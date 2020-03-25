The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Law students quietly agree with my post on pass/fail grading

"I have to admit that I am concerned about my reputation among my peers"

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

Yesterday, I blogged that professors quietly support my views on pass/fail grading. Since then, I have received several emails from students. They note there is quiet support for my view, but many students are afraid of being shamed by classmates on social media. I post here two such messages, with slight edits.

First:

Professor Blackman,

Thank you for sharing your platform with us. You have no idea how validating it is to know that professors also share the same views on the pass/fail grading system. I have taken the brunt of the attacks on social media. I have to admit that I am concerned about my reputation among my peers, but it is what it is. Here are my thoughts:

Like professors, the main method of attack on students who are against a mandatory pass/fail grading system is a lack of compassion for others. Any reasoning given to support our stance is drowned out by the droves of students claiming we are "gunners who want to screw the rest" and we should be worried about our community, not our GPA.

Based on the comments on social media that I've seen, what I can tell you about students like me who are against a mandatory pass/fail grading system – we are not gunners. The majority of students advocating against pass/fail are those who have suffered extreme personal tragedies during their law school career that negatively affected their grades. Arguably, we are students who have the most empathy for others. Because we know first-hand the challenges a law student will face should they or a family member contract COVID-19. Maybe the issue is that our perspective on problems is irreversibly skewed after what we've been through. Maybe the other law students simply cannot understand us because they are fortunate to never have experienced the things that we have. Things like taking care of someone with cancer, the death of a loved one, or Hurricane Harvey destroying their car and home.

Other students against the mandatory pass/fail system are those who are in their last semester of law school and this is their last chance to achieve the GPA they need to secure the job they are applying for. Students who need scholarships to continue their education. Students who are early in their law school career and are facing being kicked out if they don't up their GPA.

The major problem lurking beneath all this is that future attorneys, lawmakers, and judges are reinforcing the culture of hating anyone who disagrees with them and refusing to listen to the other's perspective. Hate is spread. Rumors are created. People are silenced. That's a problem that I am worried about.

Second:

It seems Professors are dealing with the same situation as law students. Currently, students across the nation are utilizing different avenues of social media to brutally wield their opinion as a weapon against all in opposition essentially silencing all that disagree. The opinion—mandatory pass or fail. There are many law students sitting quietly in opposition waiting for someone to be that voice.

Many of the things you have posted are silently supported by law students. However, I can only speak for myself. As a law student, I rely on my graded performance on exams to help gauge my weaknesses and strengths. With that information, I'm able to form a more suitable study approach to the Bar Exam. Without that feedback, I would not be able to identify where I need the most work.

I would consider myself affected by COVID-19. In fact, the other day, my significant other and I made a list prioritizing which bills to pay first in the event either of us lose our job. My new day consists of working from home, home schooling two small children and studying for and attending law school classes virtually. Fortunately, my significant other has a job but the future of it, is uncertain. With these financial and health concerns coupled with the limited time to devote to my studies, I fear I may under perform on exams. However, I have learned from multiple professors and mentors along the way that nothing worthwhile comes easy. I enrolled in law school as a young parent knowing I would face different obstacles than most. I welcomed the challenge at the time and stand ready for this challenge now.

If the Law School I currently attend switches to Pass/Fail (no decision has been made as of yet) it will take away my opportunity to rise to the challenge and learn a very important lesson. Wanting to refrain from a mandatory pass/fail is not wholly about boosting my GPA or maintaining my GPA (as most vying for pass/fail believe is the reason why students oppose). More importantly, it's about learning how to juggle the curve balls life can through because as an attorney, I won't be able to press pause or step away when it gets tough. This is a lesson most people, not just law students, need to learn. Law Schools taking this opportunity away are doing a disservice to their students.

The National Law Journal published a story on this issue. The University of Chicago has (at least so far) agreed to stick with the usual grading curve. Many students are unhappy. But some students were willing to sign a counter-petition.

