Sens. Richard Burr, Kelly Loeffler Accused of Coronavirus-Motivated Insider Trading

Tucker Carlson: "There is no greater moral crime than betraying your country in a time of crisis, and that appears to be what happened."

(Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call/Newscom)

Plague trading? Privately, Sen. Richard Burr (R–N.C.) warned constituents weeks ago that coronavirus was "akin to the 1918 pandemic," NPR reports. Publicly, he towed President Donald Trump's line that the new disease would not be a big deal.

Worse still, ProPublica reports that Burr sold off between $600,000 and $1.7 million in stocks on February 13, suggesting that he used his private knowledge about the coming economic impact of the pandemic to prevent personal financial losses. Burr chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee and is a member of the Health Committee. At the time he sold the stocks—a significant proportion of his wealth—he was being briefed regularly on COVID-19.

It was the largest single-day stock trade for Burr in 14 months.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R–Georgia) also sold off hundreds of thousands of dollars in stocks between January 24 and February 14. Loeffler has claimed that she was not made aware of these transactions until February 16, and that "investment decisions are made by multiple third-party advisors without my or my husband's knowledge or involvement."

Sens. Jim Inhofe (R–Iowa) and Diane Feinstein (D–Calif.) also sold stocks around the same time period. Feinstein asserted that her assets are in a blind trust and that she has no involvement with it.

Conservatives wasted little time in calling for Burr, at the very least, to resign from office if he can't explain his actions. Fox News host Tucker Carlson said that Burr appears to have "betrayed your country in a time of crisis."

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D–Minn.) tweeted that she was with Carlson on this 100 percent. She ended her tweet with the "gasp" emoji.

Loeffler probably has a better defense than Burr. She's so wealthy—with a net worth of $500 million, she's the richest member of Congress—that the sum total of her recent trades would hardly matter to her.

In any case, the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act (STOCK) of 2012 bars members of Congress from using insider knowledge to turn a profit. In practice, it's probably not always possible to prevent lawmakers from being influenced by the sensitive information they learn. But the reason it's such a scandal in this case is that Burr and Loeffler appear to have been worried enough about the coronavirus to look out for their own finances but did almost nothing to alert the broader public. Outwardly, they perfectly embodied the administration's this-is-fine-dog approach to the coronavirus.

Given that people will almost assuredly die—perhaps by the hundreds or thousands—because government authorities did not take this pandemic seriously enough from the start, this alleged behavior is utterly despicable.

FREE MINDS

Need a brief break from coronavirus coverage? I participated in a debate about cancel culture for Paiaragraph:

Cancel culture is a tricky subject that suffers from a lack of clearly defined terms. Indeed, some people who have suffered a fate akin to "canceling" have merely been held, at long last, accountable for their actions (Harvey Weinstein is one such person). Those who are wary of cancel culture's excesses do not mean to suggest that it is always wrong, or even usually wrong, to call out bad behavior. It would be ludicrous to suggest that journalists, watchdog groups, and the public should refrain from criticizing powerful people.

But yes, cancel culture occasionally goes too far, causing some person or entity to suffer an unwarranted or overly punitive social sanction because of mob-like behavior on the part of critics. These occurrences tend to attract our attention when they involve people of public significance, like comedians and famous writers, who are often wealthy and well-suited to weathering the storm. This gives the false impression that being canceled is no big deal, or even a positive thing (Dave Chapelle's complaints about being canceled make for comedy gold). For the many, many people who find themselves suddenly dragged on social media over trivial slights—think of the young white woman who infamously posted a picture of her traditional Chinese prom dress, an alleged act of cultural appropriation—this is not the case. In fact, it's quite harrowing when thousand upon thousands of people accuse you, not simply of having done a bad thing, but of being a bad person (a racist, in the case of the prom dress girl). When I say that "cancel culture has gone too far," I don't just mean that it has ensnared too many people, but also that its enforcers tend to essentialize their criticisms—it becomes about a person's fundamental character, not their regrettable actions or words. This is hardly surprising, but social media mobs, it turns out, are not always judicious and fair-minded.

Read the full exchange—including the response from my debate partner, the socialist writer Aaron Freedman—here.

FREE MARKETS

Coronavirus layoffs are already overwhelming the unemployment system. BuzzFeed News reports:

The number of Americans filing for unemployment jumped by 70,000 last week, the highest level since September 2017, because of the increase in coronavirus-related layoffs, according to the Department of Labor.

Thousands of people who have been recently laid off, lost their jobs, or had their work hours reduced were then subjected to further frustration after several states websites' crashed because of high traffic. Many on social media were left confused and fearful over their eligibility for unemployment benefits, including those who were furloughed or on zero-hour contracts.

QUICK HITS

  • Netflix slows down streaming in Europe to prevent an overload.
  • The actor Daniel Dae Kim, who played Jin on Lost, has contracted COVID-19.
  • A new poll finds that 55 percent of Americans approve of Turmp's handling of the crisis.
  • Oh, also, this happened:

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    March.20.2020 at 9:34 am

    …Burr sold off between $600,000 and $1.7 million in stocks on February 13, suggesting that he used his private knowledge about the coming economic affects of the pandemic to prevent personal financial losses.

