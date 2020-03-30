The Volokh Conspiracy
"Wuhan COVID-19 Death Toll May Be in the Tens of Thousands"
This contradicts the Chinese government's reports that the death toll in Wuhan was only about 2500.
So says Newsweek (Christina Zhao); there was an earlier article from Radio Free Asia (a U.S.-government-funded nonprofit) that gave similar estimates. (Bloomberg likewise writes, "Report of Urns Stacked at Wuhan Funeral Homes Raises Questions About the Real Coronavirus Death Toll in China.")
These are just estimates, and may well be incorrect, but I thought they were worth noting given that the government-released data may be incorrect as well.
