How Israel is fighting the coronavirus

In this bonus episode, we explore Israel's technology- and surveillance-heavy approach to the COVID-19 pandemic. In it, Matthew Waxman and I talk to Yuval Shany, a noted Israeli human rights expert and professor at Hebrew University. We cover the particularly fraught political crisis that the virus exacerbated, the use of Israel's counterterrorism tools to trace contacts of infected individuals, and the significance of locational privacy in the face of a deadly contagion.

Our thanks to both Nachum Braverman of Academic Exchange and Ben Wittes of Lawfare for making the interview possible.

