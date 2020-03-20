Coronavirus

Gavin Newsom Orders 40 Million Californians To Stay Home During Coronavirus Crisis. Is He Right To Do It?

The spread of COVID-19 is making once unthinkably extreme policies seem like the least bad option.

(Dylan Stewart/Image of Sport/Newscom)

California, at long last, has decided to ban everything. On Thursday evening, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) issued an order for all 40 million state residents to stay home in an attempt to stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

"We need to bend the curve in the state of California," Newsom said in a televised address last night, referring to the consensus among public health experts that rapid community transmission of the virus will overwhelm the U.S. hospital system. "There's a recognition of our interdependence that requires of this moment that we direct a statewide order for people to stay at home…we are confident that the people of the state of California will abide by it."

The governor's directive requires people to stay in their homes unless going out for certain necessary activities. Grocery stores, pharmacies, laundromats, banks, and gas stations will remain open. Workers in 16 federally recognized critical infrastructure sectors are also exempt.

Newsom said it was still OK to venture outside so long as appropriate social distancing practices are observed. But unless you're walking your dog or running to Costco, the standing order from California's state government is to stay indoors.

The Los Angeles Times calls this mandatory directive "an unprecedented action in modern California history."

The practical effects of the governor's order remain to be seen. Newsom noted in his address that 21.3 million Californians were already under similar local lockdown restrictions.

Police are also going to have a hard time telling if people still out and around are partaking in still-permitted essential trips or not. That could mean they take a hands-off approach. It could also mean law enforcement will treat anyone outside their homes with suspicion, opening the door to unprecedented levels of police harassment.

Whether the police will have the capacity or willingness to do that in this current crisis remains to be seen.

Early evidence from local lockdowns in California suggests that enforcement is going to fall hardest on businesses that disobey the directive to shut down, or for whom there's confusion about whether they count as an essential service. The Mercury News reports that police across the state have been forcibly closing everything from bars to gun stores to pool cleaning businesses. Expect more of that.

Even in these extraordinary times, Newsom's order is remarkable. Is it also prudent?

California, like the rest of the country, is scrambling to mitigate the spread of a once-in-a-century pandemic with the potential to kill a million or more people in the U.S. alone. In that context, even many libertarians are accepting government-imposed restrictions.

"We are all walking negative externalities right now that the market just can't fix," said self-described libertarian financier Cliff Asness on Twitter, arguing for aggressive government intervention to stop COVID-19's spread. "What we're doing now is bad policy," the Washington Post's Meghan McArdle said of government-enforced social distancing measures. "It is also the best policy available, at least for the short term."

Others, like libertarian constitutional law scholar Richard Epstein, have cast doubt on the worst-case scenarios being used to justify the extreme lockdown measures being taken to combat the virus.

"Even though self-help measures like avoiding crowded spaces make abundant sense, the massive public controls do not. In light of the available raw data, public officials have gone overboard," Epstein wrote in a Monday column.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R–Ky.) is of the same mind.

Even if one agrees that extreme social distancing measures and stay-at-home orders are necessary, they will certainly cause severe economic disruption and leave a legacy of expanded police powers long after the current crisis fades. Newsom's stay at home order, worryingly, doesn't come with an expiration date.

Increasingly, though, it appears there are no good policy options for dealing with Covid-19, only less bad ones.

Christian Britschgi is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. Sevo
    March.20.2020 at 12:59 pm

    “…”We need to bend the curve in the state of California,”…”

    That worked so well the last time a glib lefty twit claimed that as a goal.

  2. sarcasmic
    March.20.2020 at 1:01 pm

    Reason is only critical of Republicans. Therefore this article doesn’t exist.

    1. Muzzled Woodchipper
      March.20.2020 at 1:32 pm

      I would argue the article isn’t really critical if Newsome at all.

    2. Mother's lament
      March.20.2020 at 1:44 pm

      “Newsom’s stay at home order, worryingly, doesn’t come with an expiration date”

      “Worryingly”… ouch! Yeah, that’s some pretty brutal criticism.
      Definitely the equivalent of all the insane shrieking about WW3 and collusion.

  3. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
    March.20.2020 at 1:01 pm

    What’s worrying me about all of this is that the question of “Is it the government’s job to protect you from a virus?” seems to be getting a resounding “YES!” from a lot of people.

    As Rep. Massie correctly points out, that cure is worse than the disease.

    1. Square = Circle
      March.20.2020 at 1:40 pm

      What’s worrying me about all of this is that the question of “Is it the government’s job to protect you from a virus?” seems to be getting a resounding “YES!” from a lot of people.

      Yeah – even self-described libertarians like Asness and McCardle are saying “the government can’t do anything that isn’t bad, therefore the government needs to do something bad.”