    The LP has its candidate!

  2. loveconstitution1789
    March.20.2020 at 9:34 am

    Revealed: Four senators dumped millions in stocks while Capitol Hill was being briefed on the coronavirus threat but BEFORE markets started tanking

    unreason, you forgot Diane Feinstein. You are such fucking hacks.

    1. loveconstitution1789
      March.20.2020 at 9:47 am

      Notice that Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R–Georgia) is up for election in 2020.

      While this should be a story about insider trading by Congress, unreason and all the media propagandists ignore all the insider trading done year after year by Congressmen until the Democrat Party is on the ropes.

      Diane Feinstein is a senior Senator who has already had multiple Chinese spies on her staff. One would think this would be a big get.

      Nope. The media hacks are going after the junior Senator from Georgia (SUCCESSFUL WHITE BUSINESS WOMAN) who is up for special election in 2020.

      Richard Burr is not up for election in 2020 but North Carolina is certainly a battleground state.

      1. Nardz
        March.20.2020 at 9:57 am

        Kelly Loeffler is trash backed by the never Trumper GA GOP establishment.
        Club for Growth (the anti-Trump, pro Romney PAC) has been running nonstop hit ads on Doug Collins for having the temerity to challenge for her seat.
        Rep. Doug Collins you may remember from the impeachment debacle, where he made strong arguments in defense of Trump and the constitution.

        1. loveconstitution1789
          March.20.2020 at 10:18 am

          I was not a fan of Kemp for Governor as he does seem like a sneaky little prick. Better than Abrams though.

          Senator Kelly Loeffler did seem like an odd pick but I was glad someone with some cryptocurrency experience would be in Congress. I have not been following her closely.

          I saw this hit piece this morning and knew unreason would bite. Once I saw Feinstein’s name on the list of 4 congressmen, I knew she would be excluded in the By-line. They cannot help themselves. So I had both barrels ready.

          1. loveconstitution1789
            March.20.2020 at 10:19 am

            Thanks for the heads up Nardz on Club for Growth. I will check out that development.

      2. Gray_Jay
        March.20.2020 at 10:01 am

        I’m not seeing the scandal here. I hopped out of the market around the lunar new year, with my far less impressive investments, because I could see that, ‘the country that makes all our shit, is going offline for awhile’. I didn’t need a Senate briefing.

        Figured that missing out on a month or two (so I thought) of gains was outweighed by the risk of getting caught in a major drop.

        They may have traded on specific material non-public information, but the information was out there for the public long before.

        1. loveconstitution1789
          March.20.2020 at 10:11 am

          Anyone who didn’t see 1Q 2020 as a great time to reconcile some investments by selling some probably made a mistake. Some people just let portfolio managers do all the work and some portfolios simply sell and buy on certain days each Quarter/Month.

          Insider trading by Congressmen is a problem but nobody in the media is going to investigate this issue fully because Democrats are neck deep in it. Plus, how do you prove that Congressmen are buying/selling based on insider info if they don’t admit it. Corporate executives have the same problem. Executives are guided by a myriad of SEC rules and Congressmen are not.

        2. Hoot Smawley
          March.20.2020 at 10:56 am

          The problem is the timeframe and the fact that both Loeffler and Burr were receiving briefs about the extent of coronavirus that were not available to the general public. Loeffler’s defense is that her assets are in a “blind trust”, which is an informal mechanism to supposedly prevent conflicts of interest, although it’s a lie that politicians have told for years to cover for insider trading. She can provide evidence to back up her claims if she provides the correspondence with her financial advisors. Same with Feinstein, who is also claiming her assets are in a blind trust. That said, I’m not sure that Loeffler’s constituents are going to buy her story or have much sympathy, considering that she’s got a strong challenger in Doug Collins in her primary. If she’s already doing things that appear unethical two months into the job, why keep her around?

          Burr’s in the worse situation. His stock transactions were a significant part of his net wealth and he was supposedly passing information along to select constituents in closed door meetings. He’s in some trouble if they investigate…people go to prison on less evidence. Inhofe (the third Senator implicated) said that his stock sales were part of a mutual fund (he said he divested of all individual stocks in 2018 when he took his chairmanship of Armed Services to avoid the appearance of impropriety), not decisions he got to make as an individual investor, and he wasn’t part of the brief Loeffler and Burr attended, so if the mutual fund story is true, he’s probably fine.

      3. JFree
        March.20.2020 at 10:11 am

        You can yap and BS all you want about Dems.

        The FACT is that these two will suffer no consequences whatsoever from their own voting base of eRps. In large part because of what you are doing. These two critters will point to irrelevant things done by Des in other districts/states to assert – Oooh they are the evil ones. And the De on the ballot in this district is just like those other Des way over there in evil-land. I’m not so bad really. And you need me to go back to DC to fight against those evil Des. And if I profit from insider trading well so what really? It’s just not that important compared to those evil Dees way way over there.

        The world is well again and all the DeRp sheep can baah in contentment that the wolf is protecting them from the big bad wolf.

