deny a TRO. "The rationale for this rule is that TROs are of short duration and usually terminate with a prompt ruling on a preliminary injunction, from which the losing party has an immediate right of appeal." However, the label the district court attaches to its order is not controlling, and we will "look[] to the nature of the order and the substance of the proceeding below to determine whether the rationale for denying appeal applies." Accordingly, courts have allowed interlocutory appeals of TROs that threaten to inflict irretrievable harms or consequences before the TRO expires or, rather than preserving the status quo, act as a mandatory injunction requiring affirmative action…. The State argues that, at a minimum, the TRO threatens to inflict irretrievable harm because the Director's Order is designed to preserve PPEs for those responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the State, every piece of PPE that the Providers expend on surgical abortions is one that those most in need of such equipment cannot use to protect themselves and may ultimately cause people to die. It suggests that the TRO allows Providers to "risk the public health in order to provide a surgical abortion to anyone who wants one whenever they want it." To the contrary, the TRO is narrowly tailored. The district court held "that Plaintiff healthcare providers are to determine if a surgical abortion procedure can be safely postponed during the pre-viability stage to maximize healthcare resources to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. If a healthcare provider determines, on a case-by-case basis, that the surgical procedure is medically indicated and cannot be delayed, based on the timing of pre-viability or other medical conditions, said procedure is deemed legally essential to preserve a woman's right to constitutionally protected access to abortions." The district court has clarified in denying a stay of the TRO that the "case-by-case basis" determination does not permit "blanket 'on-demand provision of elective abortions,'" and that "Plaintiffs may not perform surgical abortions if they can induce the same abortion medicinally or perform abortions that can be delayed without jeopardizing the mother's health, life, or ability to exercise her Fourteenth Amendment right to a pre-viability abortion." With that clarification, we are not persuaded that the TRO threatens to inflict irretrievable harms or consequences before it expires, and it requires no affirmative action by the State. Thus, we lack jurisdiction over this appeal. One final point bears mentioning. There are multiple forms of surgical abortion, all of which are typically provided in a clinical setting rather than a hospital. The first uses the aspiration method, which can be performed up to approximately 15 weeks measured from the first day of the pregnant woman's last menstrual cycle. It requires no incision, general anesthesia, or sterile field. After 15 weeks, a second method, called the dilation and evacuation technique, is used and, depending on how far into the pregnancy it is performed, requires more time in the clinic and uses more PPE. The State argues that the intent of the Director's Order is to preserve PPEs in the immediate near-term, "[s]o the fact that the order might require (some) abortionists to use more PPEs weeks or months from now (in some cases) is really beside the point." But it is not beside the point to question whether the Director's Order deprives a woman of her right to an abortion during the optimal 15-week period during which the aspiration method can be performed. A prompt ruling by the district court on the Providers' motion for a preliminary injunction may shed further light on this issue.

Judge Bush concurred as to denying the motion for a stay of the TRO, but dissented as to whether the court had jurisdiction to consider the appeal: