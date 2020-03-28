The Volokh Conspiracy

"Can ProctorU Be Trusted With Students' Personal Data?"

An interesting post by Paul Alan Levy (Public Citizen) on a demand letter ProctorU sent to UCSB.

See here for more; here's an excerpt:

The saga begins with a faculty association at the University of California at Santa Barbara, which heard about a potential problem with the data-sharing policies of ProctorU, a business that provides internet-based test monitoring services. The group took a look at the ProctorU privacy policies and did not like what they saw—in their view, it provided too little specificity about the limitations on data-sharing, and no protection for the data in the event that ProctorU were to go into bankruptcy or merge, possibly without restrictions on use of the data…. The faculty association voiced its concerns in a letter to the leadership of the University of California at Santa Barbara, urging them to stop using ProctorU and to avoid using "any other private service that either sells or makes students' data available to third parties." The letter was discussed in a story in the school's student newspaper.

It is apparently ProctorU's position that the faculty association's concerns are overwrought. I have no opinion about that dispute.

But instead of simply saying so, ProctorU hired attorney Lucas, who sent a blistering demand letter to the faculty group, accusing it of defamation, of linking to ProctorU's web site without permission (so what?), of copyright and trademark infringement, of a bad faith violation of the federal anti-cybersquatting law (ACPA), and of wilfully interfering with efforts to mitigate civil disruptions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic….

You can read the demand letter itself here.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. scribe
    March.28.2020 at 9:30 am

    I’m sure there were a couple billable hours in there which, in this time of work shortages due to corona, are certain to be valuable to Attorney Blistering Invective.

    More to the point, is the university so darned cheap that it won’t have faculty proctor their exams? Or is this a function of doing everything online such that specialists are needed to see if there’s cheating going on?

  2. Brett Bellmore
    March.28.2020 at 9:43 am

    Sounds like an admission the concerns are warranted.

  3. Dr. Ed
    March.28.2020 at 9:49 am

    Four thoughts.
    1: Disgusting things like this happen in higher education a lot more often than people realize, and spineless administrators more often than not pander to these bullying attorneys. Look at the carbon copy list — to the US Attorney?!? Why is this her(?) problem? That’s intimidation, nothing less.

    2: It’d never happen, but I’d love to see either the US Attorney or the CA AG refer this to ED’s FERPA Compliance Office and ask for an advisory ruling relative to the issues that the union raised about student privacy. That’d blow up big time in the face of one bullying attorney because they’d say that FERPA applies, and you can’t sell student data.

    3: I contrast to the Top Chef extortion trial where it was ruled that Federal law carved out vast exceptions for what a union may do in a job action. In this case, the Teamsters “were accused by the Top Chef cast and production crew of shouting racial and homophobic slurs at the cast and crew, slashing tires, damaging equipment, and using physical violence outside Milton restaurant Steel & Rye in 2014.” See: https://boston.cbslocal.com/2017/08/15/top-chef-trial-verdict-extortion-teamsters-local-25-padma-lakshmi/

    Yes, different circumstances, but threats to murder versus what this union did. Wow…

    4: Not mentioned here are the students — the university can not unilaterally re-write the contract and force them to surrender this private information to a private company. I’d refuse to.
    My position would be that I paid for an exam to be administered by a university employee, and damn it, that’s what you are going to provide me. Next month, next year, whenever — you are obligated to provide me that (or refund my tuition dollars).

    FERPA is such that you can’t post exam grades with social security numbers anymore, yet you can give them to a private company to sell? Wow… (Paging US Dept of Education, Paging US Dept of Education…)

    No. Not even in an emergency.