    2. sarcasmic
      March.20.2020 at 9:50 am

      Did you read the fucking article?

      Sens. Jim Inhofe (R–Iowa) and Diane Feinstein (D–Calif.) also sold stocks around the same time period. Feinstein asserted that her assets are in a blind trust and that she has no involvement with it.

      What a maroon.

      1. Overt
        March.20.2020 at 9:56 am

        “blind trust and that she has no involvement with it.”

        I don’t know the details, but in the article they imply that Feinstein’s “blind trust” is managed by her Husband. If that is true, is it REALLY a blind trust?

        1. Nardz
          March.20.2020 at 9:58 am

          Weird how leo and sarcasmic jump to the D defense…

          1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
            March.20.2020 at 9:59 am

            Trump’s dick won’t suck itself. That is why you and LovesTrumpsTinyMushroomDick1789 are here.

            1. Nardz
              March.20.2020 at 10:18 am

              Fuck off, child rapist.
              I sincerely hope you’re executed by your neighbors or the FBI

              1. sarcasmic
                March.20.2020 at 10:23 am

                SPB used to be a joke. Now he’s more sane than the Trumpistas who advocate for violence on anyone who is critical of the Republicans.

                1. JesseAz
                  March.20.2020 at 10:26 am

                  This is why you’ve become sad and pathetic.

                  1. sarcasmic
                    March.20.2020 at 10:28 am

                    Good point. I’m sad and pathetic because I don’t suck the dick of every Republican politician I see. Oh wait…

                    1. Nardz
                      March.20.2020 at 10:40 am

                      Nothing says “sane” like molesting children and leaping to the defense of those who do.
                      Truly pathetic

                    2. sarcasmic
                      March.20.2020 at 10:42 am

                      Like I said, SPB was a running joke until you, JesseAZ and lc came along. Now he looks sane by comparison. That is what’s truly pathetic.

                    3. Hoot Smawley
                      March.20.2020 at 11:07 am

                      Buttplug posted links to child porn on this site. If you think that JesseAZ and lc are in any way worse than Buttplug, you really do need to put down the bottle because you’re the joke.

                      And I second Nardz’ sentiment about Buttplug. Go kill yourself, Buttplug…it’s the only honorable course of action for you.

          2. sarcasmic
            March.20.2020 at 10:00 am

            No, dipshit. We jumped to show that lc is either a blatant liar or didn’t bother to read the article.

          3. loveconstitution1789
            March.20.2020 at 10:05 am

            Notice the pedo who is being protected by unreason and sarcasmic a known ball chortler of unreason is also rushing to defend unreason.

            ITS THE HEADLINE DIPSHITS. unreason purposely left off Feinstein.

            The goal of the media hit piece was to go after rich non-Democrats AND put certain states into play implying insider trading.

            I fucking guarantee not a peep about all other Congressmen who do this exact thing and get away with it. It should be investigated and if illegal, it should result in removal from office. It won’t because many of them (Democrats AND Republicans) engage in insider trading based on national policy.

          4. Leo Kovalensky II
            March.20.2020 at 10:08 am

            I didn’t defend Feinstein. If anything I defended Reason. They are hardly pro-Feinstein or pro-Inhofe. I challenge you to prove otherwise.

            I mostly just wanted to point out that LC was flat out wrong. Then he moved the goalposts to the headline.

            1. loveconstitution1789
              March.20.2020 at 10:14 am

              YOU and unreason are full of it. It’s why YOU are defending unreason in the personal way YOU are.

              They had 4 names to choose from. 3 Republicans and one of the most senior US Senators in Congress.

              unreason chose a junior US Senator who is up for election and left of that senior Senator. Lying through omission is a favorite tactic of hacks in the media.

            2. Nardz
              March.20.2020 at 10:20 am

              And it was pointed out how your attempts to dismiss criticism of Reason/Ds was disingenuous and servile

              1. Leo Kovalensky II
                March.20.2020 at 10:43 am

                I’ll admit to dismissing criticism of Reason, in general. In most cases the criticism from the commentary is because they aren’t a wing of the Republican party, which is precisely why I prefer them to other media outlets.

                As has been pointed out criticizing Democrats (although it does happen regularly) is pretty much preaching to the choir for Reason’s readership. Let’s face it, an article condemning socialism on this website is not really going to advance libertarianism. Anyone who is even remotely libertarian already understands socialism for what it is.

                The strong pro-protectionism, nationalist shift in the Republican party is problematic to liberty in that otherwise liberty-minded individuals in the Republican party are embracing this in droves and abandoning individualism in the process. Appealing to these people is more likely to get positive results.

                At least that’s my take on why Reason seems to be more critical of Republicans than Democrats these days.

                1. sarcasmic
                  March.20.2020 at 10:49 am

                  Reason is more critical of Republicans than Democrats because Republicans currently have more power, and as libertarians they are skeptical and critical of power.

                  When the pendulum swings the other way there will be a new crop of leftist commentariat whining and crying and bitching and moaning about how Reason is a conservative rag, and the current crop of conservative whiners will *poof* disappear.

