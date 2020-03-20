Sens. Richard Burr, Kelly Loeffler Accused of Coronavirus-Motivated Insider Trading

Plague trading? Privately, Sen. Richard Burr (R–N.C.) warned constituents weeks ago that coronavirus was "akin to the 1918 pandemic," NPR reports. Publicly, he towed President Donald Trump's line that the new disease would not be a big deal.

Worse still, ProPublica reports that Burr sold off between $600,000 and $1.7 million in stocks on February 13, suggesting that he used his private knowledge about the coming economic impact of the pandemic to prevent personal financial losses. Burr chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee and is a member of the Health Committee. At the time he sold the stocks—a significant proportion of his wealth—he was being briefed regularly on COVID-19.

It was the largest single-day stock trade for Burr in 14 months.

I asked Sen. Burr spokesperson Caitlin Carroll if her office had a comment re: the reports about the senator's stock sales amid the Coronavirus crisis. She responded, 'lol.'https://t.co/afyvzaMyXK pic.twitter.com/X6U3LkFGyI — Tim Mak (@timkmak) March 20, 2020

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R–Georgia) also sold off hundreds of thousands of dollars in stocks between January 24 and February 14. Loeffler has claimed that she was not made aware of these transactions until February 16, and that "investment decisions are made by multiple third-party advisors without my or my husband's knowledge or involvement."

Sens. Jim Inhofe (R–Iowa) and Diane Feinstein (D–Calif.) also sold stocks around the same time period. Feinstein asserted that her assets are in a blind trust and that she has no involvement with it.

Conservatives wasted little time in calling for Burr, at the very least, to resign from office if he can't explain his actions. Fox News host Tucker Carlson said that Burr appears to have "betrayed your country in a time of crisis."

Tucker Carlson calls for Senator Burr to resign and await prosecution for insider trading if he cannot provide a reasonable explanation for his actions. He goes on to say it appears that Senator Burr betrayed his country in a time of crisis pic.twitter.com/q7yJa5wjuA — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) March 20, 2020

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D–Minn.) tweeted that she was with Carlson on this 100 percent. She ended her tweet with the "gasp" emoji.

Loeffler probably has a better defense than Burr. She's so wealthy—with a net worth of $500 million, she's the richest member of Congress—that the sum total of her recent trades would hardly matter to her.

In any case, the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act (STOCK) of 2012 bars members of Congress from using insider knowledge to turn a profit. In practice, it's probably not always possible to prevent lawmakers from being influenced by the sensitive information they learn. But the reason it's such a scandal in this case is that Burr and Loeffler appear to have been worried enough about the coronavirus to look out for their own finances but did almost nothing to alert the broader public. Outwardly, they perfectly embodied the administration's this-is-fine-dog approach to the coronavirus.

Given that people will almost assuredly die—perhaps by the hundreds or thousands—because government authorities did not take this pandemic seriously enough from the start, this alleged behavior is utterly despicable.

This libertarian is truly embarrassed for all of you who expected politicians to be something other than self-interested hacks. — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) March 20, 2020

