Coronavirus

Trump Should Forget Iran. America Has a Pandemic To Handle.

Keeping up maximum pressure is a dangerous distraction for the United States and catastrophic for the Iranian people.

|

Donald Trump, Mike Pompeo
(Polaris/Newscom)

The Trump administration's Iran policy has been business as usual since the spread of the novel coronavirus began, and that's a grave mistake. The president's tweet today warning Iran "or its proxies" against any "sneak attack on U.S. troops and/or assets in Iraq" is merely the latest example of misplaced priorities while a pandemic worsens in the U.S.

President Trump's "maximum pressure" approach to U.S.-Iran relations was counterproductive to our security and deleterious to diplomatic progress under ordinary conditions. Now, the United States and Iran are suffering two of the most severe COVID-19 outbreaks on the planet. Keeping up maximum pressure is a dangerous distraction for the United States and catastrophic for the Iranian people, whom Trump administration officials profess to support against their oppressive regime. Trump should abandon maximum pressure once and for all. It doesn't work; it will damage prospects of a free and democratic Iran for decades to come; and it's an unjustifiable distraction from vital U.S. interests in a time of pandemic.

The failure of maximum pressure was evident before the COVID-19 crisis started. After withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran deal, the Trump administration re-imposed harsh sanctions the deal had lifted and deployed U.S. forces and ships (currently including two of our 11 aircraft carriers) as an unmistakable threat to Tehran.

The goal is to force Iran, as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo likes to put it, to behave like "a normal country." The entirely foreseeable effect has been exactly the opposite. Again and again it has incentivized escalation by a regime desperate to prove it will not be cowed. It has brought us closer to war, not peace. "Through a series of relatively limited but still dangerous military actions and incremental retreat from the terms of the JCPOA, Iran has signaled that it will not concede to the U.S. demands without a fight," explains MIT's Barry Posen at Boston Review. Maximum pressure is exacerbating Iran's regional troublemaking. It is making us less secure.

Posen suggests a thought experiment: What would we do were the United States under similar pressure from another nation—a nation which had, in the last two decades, invaded our near neighbors and conducted regime change operations and long-term occupations. "Given the intensity and religious elements of Iranian nationalism, the regime is unlikely to comply," he concludes, "and the Iranian people will likely support them, despite the regime's present domestic difficulties."

If ever there was a chance that U.S. sanctions could push the Iranian people to rebel against their government, as Pompeo hopes, COVID-19 has killed it. U.S. sanctions have compounded the effects of cruel and stupid pandemic response decisions by Tehran, severely impeding the Iranian medical response. Although Washington insists humanitarian goods are exempted from the sanctions, restrictions on financial institutions sharply curtail movement of desperately needed supplies. However angry ordinary Iranians may be at their government, this moment will create a lasting—and still avoidable!—antipathy for the United States and the values we tout if Trump does not change course.

The novel coronavirus pandemic adds a fresh urgency to the need for a new model of U.S.-Iran relations. Whatever trivial threat Iran could pose the U.S., we have more pressing concerns here at home (and so does Tehran, for that matter). Redoubling maximum pressure, as Trump and Pompeo have done in recent weeks, is a damaging and irrational distraction. The very last thing we need is continuing escalation toward another unnecessary Mideast war. It would be reckless, wasteful, and unstrategic in the best of times. It is inexcusable when we have a pandemic to handle.

NEXT: Today in Supreme Court History: April 2, 1980

Bonnie Kristian is a fellow at Defense Priorities and contributing editor at The Week. Her writing has also appeared at Time Magazine, CNN, Politico, USA Today, the Los Angeles Times, Relevant Magazine, The Hill, and The American Conservative, among other outlets.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Sumer
    April.2.2020 at 8:26 am

    Tech Accents

    Technology is the bright future of world

  2. jasonium
    April.2.2020 at 8:32 am

    What does this have to do with free minds and free markets?
    When did “Reason” become a general news magazine?
    Who is Bonnie Christian and what are her “libertarian” bona fides?
    “Her writing has also appeared at Time Magazine, CNN, Politico, USA Today, the Los Angeles Times, …”
    Yes. Yes. That is evident.

    1. Hattori Hanzo
      April.2.2020 at 8:40 am

      I don’t know if Bonnie Kristian is a libertarian. Not relevant to this article. Being skeptical of the ongoing proxy war stoking is the only correct position.

      1. Mother's lament
        April.2.2020 at 8:51 am

        “Don’t attack our troops”
        “Eeeek, it’s a PROXY WAR, and he’s stoking it!”

        Fucking stupid.

    2. Longtobefree
      April.2.2020 at 8:44 am

      She has no entry in Wikipedia, therefore she does not exist.

    3. loveconstitution1789
      April.2.2020 at 8:54 am

      If ever there was a chance that U.S. sanctions could push the Iranian people to rebel against their government, as Pompeo hopes, COVID-19 has killed it. U.S. sanctions have compounded the effects of cruel and stupid pandemic response decisions by Tehran, severely impeding the Iranian medical response.

      Well, she is ignorant of history or how coups and popular overthrows happen.

      Even Lefties are using this cough due to cold hysteria as a chance to coup Trump again. Lefties can use the KungFlu hysteria to nuke our economy and blame Trump for the 100 million American deaths that will surely come soon.