                  1. Hoot Smawley
                    March.20.2020 at 11:05 am

                    Reason is more critical of Republicans than Democrats because Republicans currently have more power

                    Democrats control the civil service and actually drummed up a conspiracy against the President of the United States, tried to rig an election in 2016, and have worked to undermine his administration consistently from within through leaks and sabotage.

                    That indicates that the Democrats are very much still the party in power, through very corrupt means, and Reason seems oddly uninterested in those stories.

        2. Hoot Smawley
          March.20.2020 at 11:01 am

          Yeah, and she’s claiming that the fact that her husband made the transactions and not her (and that fact alone) makes it a “blind trust” and puts it beyond question.

          I don’t think the SEC would agree with that interpretation.

      2. JesseAz
        March.20.2020 at 9:58 am

        Please Sarcasmic, defend Reason for this:

        Sens. Richard Burr, Kelly Loeffler Accused of Coronavirus-Motivated Insider Trading

        1. sarcasmic
          March.20.2020 at 10:01 am

          You didn’t like the headline. Boo fucking hoo. They still call out the Democrats in the article. Try being honest for a change.

          1. JesseAz
            March.20.2020 at 10:28 am

            I am being honest. I am calling out the headline idiot. Something you completely ignored in your attempt to get a dig in at LC.

            You calling people dishonest is hilarious. You’re the new Jeff.

            1. sarcasmic
              March.20.2020 at 10:30 am

              Are you aware that writers rarely write their own headlines? Editors do that. The same editors who, if you were indeed correct about Reason’t bias, wouldn’t have mentioned Democrats at all in the article. Heck, I doubt you’d be satisfied unless they omitted all the names of your precious Republicans, because hiding your pet party is the only thing you could comprehend as unbiased.

              1. Hoot Smawley
                March.20.2020 at 11:10 am

                Are you aware that writers rarely write their own headlines? Editors do that.

                You’re aware that actually paints Reason in a worse light, because it means the people in control of the final product are the ones selectively editing the headlines and displaying bias?

        2. loveconstitution1789
          March.20.2020 at 10:07 am

          This is how you know sarasmic is a sock troll for unreason.

          Nobody but unreason staff would take my criticism so personally.

          unreason staff chose those two REPUBLICAN Senators carefully for the headline, they got called on it, and now send in sock trolls to defend their lying asses at unreason.

          1. sarcasmic
            March.20.2020 at 10:17 am

            Yeah. The only explanation for calling you out on your lies is that I must be a Reason employee. You couldn’t possible imagine someone would call you out on your lies because they don’t like liars.

            1. JesseAz
              March.20.2020 at 10:28 am

              What lies? He was clearly referring to the headline or are you too stupid to understand that?

              1. sarcasmic
                March.20.2020 at 10:32 am

                He is clearly moving the goalposts after people pointed out that, contrary to his assertion, she was mentioned in the article. Or are you too stupid to understand that?

            2. JesseAz
              March.20.2020 at 10:31 am

              Please praise Reagan again despite you not knowing he actually issued 100% tariffs against Japan. You base your entire ethos on ignorance.

              1. sarcasmic
                March.20.2020 at 10:35 am

                I give praise where praise is due. I’m not going to praise him for that.

          2. loveconstitution1789
            March.20.2020 at 10:21 am

            Keep making yourself the obvious unreason shill sarcasmic.

            You hacks are not fooling anyone.

          3. JFree
            March.20.2020 at 10:23 am

            Why do you feel obligated to whore yourself out to some Rep notion of fairness and whataboutness? Are you that trapped in the DeRp fearmongering of the other? Grow some stones.

            Reason damn well should be highlighting the probs of R’s more than D’s in headlines. R’s are a much bigger part of their readership – and certainly the commentariat – than D’s are. It is far far better for a media to challenge their readers presumptions/biases than to wrap security blankets around them like a baby. Would that more media challenged their readers instead of this DeRpty DeRpty DeRpty bullshit that you and the other dingleberry-munchers prefer.

          4. loveconstitution1789
            March.20.2020 at 10:26 am

            Look at unreason send in other known sock trolls like JFree as some neutral voice of reason.

            1. sarcasmic
              March.20.2020 at 10:36 am

              Get over yourself. It’s absurd to believe Reason would pay people money to pretend to be a host of different people in order to refute your inane Trump-sucking. Seriously. You aren’t that important. You are an insect. Nothing more.

              1. Nardz
                March.20.2020 at 10:45 am

                “sarcasmic
                March.20.2020 at 10:36 am
                Get over yourself”

                Hahahahahahahahaha
                Oh, irony

            2. sarcasmic
              March.20.2020 at 10:45 am

              If there are any socks here, it’s you, Nardz and JesseAZ, playing the contrarian role just to stir up the pot.

              1. Nardz
                March.20.2020 at 10:46 am

                “Muh Reason, leftist safe space!”

    3. Leo Kovalensky II
      March.20.2020 at 9:51 am

      RTFA

      Sens. Jim Inhofe (R–Iowa) and Diane Feinstein (D–Calif.) also sold stocks around the same time period. Feinstein asserted that her assets are in a blind trust and that she has no involvement with it.

