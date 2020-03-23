Coronavirus

FDA Should Get Out of the Way of At-Home COVID-19 Testing

Private-sector efforts to fill the testing vacuum run afoul of bureaucracy.

(Everlywell)

Four different at-home diagnostic companies are planning to offer tests for coronavirus infection to health care workers and the public in the next week or so. One of the companies is the Austin-based Everlywell, which says it will make as many as 30,000 tests available to health care providers today. The company aims to return results to consumers within 48 hours after the labs receive the test samples, and it says it will offer telehealth consultations to folks who test positive. Positive results will be communicated to all mandated federal and state reporting agencies. The company says it will take no profits from the $135 test.

By working with multiple labs, the company plans to ramp up to a testing and diagnosis capacity for a quarter of a million people weekly. Compare this with the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report, which says just under 72,000 tests have been run in the U.S. so far.

Dr. George Rutherford, a physician at the University of California, San Francisco, who investigates the control of infectious diseases, thinks it's important for this to move forward. "Countries like South Korea have done 270,000 coronavirus tests trying to get this thing under control, and America has done far less than that," he told Fortune. "We need a lot of tests in many forms, and we need them now."

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has had a different response. "We want to alert the American public that, at this time, the FDA has not authorized any test that is available to purchase for testing yourself at home for COVID-19," declared the FDA's associate commissioner for regulatory affairs, Judith A. McMeekin, in a March 20 press release. The agency did acknowledge that it "sees the public health value in expanding the availability of COVID-19 testing through safe and accurate tests that may include home collection, and we are actively working with test developers in this space." Work harder, then.

Diagnostics companies like Everlywell believed that they were authorized to develop their tests under the latest FDA Emergency Use Authorization, which says that any lab that had been certified under the appropriate quality-control standards could start performing coronavirus tests. All four companies are using just such labs to test the samples they collect.

A couple notable cautions for folks who, once the FDA gets out of the way, may want to take advantage of at-home tests:

1. Getting a good sample for testing apparently involves a pretty uncomfortable deep swabbing in the back of your nose and throat. One benchmark is that the swabbing should make your eyes nearly water and make you feel like you're gagging.

2. For some tests, getting results back takes more than week. That is too long.

3. Testing negative is merely a snapshot in time. You are, of course, still at risk of getting infected later.

I am not endorsing these at-home tests. But I should note that I took an Everlywell cholesterol and lipids test a while back and compared its results with results from a test taken at my physician's office. They matched up nicely.

Ronald Bailey is science correspondent at Reason.

  1. Rich
    March.23.2020 at 1:10 pm

    One benchmark is that the swabbing should make your eyes nearly water and make you feel like you’re gagging.

    So, it’s more comfortable than your current situation?

  2. MollyGodiva
    March.23.2020 at 1:22 pm

    I disagree. It is vital that the FDA ensure that any coronavirus tests are accurate. Bad tests giving wrong answers would undoubtedly cause illness and death. History shows clearly that in the absence of regulation, companies will sell quack products that harm the public.

    1. sarcasmic
      March.23.2020 at 1:25 pm

      That’s what tort law is for.

      Regulation can be a bad thing. If regulators give the ok to something that doesn’t work, then the company is shielded from litigation because that would mean the government made a mistake.

      1. mad.casual
        March.23.2020 at 1:32 pm

        That’s what tort law is for.

        I disagree, but there’s a lot of ground between the two spaces. Without an entity like the FDA, you can’t effectively know that a diagnostics company is effecting a scam. I can’t count the number of times I’ve heard or made the joke about wiring the sample collector up to an RNG and no one would know the difference. I don’t agree with the FDA, but if we got rid of the FDA, we’d end up with something just as bad. Like a section 230 of healthcare diagnostics.

        1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
          March.23.2020 at 1:35 pm

          Yes, and without an entity like the CDC, we wouldn’t have fraudulent tests on the government market place.

          Who tests the testers? And who holds the fraudulent testers responsible when said fraudulent testers are the government itself?

          1. sarcasmic
            March.23.2020 at 1:40 pm

            Rule #1: Government is always right.

            Rule #2: When government is wrong, refer to Rule #1.

            1. mad.casual
              March.23.2020 at 1:47 pm

              You do realize that tort law is still the government, right?

              1. sarcasmic
                March.23.2020 at 1:48 pm

                Um… yeah. I’m not an anarchist. Courts are a valid function of government.

              2. sarcasmic
                March.23.2020 at 1:50 pm

                When I say “I don’t think government should do this” I’m not saying “I don’t think government should do anything.”

          2. mad.casual
            March.23.2020 at 1:43 pm

            Who tests the testers? And who holds the fraudulent testers responsible when said fraudulent testers are the government itself?

            Ideally, the voters, which is why I don’t agree with the FDA/CDC as is. However I’m dubious that if we dissolved the FDA, that we would get something more federated, more tort-driven, or more directly beholden to the voters.

        2. sarcasmic
          March.23.2020 at 1:39 pm

          Or a private company could step in evaluate products. Get the Consumer Reports seal of approval. Doctors won’t want to prescribe quack meds. They’ll want some testing. Just because government does it now doesn’t mean nobody else would or could. Would it be perfect? No. But neither is the current system. I’m sure a private sector solution would be a hell of a lot cheaper, faster, and much more efficient.

    2. soldiermedic76
      March.23.2020 at 1:26 pm

      So your answer is to not have testing because regulations protect us from “quack products” but also from good products that haven’t had time to go through the process yet.

    3. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      March.23.2020 at 1:33 pm

      Yes, and the CDC agrees with you, since their test was a fraud.

      Your mistake is the typical statist one — that government paychecks make people smart clever honest know-it-alls with all information readily at hand, as opposed to the general public, who are all naive rubes who wouldn’t know how to pour piss out of a boot if it weren’t printed on the bottom.

    4. Cynical Asshole
      March.23.2020 at 1:35 pm

      *facepalm*

    5. Virologist
      March.23.2020 at 1:36 pm

      It entirely depends on how they set up the test. A hospital run test is focusing on patients who are likely positive already, whereas a home test is focusing on patients who are likely negative. Set up your sensitivity and specificity correctly and it’s fine.

  3. jayven
    March.23.2020 at 1:27 pm

  4. Commenter_XY
    March.23.2020 at 1:45 pm

    Mr. Bailey, your article is just wrong = Compare this with the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report, which says just under 72,000 tests have been run in the U.S. so far.

    Through 6pm yesterday, over 295K tests were conducted through CDC and public health labs. Private hospitals and private labs have not yet reported in, they are transmitting data as we speak.

    Please issue a correction.

