Brickbats

Brickbat: School's Out Forever

|

remoteteaching_1161x653
(Roman Stetsyk / Dreamstime.com)

The School District of Philadelphia has barred teachers from providing remote instruction to students while schools are closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. School officials say teachers may not require students to do work nor grade any work they do submit because some students may not have access to technology to complete and submit their work. The district is, however, encouraging teachers to have contact with students' families and create plans to welcome students back when schools reopen.

Advertisement