      1. loveconstitution1789
        March.20.2020 at 9:55 am

        Poor leo. RTFA

        Its about the headline dipshit. unreason knew which names to put in the headline.

        1. Leo Kovalensky II
          March.20.2020 at 10:02 am

          By that logic you would be also claiming that they are pro Inhofe?

          Both sides!

        2. loveconstitution1789
          March.20.2020 at 10:22 am

          HAHA. Here the sock trolls go off the rails.

          unreason got shone for the hacks that they are today. Then sent in obvious sock trolls in such a personal defense move.

          My job is done for today.

          1. MikeT1986
            March.20.2020 at 10:25 am

            It would be fascinating to see the world through your eyes.

            1. sarcasmic
              March.20.2020 at 10:46 am

              First you’d have to take a hammer to your head and reduce your IQ to something near room temperature. After that I don’t think anything would be very interesting.

            2. sarcasmic
              March.20.2020 at 10:52 am

              Seriously. The guy is so dull that he can’t comprehend the Nolan chart and insists that all politics runs on a linear left-right spectrum, and took it as a compliment when I called him two-dimensional.

              1. Leo Kovalensky II
                March.20.2020 at 10:56 am

                How else can you call everyone who disagrees with you a socialist?

                1. sarcasmic
                  March.20.2020 at 10:59 am

                  I thought everyone who disagreed with him was an anarchist.

                  1. bignose
                    March.20.2020 at 11:01 am

                    Eh, same thing, right?

                    1. sarcasmic
                      March.20.2020 at 11:03 am

                      Remember the anarchists for Bernie during the Occupy Wall Street? Talk about cognitive dissonance.

    4. Fist of Etiquette
      March.20.2020 at 9:51 am

      In Reason’s defense, it’s a given that Feinstein is making money off her position. Just that this time it’s not for her husband’s firm.

      1. loveconstitution1789
        March.20.2020 at 10:01 am

        The media suck a bag of dicks.

        Not a fucking peep about Feinstein rarely working outside government since 1969. Yet she has $6M just in these listed investments.

        To be fair (unlike the hacks in the media), her parents might have had money since her father was a surgeon. She has been widowed once and her current husband is an investment banker. She may have money based on life decisions and not benefiting financially from her government positions.

        1. Sometimes a Great Notion
          March.20.2020 at 10:13 am

          Wasn’t Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act (STOCK) created because of the 60 Minutes report on her and Pelosi. I know Pelosi was involved 100%, can’t remember if Feinstein was.

          1. loveconstitution1789
            March.20.2020 at 10:24 am

            Not sure. I might look into today. I know unreason or the regular media won’t. The Narrative was a hit piece and mission accomplished.

            I could point out all the Congress who have done it in the past as the information is listed on federal disclosure forms. unreason will change gears now that they were all caught sucking the bag of dicks.

      2. Overt
        March.20.2020 at 10:10 am

        “Just that this time it’s not for her husband’s firm.”

        Except that according to her article, the “Blind Trust” is managed by her husband.

        “Hey honey, how was your day?”
        “Oh not great. This virus thing looks to wreck our economy.”
        “I see. I’m gonna go work on the computer.”
        “Sounds good. By the way, how is our blind trust doing?”
        “Fine. Just fine.”

    5. Ishmael
      March.20.2020 at 10:25 am

      Amen! I stopped subscribing for myself, and many others, due to this! I’m Independent – not Maoist like ALL Reason writers and Editors!!

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    March.20.2020 at 9:35 am

    I asked Sen. Burr spokesperson Caitlin Carroll if her office had a comment re: the reports about the senator’s stock sales amid the Coronavirus crisis.

    She responded, ‘lol.

    She’s good at her job.

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    March.20.2020 at 9:35 am

    Conservatives wasted little time in calling for Burr, at the very least, to resign from office if he can’t explain his actions.

    He can multitask.

  5. Fist of Etiquette
    March.20.2020 at 9:36 am

    Outwardly, they perfectly embodied the administration’s this-is-fine-dog approach to the coronavirus.

    They’re not smart enough to make money off of a panic?

  6. Fist of Etiquette
    March.20.2020 at 9:37 am

    This libertarian is truly embarrassed for all of you who expected politicians to be something other than self-interested hacks.

    How dare you use this perfect example to make your point.

    1. Nardz
      March.20.2020 at 10:00 am

      What libertarian?
      Did Stossel do the roundup?

  7. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    March.20.2020 at 9:39 am

    “She’s so wealthy—with a net worth of $500 million, she’s the richest member of Congress”

    That’s rather impressive, I’ll admit. But Koch / Reason libertarianism exists to serve the interests of people even richer than that. Like our benefactor Charles Koch, who even in these tough times is worth a little under $50 billion.

    #BillionairesKnowBest

  8. Fist of Etiquette
    March.20.2020 at 9:39 am

    Thousands of people who have been recently laid off, lost their jobs, or had their work hours reduced were then subjected to further frustration after several states websites’ crashed because of high traffic.

    But I’m sure government ventilators would all function like clockwork.

