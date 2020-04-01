No foolin' today

Today is April 1. Alas, law bloggers have suspended their customary April Fool's pranks.

Rick Hasen wrote:

One of my great work joys will have to be on hiatus given present circumstances.

Mike Dorf added:

I am aware that today is April 1. In past years, I have written April Fool's posts on this date. I realize that many people want–indeed, desperately need–a humorous distraction, and I don't begrudge them that. I just don't have it in me right now to provide one. In the event that the crisis has largely passed in a year, I'll do my best to provide an especially funny piece then.

Larry Solum has not put up any special announcement, but his pitch-perfect satire posts are missing today.

I stopped writing April Fool's jokes in 2017. I found that people were too eager to believe what I wrote. Indeed, in 2011, I announced that the Harlan Institute was opening up a constitutional law theme park. I called it "Constitution Land." I actually received a cease-and-desist letter from someone who registered a copyright for "Constitution Land." Who knew? I told the attorney that it was a joke. I never heard back from him.