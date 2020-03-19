The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

The Defense Production Act and Central Pandemic Planning

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

President Trump yesterday invoked the Defense Production Act, without actually issuing any orders pursuant to the statute. Part of the goal of this statute is to ensure that there is sufficient domestic capacity to meet national needs in times of emergency. For example, "the United States Government should encourage the geographic dispersal of industrial facilities in the United States to discourage the concentration of such productive facilities within limited geographic areas that are vulnerable to attack by an enemy of the United States." In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, such concerns seems sensible. Many countries have restricted exports of critical goods, making it imperative that we have a domestic supply chain for those goods.

It's too late for advanced planning. The statute, however, also empowers the government during an emergency. As explained in an excellent history of the statute prepared by the Congressional Research Service:

Containing seven separate titles, the DPA allowed the President, among other powers, to demand that manufacturers give priority to defense production, to requisition materials and property, to expand government and private defense production capacity, ration consumer goods, fix wage and price ceilings, force settlement of some labor disputes, control consumer credit and regulate real estate construction credit and loans, provide certain antitrust protections to industry, and establish a voluntary reserve of private sector executives who would be available for emergency federal employment.

Some of these, such as the power to "give priority to defense production" and to "fix wage and price ceilings," amount at least in some measure to switching from a market economy to a command economy. The wage and price controls and some other powers have lapsed and are no longer in force, but some remain. For example, under 50 U.S.C. § 4511(a),

The President is hereby authorized (1) to require that performance under contracts or orders (other than contracts of employment) which he deems necessary or appropriate to promote the national defense shall take priority over performance under any other contract or order, and, for the purpose of assuring such priority, to require acceptance and performance of such contracts or orders in preference to other contracts or orders by any person he finds to be capable of their performance, and (2) to allocate materials, services, and facilities in such manner, upon such conditions, and to such extent as he shall deem necessary or appropriate to promote the national defense.

Meanwhile, Onur Ozgode offers an interesting tweetstorm with some relevant history. He argues that we are not capable of activating Defense Production Act emergency powers, because "we got rid of the mobilizers" and therefore no longer have the relevant expertise. It is plausible that running a command economy is a skill and that a government might improve with practice. What is less plausible is the claim that the emergency requires that the government switch to a command economy for certain kinds of purchasing. Indeed, Ozgode notes that when the government decided it needed to control critical materials during World War II, it ultimately used a relatively free-market method involving tokens, which he terms a "critical material backed money system."

But of course there is no need even for such half-way measures. The government can purchase commodities that it needs using dollars, offering more dollars if necessary to compete with alternative private uses of commodities. Indeed, the use of ordinary currency helps make the trade-offs that government faces more transparent.

Why might one think that the government should switch to a command economy during the current pandemic? Or, differently stated, why wouldn't companies that have the ability and incentive to produce needed goods and services (such as ventilators or hand sanitizer) do so on their own? Perhaps one reason is price controls from anti-price-gouging statutes. The camel's nose at work: once the government starts enacting some restrictions, suddenly more government action is needed to offset the reduced incentives provided by the market. A different but related explanation is that we might be ethically uncomfortable with the results of market allocation. At least in the short term, production capacity may be limited, and we might not want billionaires buying their own personal hospital-grade ventilators and ICU beds. The power to prioritize government purchasing may be responsive to this concern. But one can imagine other powers might accomplish the same thing. For example, the government could enact a temporary ban on private individuals' purchasing medical equipment currently in shortage for their own personal use, allowing such a ban to lapse in a time frame that would allow the market to adjust over the long-term to greater demand for ventilators.