    1. Red Rocks White Privilege
      March.20.2020 at 10:10 am

      This is what makes the hysteria and “I told you so”s from the comm-symps so farcical–because not only where countries with “universal health care” caught flat-footed, they’re implying that putting the same system here would have resulted in a different outcome.

      I’m looking forward to Reason’s take on California and its rapid descent into full-on fascism when it comes out today.

      1. Nardz
        March.20.2020 at 10:23 am

        They’ll blame it on trump.
        Progress uber alles

  9. loveconstitution1789
    March.20.2020 at 9:40 am

    Ex-Biogen Employee Who Hid Coronavirus Symptoms to Fly to China Faces Criminal Charges

    Here is another story that sheds light on how our government is lying to us about how Coronavirus was spread around the USA by only a few hundred non-Americans and Americans returning to the USA and likely could have been prevented.

    According to the L.A. Times, Jie Li, a Chinese citizen living in Massachusetts, became ill with coronavirus symptoms was denied testing when she went to a local hospital. The newspaper said she decided to fly to China through Los Angeles, took fever-reducing medications before boarding the plane and lied to flight attendants.
    […]
    According to the Boston Globe, Li did not attend the Biogen conference held in Boston in late February, but had contact with someone who did. Nearly 100 coronavirus cases have been connected to that conference.

    Trying hard not to take a tin foil hat from Lefties and put it on but if you wanted to infect a nation, this is a smart way to do it. Send 20-30 people to major congregations of people using airlines, infect others, and then have your agents return to their home nation.

    1. Earth Skeptic
      March.20.2020 at 9:55 am

      Sounds like a cool movie plot, but it will never get past our Chinese censors.

  10. creech
    March.20.2020 at 9:41 am

    Talk about “Crash Proof Retirement.”

  11. Fist of Etiquette
    March.20.2020 at 9:42 am

    Netflix slows down streaming in Europe to prevent an overload.

    They’re just going to have to watch The Witcher in standard definition for now.

    1. Earth Skeptic
      March.20.2020 at 9:56 am

      Netflix slows down streaming in Europe to prevent an overload.

      Bend the curve!

      1. Leo Kovalensky II
        March.20.2020 at 10:10 am

        I’m waiting for governments to take over and force Netlix to stream much needed hospital beds and ventilators into every living room in the world.

  12. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    March.20.2020 at 9:43 am

    Important piece from Vice illustrating how we in the transgender community are suffering from the #TrumpVirus.

    The coronavirus pandemic has shed light on how transgender people’s care can be treated as “non-essential.”

  13. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
    March.20.2020 at 9:44 am

    This libertarian is truly embarrassed for all of you who expected politicians to be something other than self-interested hacks.

    Robby, don’t you read the H&R Peanut Gallery comments?

    You can’t be a true libertarian unless you’re a Trump-loving conservative GOP hack.

  14. Fist of Etiquette
    March.20.2020 at 9:44 am

    The actor Daniel Dae Kim, who played Jin on Lost, has contracted COVID-19.

    A Korean-American friend of mine said that on the show he spoke the language like a child.

    1. Cyto
      March.20.2020 at 9:51 am

      Wait, you mean there is no genetic memory of language?

      1. Earth Skeptic
        March.20.2020 at 9:56 am

        Cultural de-appropriation.

  15. Fist of Etiquette
    March.20.2020 at 9:45 am

    A new poll finds that 55 percent of Americans approve of Turmp’s handling of the crisis.

    WHERE’S MY $1200 AT?

    1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
      March.20.2020 at 9:49 am

      OLD DUBYA ONLY GAVE US $300! TRUMP IS THE MOST LIBERTARIAN EVER!

      1. JesseAz
        March.20.2020 at 10:14 am

        I like how you’re dumb enough to ignore that democrats are pushing it as hard as anyone else is. Good for you.

    2. loveconstitution1789
      March.20.2020 at 9:53 am

      I still cannot decide which unreason staff member is getting my torn up Treasury check in the mail.

      1. lap83
        March.20.2020 at 9:59 am

        send it to Suderman with a message asking him if he really thinks they’ll use the excess $1000 to pay down the debt

    3. JesseAz
      March.20.2020 at 10:13 am

      You would actually get some of the 1200? I’m well outside of getting any of my taxes back.

  16. Fist of Etiquette
    March.20.2020 at 9:47 am

    Tom Brady is officially a Tampa Bay Buccaneer!

    Hopefully for his sake he took the Patriots equipment manager in charge of footballs with him.

    1. Gray_Jay
      March.20.2020 at 10:04 am

      I loved the meme that said, “In the divorce between Brady and Bellichek, which one gets the refs?”

    2. JesseAz
      March.20.2020 at 10:14 am

      Next year: Tom Brady has been killed in Arian’s slow play development system.

