N.J. Governor Backs Down from Mandatory Closure of Gun Shops

Politico (Matt Friedman) has the details; you can read more on the Second Amendment lawsuits that had been filed a few days ago and the Department of Homeland Security guidance that Gov. Murphy cited as supporting his new position.

In addition to gun retailers, Murphy said car dealerships will be able to conduct sales online or remotely. Vehicles can be delivered directly to customers or via curbside pickup. Repair and service centers have been allowed to remain open.

Real estate agents can show houses to prospective buyers, but only on a one-to-one basis or to immediate family. Open houses are still banned. And breweries and brew pubs can now deliver to customers' homes, Murphy said.