  4. Longtobefree
    March.20.2020 at 1:04 pm

    It has become clear that the fascists are using this new disease as a chance to test all of their legislative fantasies.
    While it might make a little bit of sense to limit the truly susceptible, telling all the young, healthy workers to stay home is just a trial to wreck the CA economy in order to continue ‘recovery’ efforts but government fiat instead of individual freedoms.
    In reality, I suspect the difference between the true medical impact of this variant and having done nothing more than using the bully pulpit to inform citizens and let them figure out what to do for themselves will be within the margin of error for any study.
    Even the worst case scenarios are now looking less disruptive than the economic chaos being unleashed by our rulers.
    Disclosure: I have (out of state) family members who have tested positive.

    1. Robert
      March.20.2020 at 1:11 pm

      Why were they tested?

      1. Longtobefree
        March.20.2020 at 1:29 pm

        Four out of five symptoms; walk a mile to the public health office for the test rather than ride public transit.

        1. Dillinger
          March.20.2020 at 1:32 pm

          i want very badly to make a joke about responding to you now making me susceptible … but I also hope they’re okay

  5. Dillinger
    March.20.2020 at 1:05 pm

    >>The governor’s directive requires people to stay in their homes unless going out for certain necessary activities.

    I told my pops to get on I-80 and drive east toward Utah to see what happens but I don’t think he’s the shit-disturbing type

  6. Robert
    March.20.2020 at 1:09 pm

    This will last only until people no longer put up with it. At that point, the measure will be declared successful and no longer necessary. Nothing else will have changed. It’s like attacking the traffic accident problem, or the traffic problem for that matter, by closing the roads.

    1. Idle Hands
      March.20.2020 at 1:14 pm

      Best analogy I heard is it’s like using C4 to crack a nut.

      1. Longtobefree
        March.20.2020 at 1:29 pm

        Which will also get you arrested – – – – – – – –

  7. Idle Hands
    March.20.2020 at 1:13 pm

    Our first confirmed case of this was January 21st, Italy’s was the 30th. where are the bodies?

    1. Muzzled Woodchipper
      March.20.2020 at 1:34 pm

      Walking around, and now immune.

  8. loveconstitution1789
    March.20.2020 at 1:15 pm

    California orders its nearly 40 million residents to stay home to prevent the spread of coronavirus

    “This is a moment where we need some straight talk,” Newsom told reporters. “As individuals and as a community, we need to do more to meet this moment.”

    The order will not be enforced by law enforcement, he added.

    “I don’t believe the people of California need to be told through law enforcement that it’s appropriate just to home-isolate, protect themselves,” Newsom said. “We are confident that the people of the state of California will abide by it and do the right thing.”

    So NOT Martial Law…yet.

  9. AlbertP
    March.20.2020 at 1:18 pm

    “California, at long last, has decided to ban everything.”

    This was, of course, inevitable.

    1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      March.20.2020 at 1:23 pm

      Ironically enough, shitting on the sidewalk is now the only thing that ISN’T a public health hazard in California.

      1. Mother's lament
        March.20.2020 at 1:50 pm

        Don’t forget all the used needles and the glory holes in the park washrooms. That’s okay too.

      2. Sometimes a Great Notion
        March.20.2020 at 2:06 pm

        Well I saw a report that some idiot flushed strips of a t-shirt down the toilet (evidently they were out of TP). So now it isn’t just the homeless’s shit all over the streets. Equality of outcome achieved!

  10. I am the 0.000000013%
    March.20.2020 at 1:18 pm

    When there are anti-body tests, does that mean those who are symptom free and have immunity can roam free while the rest of the citizenry is still caged?

    1. MikeT1986
      March.20.2020 at 1:31 pm

      No, there’s 2 cases of people who tested positive, then healthy then positive again.

      This clearly is proof that the virus is immunity resistant. Not that a few tests might have been in error.

      I’d be very curious to see the anti-body test, give us an idea on both transmission and lethality.

  11. Adans smith
    March.20.2020 at 1:19 pm

    I think he over stepped his power. And , this looks like a taking to me with all the economic losses due to his action. If they can get away with this wait until they use these powers for climate change. It seems many want to purposely destroy the economy.

  12. Ken Hagler
    March.20.2020 at 1:20 pm

    “Increasingly, though, it appears there are no good policy options for dealing with Covid-19, only less bad ones.”

    Trump’s initial response of pointing out that it’s not really all that dangerous and people should calm down was a pretty good policy option. Too bad he abandoned it in favor of “let’s be more like North Korea.”

  13. Mickey Rat
    March.20.2020 at 1:28 pm

    So, Governor, how many people will die as a result of your dictates?