The danger is that once the government increases its involvement, it will be tempted to increase production capacity by interfering in markets rather than by offering more money. There is no reason that the government should be in talks to prod car manufacturers to produce more ventilators. If pushed to switch production by anything other than economic incentives, manufacturers may not put as much effort into the task as necessary. For example, they might simply wait patiently for parts manufacturers to increase their supply, rather than offering them large incentives for production. Sure, the government can then try to persuade other companies to start producing more parts, but if the government must get involved in each link of the supply chain, fast production will not occur. If, on the other hand, manufacturers believe that the government will pay a sufficient amount for ventilators (an amount much higher than the typical cost), they will have incentives to overcome problems. I have previously described one approach for the government to stimulate ventilator production, but the more general point is that if we want more ventilators, the government or hospitals will need to offer more money, not interventions in the supply chain.

NEXT: Coronavirus Testing Finally Ramps Up, No Thanks to the Federal Government

Michael Abramowicz

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. captcrisis
    March.19.2020 at 11:15 am

    As with 9/11, we have a situation requiring emergency powers but a President who is not competent to exercise them, only it’s even worse this time.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      March.19.2020 at 11:56 am

      What a stupid comment! This President is no more competent than any other president to be dictator, and no less competent. Gratuitous stupid comment, when the real problem is central planning itself — no one, not President Drumpf or President Light Bringer, is competent to direct central planning, because central planning is incompetent itself.

      TDS really got you. You were hoping Hillary or Bernie could be the incompetent one directing central planning, and it really chuffs your goat.

    2. Dr. Ed
      March.19.2020 at 12:03 pm

      Restrain in exercising emergency powers is not a bad thing.

  2. Dr. Ed
    March.19.2020 at 11:25 am

    As I understand it, what this did are things like allowing 3-M (which makes “95-N” masks for both hospitals and industry) to sell the industrial masks (which they have a lot of) to hospitals.

    They’re the exact same thing, made out of the exact same materials — except they are rated to protect the user from asbestos fibers and lead paint dust, instead of cough droplets. (The Wuhan Virus itself is about 1/10th of the diameter these masks can filter for.)

    What this essentially does is remove 3-M’s potential liability for selling masks not rated for medical use, even though they are identical to the ones which are — I’m not quite sure how it does this, nor if it is civil or criminal liability that 3-M is avoiding here, but essentially the government is giving them permission to call “Mask A” “Mask B.”

    It also helps should 3-M have a contract with the ACME Construction Company to supply 100,000 masks a month. 3-M can instead ship those masks to hospitals without being sued by ACME because the Federal Government has superseded its contract with ACME.

    1. rsteinmetz
      March.19.2020 at 12:02 pm

      There is a disconnect here.

      If the masks are truly identical why can’t 3M simply relabel them or better yet label them for both uses?

  3. mad_kalak
    March.19.2020 at 11:31 am

    The Democrats and the press (but I repeat myself) may soon regret hyping up the Coronavirus into a panic.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      March.19.2020 at 11:48 am

      Your Clinger-in-Chief just called it “war.” Are you saying (finally recognizing) he is a reckless liar?

      Otherwise, the more right-wingers talk during this circumstance, the more their failure in the culture war is likely to be expedited. (Do you guys really think many Americans are likely to join fringe anti-government cranks anytime soon?)

      So keep talking, guys . . . maybe throw in a few comments about race and gender to alienate most Americans even more.

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        March.19.2020 at 11:58 am

        Every President, every Presidential candidate, and every politician, elected or running, is a reckless liar. Did you have an actual point? Kuckland does better than you.

        1. Krayt
          March.19.2020 at 12:02 pm

          Trump was already a completely incompetent failure with a dozen domestic cases ans zero deaths. There is no rationalizing with a rhetoric industy that’s achieved contrarian status to savage everything Trump does.

          I didn’t even vote for him and this is obvious to me.

          Were Obama in charge and nothing at all different, we’d be hearing an endless stream of praise and warm fuzzies.

      2. mad_kalak
        March.19.2020 at 12:04 pm

        “War” is an overused euphemism, as we have a war on drugs, cancer, poverty, terrorism, Wuhan Coronavirus, etc. etc.

        It’s hardly unprecedented, and just as dumb as those other uses. What it does, though, is hype up the public that we are all in this together, and so on, so it does work (making it not so dumb), for a short time at least.

Please to post comments