Brickbats

Brickbat: Let the Punishment Fit the Crime

|

jailcell_1161x653
(Mykyta Starychenko / Dreamstime.com)

Seth Reynolds has already spent 300 nights in jail for defying a Boone County, Missouri, judge's order to remove a shed and fence the judge found to be in violation of local zoning laws. Reynolds has asked that he be allowed to serve home detention instead of nights in jail, citing a fear of catching or spreading the coronavirus in jail. Boone County attorney C.J. Dykhouse responded by asking that the judge jail Reynolds 24/7 until Reynolds removes the shed and fence.

Advertisement

NEXT: Possible Good News: Fewer Fevers Reported Nationwide, Says Smart Thermometer Company

Charles Oliver is a contributing editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Unicorn Abattoir
    March.31.2020 at 11:22 am

    FTA:

    “Reynolds has already served more than 300 days for the non-criminal offense.”

    “Dykhouse {prosecutor} is adamant Reynolds be jailed over the non-criminal offense of defying Asel’s shed and fence removal order. ”

    “Reynolds’ attorney, Steve Wyse, alleged the matter is a personal vendetta on the part of Dykhouse. In the past, the county attorney has said jailing Reynolds would send a message to residents not to test zoning enforcement.

    1. Cynical Asshole
      March.31.2020 at 11:54 am

      Look on the bright side: if they’re putting this much effort into enforcing zoning restrictions then Boone County, Missouri must have stamped out any and all real criminal activity.

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    March.31.2020 at 11:25 am

    In his home or in a prison cell, either way he’s sleeping on government-owned property.

  3. Finrod
    March.31.2020 at 11:28 am

    Classic civic FYTW.

  4. sarcasmic
    March.31.2020 at 11:32 am

    Several years ago my father decided to put an addition on his home. He’s been living there since the 90’s. When he moved in there was a greenhouse in the back yard.

    The permit guy comes and says he won’t issue the permit until he destroys the greenhouse because it wasn’t built without a permit. Even though my dad didn’t build it.

    So he tore it down and never rebuilt it, since that would have cost in the neighborhood of ten grand. He can no longer grow fresh vegetables and such because he’s 9000 feet up into the Rockies, and without a greenhouse to extend the growing season, it’s literally impossible to grow produce outdoors.

    The kind of people who seek out that job are petty tyrants who get a kick out of forcing people to destroy perfectly good simply because they were built without first begging for permission. Fucking assholes.

    1. sarcasmic
      March.31.2020 at 11:33 am

      …perfectly good structures, simply…

      MY KINGDOM FOR AN EDIT BUTTON!

    2. sarcasmic
      March.31.2020 at 11:35 am

      …it wasn’t was built without..

      Jeez, sarc. Pay someone to proofread next time.

      1. Unicorn Abattoir
        March.31.2020 at 11:38 am

        If Reason’s “editors” don’t have to proofread…

    3. creech
      March.31.2020 at 11:48 am

      Sad. Where I live, you could apply to Zoning Board for a waiver and have the greenhouse inspected and, for a small fee, permitted.
      Sounds like his area of Colorado is run by some real douchenozzles.

      1. Cynical Asshole
        March.31.2020 at 11:57 am

        Pretty much the entire state of Colorado is run by douchenozzles, but then again you could say that about pretty much every state. Douchenozzles, and the occasional douchecanoe, are the only types of people attracted to government.

      2. sarcasmic
        March.31.2020 at 12:32 pm

        Boulder County. Doesn’t get much more douchnozzle than that.

    4. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      March.31.2020 at 12:03 pm

      Friends in a rural county had their septic tank pumped out, and discovered a hole on it needing replacement. Used a backhoe to dig a hole next to it, got new piping laid, got an exact same new tank delivered, all planned to only take an hour or two to switch tanks.

      And some damned fool county inspector going on a weekend vacation with his family saw the new tank being delivered, knew he hadn’t issued any permits for septic tanks, followed the truck, issued a fine and delayed the whole process by weeks …

      His family must have been so proud of him ruining their weekend vacation.

      You gotta be a control freak of the worst water to be any government bureaucrat like that.

  5. Cynical Asshole
    March.31.2020 at 11:52 am

    Boone County attorney C.J. Dykhouse responded by asking that the judge jail Reynolds 24/7 until Reynolds removes the shed and fence.

    I think I see slight problem here. Unless Reynolds has figured out to be in two places at once, how’s he gonna remove the fence and shed from jail? Or is this considered a feature, not a bug?

    1. Don't look at me!
      March.31.2020 at 12:03 pm

      They are looking at the big picture and you are fussing over details.

    2. Jerryskids
      March.31.2020 at 12:33 pm

      Obviously, he doesn’t mean Reynolds personally has to remove the shed and fence, he just means that Reynolds has to arrange for the removal to take place. And it’s not like it would be that difficult to get it done, there’s no doubt a locally owned and operated Dykhouse and Sons Shed and Fence Removal Services that charges entirely reasonable rates.

  6. shamrock
    March.31.2020 at 12:15 pm

    He can’t get out of jail until he tears down the shed and he can’t tear down the shed until he gets out of jail. Nice catch-22.

Please to post comments