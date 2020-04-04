The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: April 4, 1861
4/4/1861: Justice John McLean dies.
Advertisement
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
4/4/1861: Justice John McLean dies.
Advertisement
Rules designed to keep alcohol safe for children are slowing down production of a product that’s in short supply.
“The federal government forgot the Tenth Amendment and the structure of the Constitution itself.”
Offbeat options for waiting out the apocalypse.
A new study in Lancet Infectious Diseases makes a somewhat lower estimate
The store owner thought his employee acted in reasonable defense of property and self. The police disagreed.