  3. Ken Shultz
    April.2.2020 at 8:39 am

    If Iran wishes to end the sanctions against them, all they need to do is come back into compliance with the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. If the Iranian government would prefer to suffer economic devastation rather than come back into compliance with the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, that speaks to the nefarious intentions of their program.

    It should also be pointed out that keeping maximum pressure on the Iranians is the alternative to a direct war between the United States and Iran. If and when Iran develops a nuclear deterrent, it won’t lead to peace in the Middle East any more than China and the Soviet Union developing a nuclear deterrent led to world peace in the second half of the 20th century.

    The Cold War was a never ending series of proxy wars as the authoritarian communists sought to maximize their influence around the world, from Angola to Vietnam and from Afghanistan to El Salvador. Iran already has a space program that has successfully launched satellites into orbit with multistage rockets.

    They also have a terrorist proxy army in Hezbollah, an organization that practically invented suicide bombing. Anyone who assumes that a cold war with the Mullahs would end peacefully like the Cold War with the Soviet Union is making a big mistake. The only reason Iran has been reluctant to let Hezbollah hit American targets specifically and on purpose is because Iran fears direct retaliation by the United States or indirectly through Israel. If Iran had a nuclear deterrent so that they no longer feared such retaliation by the U.S. or Israel, they would no longer hold Hezbollah back. It would become open season on Americans.

    All of this is best avoided by bringing the Iranians back into compliance with the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. I suggest we entice the mullahs with a free trade agreement. If the mullahs were getting rich selling exports to American consumers, they would quickly become enthusiastic supporters of stability in the developing world, much like China is today for the same reasons. First, Iran must come back into compliance with the NPT. The alternative is war, and peacefully minded people everywhere should support maximum pressure against Iran for that reason.

    1. Longtobefree
      April.2.2020 at 8:46 am

      “If and when Iran develops a nuclear deterrent . . . ”

      I think we will find Iran does not intend nuclear weapons for deterrence.

      1. loveconstitution1789
        April.2.2020 at 8:50 am

        +1000

  4. jimc5499
    April.2.2020 at 8:46 am

    The author is missing a point. Iran also has a pandemic to deal with as well. If we don’t keep up the pressure on Iran, they might take it as a sign of weakness and act upon it.

  5. Mother's lament
    April.2.2020 at 8:46 am

    Is this the dumbest pair of sentences ever? “The Trump administration’s Iran policy has been business as usual since the spread of the novel coronavirus began, and that’s a grave mistake. The president’s tweet today warning Iran “or its proxies” against any “sneak attack on U.S. troops and/or assets in Iraq” is merely the latest example of misplaced priorities while a pandemic worsens in the U.S.”

    I mean this whole take that countries can only deal with one issue at a time, and that it’s somehow bad to warn Iran not to make a “sneak attack on U.S. troops”, is so mindbogglingly petty and stupid.
    If Trump is warning Iran then US intel probably told him that they’re up to something, so he’s letting them know that we know.

    Iran is facing an internal political crisis right now and their poor handling of the corona virus is just one of the reasons. It wouldn’t be unusual for the mullahs to try and pull something in Iraq as a distraction.

    But to advocate that the US ignore foreign policy because of this is ridiculous. The whole idea is the product of lazy thinking.

    1. loveconstitution1789
      April.2.2020 at 8:49 am

      To be fair, treacherous media hacks can only focus on one thing at a time, so our government should only focus on one thing at a time.

  6. loveconstitution1789
    April.2.2020 at 8:47 am

    I bet Iran is still working on their nuke program while Iranians have a cold due to cough.

    STOP the KungFlu hysteria. The federal government does not need to spend very much time or resources on this Wuhanvirus, as it is less severe than the seasonal Flu/Cold and less deadly.

    Keeping an eye on Iran and other authoritarian regimes who might attack us why we are dealing with this hysteria is the prudent thing to do.

  7. Jerryskids
    April.2.2020 at 8:53 am

    How does ignoring Iran benefit the United States in protecting our critical national interests in Iraq? I can understand Trump abandoning Obama’s strategy in dealing with Iran, but abandoning Bush’s policy in dealing with Iraq would just be silly and no serious person would suggest the US would be better off withdrawing from Middle Eastern affairs.

    1. loveconstitution1789
      April.2.2020 at 8:56 am

      Furthermore, oil prices are dropping like popularity for the media. The USA might shift back to ME oil sources while the price is so low, which would put the USA in a position to fend off Iranian oil tanker attacks.

  8. Ken Shultz
    April.2.2020 at 8:56 am

    “Posen suggests a thought experiment: What would we do were the United States under similar pressure from another nation—a nation which had, in the last two decades, invaded our near neighbors and conducted regime change operations and long-term occupations.”

    This thought experiment is notable for missing the point that Iran has been has been as much or more of an aggressor in the region than the United States–with or without considering the U.S. invasion of Iraq.

    The suggestion that Iran wouldn’t be so defensive if it weren’t for American aggression in Iraq is laughable considering Iran’s behavior since 1979.

    Are we really ignoring Iran’s aggression in Iraq, Israel, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Syria, and Yemen–much of it going back before the U.S. invaded Iraq?

    Because the United States was wrong to invade Iraq does not justify “bothsidesism”.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/False_balance

Please to post comments