      1. Nardz
        March.20.2020 at 10:31 am

        It’ll be very interesting to see.
        Brady has played 20 years in one system he helped create – now he goes to a team coached by a guy who loves to throw bombs (“no risk it, no biscuit” being Arians creed), has a subpar offensive line, and no running game to speak of.
        Arians also has no idea how to use TEs.
        Evans and Godwin are superior to any WR Brady has played with (except Moss), but precision route running isn’t necessarily their forte.
        OJ Howard will be an interesting fantasy player – Arians offense killed his value last year, but you’d think Brady would look to him often

    3. Nardz
      March.20.2020 at 10:26 am

      And Todd Gurley is a Falcon!
      I like it at a small price, but not north of $5m/yr

  17. Nonstopdrivel
    March.20.2020 at 9:48 am

    This libertarian

    . . . isn’t.

  18. Fist of Etiquette
    March.20.2020 at 9:49 am

    Those who are wary of cancel culture’s excesses do not mean to suggest that it is always wrong, or even usually wrong, to call out bad behavior.

    For the vast majority of the piler-ons it’s alleged bad behavior.

  19. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
    March.20.2020 at 9:52 am

    Bush: ‘I’ve Abandoned Free Market Principles To Save The Free Market System’

    The Dotard beats Dubya!

    1. Leo Kovalensky II
      March.20.2020 at 10:12 am

      What part of “nATioNaL cRiSIs” don’t you understand?

  20. loveconstitution1789
    March.20.2020 at 9:52 am

    Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)

    14,250 confirmed US cases as of March 20, 2020 @ 0930. 205 deaths and 121 recovered. Washington State, California, New York, and New Jersey seem to be where the growth in new confirmed are located.

    1. JesseAz
      March.20.2020 at 10:16 am

      205 deaths? Holy crap, we are up to 2 days of traffic fatalities. and about a week of Flu deaths.

  21. JesseAz
    March.20.2020 at 9:52 am

    Walmart is hiring and giving out Bonuses in these troubling times.

    https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/the-morning-briefing-in-walmart-we-trust-during-troubled-times/

    Liberals everywhere: burn it down, that is the government’s job.

  22. JesseAz
    March.20.2020 at 9:54 am

    The Lincoln Project… that project where respectable Republicans joined together to fight Trumpism from a conservative perspective. With such heavy weights as Rick Wilson and George Conway. The group DOL, aka Neutral Jeff, loves to cite. They are now releasing Trump is a virus ads in our time of fear. Good people those Lincoln Project guys. Respectable, noble, brave.

    https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2020/03/19/anti-trump-republicans-run-ad-comparing-trump-coronavirus/

  23. Azathoth!!
    March.20.2020 at 9:54 am

    Privately, Sen. Richard Burr (R–N.C.) warned constituents weeks ago that coronavirus was “akin to the 1918 pandemic,” NPR reports. Publicly, he towed President Donald Trump’s line that the new disease would not be a big deal.

    This is the next Ukraine call. This is Coronagate–every thing Trump has said to show a brave face in this will be taken as him trying to fool people into thinking it was a hoax.

    Gone will be their outrage at his racist overreaction of banning travel to and from China.

    In it’s place will be the tale of how his deliberate indifference cost lives.

    I’m already hearing it from co-workers.

    1. Red Rocks White Privilege
      March.20.2020 at 10:05 am

      Wait, if he told his constituents about it in meetings or Town Halls, how is that “private”? Saying something like that is guaranteed to spread regardless of whether anyone tries to hide it or not.

  24. JesseAz
    March.20.2020 at 9:55 am

    Journalist makes all the other journalists in the WH press corps squirm.

    https://pjmedia.com/trending/watch-lefty-reporters-squirm-as-journalist-asks-trump-why-media-echo-chinese-communist-propaganda/

    “Do you consider the term ‘Chinese food’ racist because it’s food that originates in China?” Rion asked. The president, of course, said no.

    “On that note, major left-wing news media, even in this room, have teamed up with Chinese Communist Party narratives and they’re claiming you are racist for making these claims about Chinese virus,” Rion responded. “Is it alarming that major media players — just to oppose you — are consistently siding with foreign state propaganda, Islamic radicals, and Latin gangs and cartels, and they work right here at the White House with direct access to you and your team?”

    1. Troglodyte Rex
      March.20.2020 at 10:05 am

      Fucking presstitutes. I wonder how ol’ Rico would respond to that.

      1. Sometimes a Great Notion
        March.20.2020 at 10:23 am

        “I only eat Fruit Sushi”

        -Robby

    2. Cyto
      March.20.2020 at 10:31 am

      Wow.

      I’ve been wondering for about 12 years now why nobody in the press has called out their own.

      I have wanted to wind up with the microphone at one of these town hall meetings so that I could ask the real questions instead of playing gotcha or pandering, and then turn to the press and call them out on their BS.

      My initial motivation was watching Obama go through an entire campaign and then a presidency without ever facing even one tough question from anyone other than Joe the Plumber.

      But the same could be said about Trump’s press corps. They never ask any real questions… always some stupid talking-point gotcha.

  25. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    March.20.2020 at 10:00 am

    I feel like it’s time for my favorite libertarian writer Shikha Dalmia to submit a column on India’s handling of the virus, explaining how that country’s problematic actions are ultimately Drumpf’s fault.

    #TrumpVirus

    1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
      March.20.2020 at 10:03 am

      #DotardRecession2020

  26. Longtobefree
    March.20.2020 at 10:07 am

    Feinstein asserted that her assets are in a blind trust and that she has no involvement with it.

