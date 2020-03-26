The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Free Speech

Lawyer Punished for Biased Comments About Judge in E-Mail to His Own Clients

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

This is what happened in People v. Abrams, decided by the Colorado Supreme Court Feb. 12, but just posted on Westlaw a few days ago. Colorado lawyer Robert E. Abrams referred to a judge as a "gay, fat, fag" in an e-mail to his clients. Eventually, his relationship with the clients became strained (apparently mostly based on other reasons), and after he withdrew from representing them, they filed a complaint with bar authorities, based in part on his speech about the judge. The Colorado Supreme Court ruled against Abrams based on Colorado Rule of Professional Conduct 8.4(g), which says that a lawyer may not

engage in conduct, in the representation of a client, that exhibits or is intended to appeal to or engender bias against a person on account of that person's race, gender, religion, national origin, disability, age, sexual orientation, or socioeconomic status, whether that conduct is directed to other counsel, court personnel, parties, judges, judicial officers, or any persons involved in the legal process.

The court added:

In his private life, Respondent is free to speak in whatever manner he chooses. When representing clients, however, Respondent must put aside the schoolyard code of conduct and adhere to professional standards. Just as our language, norms of social engagement, and the Rules of Professional Conduct evolve, so too must Respondent. This is because lawyers' words and deeds reflect on the values and ideals of today's legal profession. Lawyers are also officers of the court, so their conduct signals to clients the quality of justice and the measure of fairness that can be expected from the legal system as a whole. That system is meant to serve all and dispense justice equally, without regard to race, gender, religion, national origin, disability, age, sexual orientation, or socioeconomic status; when lawyers represent that system, their conduct must give effect to those principles.

A few thoughts:

[1.] Note that the rule isn't limited to slurs, but extends to any conduct or speech. Telling a client that he should try to avoid a particular judge because the judge is old or Catholic or rich would likely be covered as well, as "conduct … that exhibits or is intended to appeal to or engender bias against a person on account of that person's …. religion, … age, … or socioeconomic status."

[2.] On its face, this would apply to statements about any "person," including the President, legislators, and others. The court mentions that the judge was "a participant in the legal process," but nothing in the rule limits "person" that way. And even if the rule were limit to speech about such participants, it would equally apply to speech about police officer witnesses, about government officials one is suing, about government lawyers on the other side, and of course about all the other people, prominent or not, who are involved in the process.

[3.] This is also the rule that the American Bar Association wants to extend (albeit with somewhat different language, cast in terms of "harassment," such as "demeaning verbal … conduct") beyond just "representation of a client": The proposed rule would apply to speech in "bar association, business or social activities in connection with the practice of law."

[4.] Whatever the value of preventing lawyers from insulting witnesses, parties, and the like to their faces, it seems hard to see a sufficient justification for preventing lawyers from insulting judges, witnesses, or others in private communications to their clients, whether the insults are biased or not.

(Abrams was also found to have committed other misconduct, involving excessive fees, but that is beyond the scope of this post.)

Advertisement

NEXT: We Need Every Doctor and Researcher We Can Get Right Now. It's Time to Cut H-1B Visa Red Tape.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Eddy
    March.26.2020 at 11:55 am

    We really need a better class of insults –

    ___________________

    “You will die either on the gallows or of the pox.”

    “That depends on whether I embrace Your Lordship’s principles or Your Lordship’s mistress.”

  2. Longtobefree
    March.26.2020 at 11:58 am

    So how does this apply to Ginsberg and Sotomayor?

  3. SimonP
    March.26.2020 at 12:07 pm

    I don’t view this as a problem. Lawyers are charged with an obligation to be truthful beyond simply their dealings with judges and juries, and likely beyond what could be constitutionally proscribed. Avoiding appeals to pernicious biases, whatever the language used, seems like a similar kind of commitment. Lawyers should be above that kind of behavior.

    And I don’t view it as detrimental to client’s interests. There is always a way to counsel a client as to unfavorable venues, adjudicators, or broader regulatory environments, without resorting to pat descriptions of their age, religious beliefs, race, political leanings or whatnot. “Judge [X] has a history of ruling against defendants on this point…,” “Department [Y], under President Trump, has taken a dim view of claims like this…,” etc.

Please to post comments