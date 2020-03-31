Brickbat: Let the Punishment Fit the Crime

Seth Reynolds has already spent 300 nights in jail for defying a Boone County, Missouri, judge's order to remove a shed and fence the judge found to be in violation of local zoning laws. Reynolds has asked that he be allowed to serve home detention instead of nights in jail, citing a fear of catching or spreading the coronavirus in jail. Boone County attorney C.J. Dykhouse responded by asking that the judge jail Reynolds 24/7 until Reynolds removes the shed and fence.