    The question of whether the benefit is worth the cost does not seem to be getting much discussion in a world which wants to believe that all risk can be eliminated by a few well made mandates.

    1. Muzzled Woodchipper
      March.20.2020 at 1:37 pm

      There is no discussion of cost, because the fuckers making the decisions to shut down the economy will face zero consequences for it. In fact, they’re likely to get a budget hike.

  14. JFree
    March.20.2020 at 1:28 pm

    This is all the fault of Prop 13

    1. Square = Circle
      March.20.2020 at 1:49 pm

      lol

  15. AlbertP
    March.20.2020 at 1:28 pm

    A report “from the ground” in CA:

    Though I no longer live in CA, I do have business interests there. A report this morning from a smallish North Cali county indicates that many businesses which are “shuttered” are getting very creative, including clothing stores, gift shops and other “closed storefronts” utilizing online and phone orders and reports that former “food trucks” and other vehicles are now delivering gifts and other retail items – clothing, books, whatever — door-to-door. Score one for free markets.

    1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      March.20.2020 at 1:37 pm

      I wouldn’t count that as a score for free markets, in a free market they wouldn’t have been closed in the first place.

      It’s a testament to how resourceful business owners can be in working around the lack of freedom in the market.

      1. AlbertP
        March.20.2020 at 1:51 pm

        “It’s a testament to how resourceful business owners can be in working around the lack of freedom in the market.”

        Yeah, that IS what I should have said.

    2. Square = Circle
      March.20.2020 at 1:53 pm

      Reporting direct from the heart of the crisis, any store that sells anything that can be tangentially categorized as a food item is open.

      What’s really happening is that it takes forever to go to the store because the stores only let a limited number of people in at a time, resulting in long lines at the store entrance. And people are still hoarding paper products, canned goods and produce.

      I don’t think many people really care what Gavin has to say, and tellingly AFAIK none of the schools, public or private, K-12 or higher, have changed their plans to fit his pronouncements. What people are doing they’re doing because it’s what their doing.

      1. AlbertP
        March.20.2020 at 2:15 pm

        “I don’t think many people really care what Gavin has to say…”

        And this is, indeed, a good sign.

  16. Don't look at me!
    March.20.2020 at 1:37 pm

    Funny thing is, sunlight kills the virus.
    So yeah, stay inside.

    1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      March.20.2020 at 1:40 pm

      You got a cite for that? UV kills it, but in far higher levels than you’d get from sunlight, even tanning bed levels of UV don’t kill it.

  17. shortviking
    March.20.2020 at 1:48 pm

    Interesting that gun stores aren’t essential. I guess the constitution isn’t essential either.

    1. Square = Circle
      March.20.2020 at 1:56 pm

      Who needs a gun in the middle of a wave of mass hysteria resulting in shortages of necessary, life-saving supplies?

  18. Case of the Mondays
    March.20.2020 at 1:51 pm

    First, Newsom is an idiot and should be recalled. Second, he should have left it up to the county managers. It is not a uniform situation between urban, suburban, farming and mountain communities. And anyone can lie and say they are working or traveling for a necessary activity. Finally, this is the result of ignoring your homeless and immigrant problems until they fucking explode in your face. California Democrats are going to find out just how much they are loved or hated.

  19. A Thinking Mind
    March.20.2020 at 1:58 pm

    I expected that as more testing and more data became available, we’d definitely see the mortality rate of confirmed cases would fall under 1%. I’m at the point where it’s clear that’s not going to happen. There’s still going to be many unconfirmed cases with mild or non-existent symptoms where people didn’t get tested, but it’s hard to speculate what kind of numbers those are.

    I’m still holding out hope that we’re going to see a peak in early April, and then can start returning to a state of normalcy.

    1. shortviking
      March.20.2020 at 2:00 pm

      Newsom isn’t giving up this power.

  20. Brian Dixon
    March.20.2020 at 2:06 pm

    Civil disobedience: In defiance of California’s dangerously overreactive “shelter in place” order, I’ll be taking “non-essential” rides on the Arcata city bus twice a day, six days a week.
    #FreedomRides2020

    1. Brian Dixon
      March.20.2020 at 2:13 pm

      That’s Arcata in Humboldt County, not Arcadia in Los Angeles County. Shortly before Newsom put the whole state on lockdown, Humboldt County imposed it locally even though this is definitely not a hot zone. We’ve had only one known case, someone who has subsequently recovered.

  21. Rich
    March.20.2020 at 2:12 pm

    unless you’re walking your dog …, the standing order from California’s state government is to stay indoors.

    Wait for the excitement when Animal Control is ordered to exterminate those vectors.

