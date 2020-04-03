The Volokh Conspiracy

Dressing / Lighting / Makeup for Videoconferencing

People spend a huge amount of time, money, and effort to look good, for work and for social life. But now that much of our interactions are via videoconferencing, how should they rethink what they do?

Obviously, people don't care as much about wearing nice-looking shoes right now. (My guess is that many a woman is pleased at the break from heels.) Some people might still wear a shirt and a tie, which would be visible in a typical video head shot, and perhaps even a jacket; but is that normal these days, even for business meetings, given that everyone knows that everyone is talking from home? Or is it seen as especially valuable, precisely to distinguish the business conversation from one's normal home life? (I would certainly wear a jacket, shirt, and tie for a video argument in court, though don't put me under oath about whether I am wearing dress pants ….)

Nearly as obviously, people who care about their appearance (whether they want to look beautiful, look professional, or just have others easily see their facial expressions) should think about the lighting in their rooms. Nonetheless, I've been in videoconferences and seen oral arguments where people didn't think enough about that, likely because they've never been in the habit of thinking about it.

What about makeup? My guess is that some kinds of makeup that make people look better in real life are pointless on many videoconferences (though much may depend on the video resolution). Others, on the other hand, might possibly be useful. After all, many of us never wear makeup except when we're on TV, where the professionals assure us that we need it to avoid looking bad. Videoconferencing isn't necessarily the same, but might it be similar, at least in some respects?

Or are there reliable apps, beyond just Zoom's  ​​"Touch Up My Appearance" and similar features, that can take care of this without any work for us? (When I've worn makeup for TV, it was of course applied by professionals; even if you prove to me that I'd look better with a certain kind of makeup on video, I'm not sure I could learn how to do it well for myself.)

Naturally, Instagram influencers and the like have thought of this a lot, but I'm not sure if that carries over to videoconferencing, which I think tends to be much lower resolution. And in any case, why do research when I can start a conversation among our readers? Let me know what you think about this.

  1. Eddy
    April.3.2020 at 1:07 pm

    “What about makeup?”

    Here’s an example –

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R2WxaeIJcqY

  2. Dr. Ed
    April.3.2020 at 1:14 pm

    Without going too deep into the weeds, with the exception of the sun and gaslights (i.e. Coleman Lanterns), there is no such thing as white light.

    Without going too deep into the waves, light is a form of electromagnetic radiation, which also includes radio and microwaves. The visible spectrum — visible light — has wavelengths between 380-740 nanometers, shorter is ultraviolet, longer is infra red — both of which are also in sunlight.

    This is why a rainbow has an equal distribution of colors without any gaps between them, it’s a complete spectrum. Artificial light is not — incandescent lights lean heavily into the longer wavelengths (red-yellow) and mercury vapor (i.e. florescent) are whatever the florescent coating on the tube produces. It’s never a complete spectrum. And LEDs produce *exactly* one wavelength, and hence an exact color — that’s why the blue LED police lightbars are so dangerous — although higher quality LED bulbs mix in a few different colors in an attempt to balance the colors.

    Circa 1980 TV cameras required lots of really bright quartz halogen lights — high in orange & yellow — and you needed the makeup so you didn’t “look like a ghost.”

    Now, with much dimmer lighting, I’m not so sure.

    1. Dr. Ed
      April.3.2020 at 1:29 pm

      Anyway, first thing to do is “white balance” your camera, if you can.
      That literally involves putting a piece of white paper in front of it so that the computer defines that as being “white” — adjusting its own settings to *make it* appear as white.

      You’ll see a TV News crew do this when they are setting up for a remote (indoors) and it’s a good idea to do it with your camera here if your settings allow you to do so. (Or you can buy a more expensive external camera that lets you do this.)

      Then look for shadows and what your home’s lights produce for colors on your computer — record a video of you talking to yourself (and also pay attention to how the sound comes out). You may want to move lights around, etc, — and your laptop screen is producing a blue light that will reflect off your face and glasses. You can change the brightness of your screen, you can adjust your mic imputs — all of that is in your settings. You may want an external microphone.

      Beyond that is vanity…..

  3. David Nieporent
    April.3.2020 at 1:23 pm

    though don’t put me under oath about whether I am wearing dress pants ….)

    Wait, you’re wearing _any_ pants?

    1. Dr. Ed
      April.3.2020 at 1:30 pm

      Watch the movie “Anchorman”…..

  4. Commenter_XY
    April.3.2020 at 1:58 pm

    What about makeup?

    Answer: Orange-tinted makeup, of course. You’d be Orange Man Legal 🙂