A much smaller group of Chicago law students signed a counterpetition in favor of maintaining some form of the traditional grading system, citing a desire to have letter grades for 2L summer employment purposes and to ensure high-quality class participation.

"Many students chose to attend the law school due to the balance struck between collaboration and incentives for personal academic growth," the counterpetition reads. "We worry a mandatory pass/fail grading system would disrupt that balance by reducing class participation and lowering the quality of discussion."

I suspect more students agree, but are unwilling to publicly put their names on the petition.

Peer pressure to conform exists at all levels: for students and for faculty. Thankfully, peer pressure never worked on me, even as a kid. I will always voice my views candidly.

Advertisement

NEXT: Despite Coronavirus, Sweden Refuses To Shutter Businesses and Limit Gatherings

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. W.Smith
    March.25.2020 at 5:01 pm

    Just like a low tax bracket does not prevent the top 1% to pay more tax voluntarily, a mandatory P/F will not prevent your students from studying hard.

  2. Herb Spencer
    March.25.2020 at 5:02 pm

    Whether voiced candidly or not, the views voiced by the first law student are riddled with contemporary cliches and read more like the first rewrite of an LA-based TV “drama.” A few examples:

    Thank you for sharing your platform with us. You have no idea how validating it is …
    … main method of attack on students who are against a mandatory pass/fail grading system is a lack of compassion …
    … enforcing the culture of hating anyone who disagrees with them and refusing to listen to the other’s perspective. Hate is spread.

    Hopefully, this Newspeak is only a temporary aberration which will never make it onto pleading paper, blue-backed or not. However they grade their students, I hope the professors will at least teach them how to write!

  3. Herb Spencer
    March.25.2020 at 5:04 pm

    Whether voiced candidly or not, the views voiced by the first law student are riddled with contemporary cliches and read like the first rewrite of an LA-based TV “drama.” A few examples:

    Thank you for sharing your platform with us. You have no idea how validating it is …
    … main method of attack on students who are against a mandatory pass/fail grading system is a lack of compassion …
    … enforcing the culture of hating anyone who disagrees with them and refusing to listen to the other’s perspective. Hate is spread.

    Hopefully, this Newspeak is only a temporary aberration which will never make it onto pleading paper, blue-backed or not. However they grade their students, I hope the professors will at least teach them how to write!

  4. Sarcastr0
    March.25.2020 at 5:13 pm

    Not all heroes wear capes:

    Peer pressure to conform exists at all levels: for students and for faculty. Thankfully, peer pressure never worked on me, even as a kid. I will always voice my views candidly.

    1. MatthewSlyfield
      March.25.2020 at 5:35 pm

      How do you know he doesn’t wear a cape? 🙂

  5. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    March.25.2020 at 5:24 pm

    “The majority of students advocating against pass/fail are those who have suffered extreme personal tragedies during their law school career that negatively affected their grades.”

    The likelihood that this assertion is accurate resembles the prospects that is author could accomplish a moon shot with a bicycle, a large rubber band, and a backpack full of juice boxes and energy bars.

    Its author should probably be thankful pass-fail is available.

    1. Dr. Ed
      March.25.2020 at 5:28 pm

      It doesn’t negate the fact that half the semester’s instruction was not provided. That’s a real problem…

  6. santamonica811
    March.25.2020 at 5:52 pm

    I was very surprised by his assertion that, without an actual grade in the class, he/she will not know which legal subjects are strengths and which are weaknesses. That was not at all my experience in law school. I knew the subjects I was strong in, and the ones where I was, um, less-strong. And I *certainly* knew, walking out of the exam, if I had done pretty well or not. Of course, I also took full advantage of the chance to take practice exams. I don’t think there was a “core” class where I did not take at least 5 exams…every professor at UCLA offered them (sometimes old exams, sometimes ones they would create just for students who wanted the extra practice). So, my assumption (borne out in real life) was that I would do at least as well as I was doing on the practice exams.

    p.s. What is a ‘gunner?’ Never heard that term in law school.

Please to post comments