    I think all of the (so far) identified legislators have claimed their assets are in trusts, or handled by third parties, and the like. What is not made clear, for obvious reasons, is the status of their spouses “private” assets. So politicians are crooks; turns out water is wet, hot things burn you, and sharp things cut you. Who knew?

    1. JesseAz
      March.20.2020 at 10:17 am

      The blind trust managed by her Husband?

    2. Cyto
      March.20.2020 at 10:27 am

      As our experience with President Pre-Elect Joe Biden has taught us… there is no corruption involved if someone close to a politician makes money off of that connection, absent written proof that the politician took actions solely for purposes of obtaining said favors.

  27. Sometimes a Great Notion
    March.20.2020 at 10:08 am

    the socialist writer Aaron Freedman

    When did Gener become a socialist?

    1. bignose
      March.20.2020 at 10:52 am

      I was actually supposed to see them in Dallas in a few weeks, but it looks like it’s been postponed for a few months. Bummer.

  28. Earth Skeptic
    March.20.2020 at 10:11 am

    So Burr and others acted on information, perhaps both public and confidential, in order to prevent economic harm.

    My only disappointment is that all of our elected officials do not have this level of insight and action, on behalf of the whole country.

  29. Ben45
    March.20.2020 at 10:14 am

    If Burr voted for insider trading laws, than he should be called out for hypocrisy. Otherwise, libertarians should push for eliminating insider trading rules not calling for better enforcement.

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion
      March.20.2020 at 10:42 am

      The STOCK act though is good from my perspective because Congress had initially exempted themselves from insider trading laws and were only forced to change that when 60 minutes exposed their hypocrisy. They were using information supplied to them for legislative purposes to enrich themselves but were all to happy to put Martha and others in jail for the exact same behavior. And as long as Congress can force a company to give them inside information then they shouldn’t be able to enrich themselves using that same force.

      But yeah insider trading laws are bunk.

  30. Rich
    March.20.2020 at 10:15 am

    Rep. Ilhan Omar (D–Minn.) tweeted that she was with Carlson on this 100 percent. She ended her tweet with the “gasp” emoji.

    Ah, yes, Omar. Any updates on the statuses of the investigations of her shenanigans?

    1. JesseAz
      March.20.2020 at 10:18 am

      Spending 500k of campaign money on your soon to be Husband’s political firm is not insider trading!

      1. Longtobefree
        March.20.2020 at 10:35 am

        True; it is just plain old graft.

    2. darkflame
      March.20.2020 at 10:36 am

      “Procedures were followed, nothing to see here. It’s gonna be the same as the Epstein and Philip Haney cases, muck about until the public forgets and then let the case die a slow death from neglect.

  31. Ishmael
    March.20.2020 at 10:20 am

    Reason leaves out Feinstein. Just. Like. Always. At least since they adopted total Never-Trumper attitudes! This is why I did not renew any of the Subscriptions I have had for years – Reason has been taken over by Political Hacks against all Independents. They refuse to comment on “their real leaders” since 2016 – Democrats! Have adopted total ‘vote Blue no matter Who!’ and thus only ever give one side of the argument: the pro-Mao hard core Leftists. I will remain Independent, thank you; and, reserve the Right to redress grievances of the Leftist Political Hackery by Reason Writers and Editors!

    1. Leo Kovalensky II
      March.20.2020 at 10:25 am

      I take it you didn’t follow any of their coverage of the Democrat primaries? The only Democrat that they consistently showed even the least bit of support for was Gabbard, and that was primarily based on her anti-war stance.

    2. Longtobefree
      March.20.2020 at 10:36 am

      With all the extra time we have imprisoned in our homes, perhaps you could read the articles now instead of just commenting based on the headline.

    3. bignose
      March.20.2020 at 10:53 am

      Reason Magazine is not a Maoist publication, and it’s very silly of you to think so.

  32. Ron
    March.20.2020 at 10:40 am

    How does one tell their continuants its like the 1918 flue while towing the Trump line other than ask people not to panic which is ok if your Cuomo

  33. Weigel's Cock Ring
    March.20.2020 at 10:56 am

    Flacking your own tweets now? Man, you are a sorry ass.

  34. Ken Shultz
    March.20.2020 at 11:02 am

    “Publicly, he towed President Donald Trump’s line that the new disease would not be a big deal.”

    I’ve heard the one about how President Trump is a racist for calling it the Chinese virus, but can somebody fill me in on what Robby is talking about here?

    My first guess says this is probably some time when President Trump was urging people not to panic, but considering Robby is the source for this, it’s probably even worse than that.

    Before this came to the U.S. in a big way, we discussed in comments that the shitheads in the media would blame President Trump for everything he did about the virus as well as everything he didn’t do–no matter what he did or didn’t do–and if they’re going after the president for urging people not to panic in the middle of a market route, the media will be living up to expectations.

    If FDR had said, “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself” today, the news media wouldn’t have gone after him as a racist for not fearing the rise of the Nazis, but that’s only because the news media today is so progressive–not because they aren’t shitheads.

