Maine Voters Supported Removing Religious/Philosophical Exemptions to Immunization Mandate, 73%-27% on March 3
From the Bangor Daily News, with 97.4% of precincts reporting:
Question 1: Vaccine Referendum
Do you want to reject the new law that removes religious and philosophical exemptions to requiring immunization against certain communicable diseases for students to attend schools and colleges and for employees of nursery schools and health care facilities?
Choice % votes Yes 27.3% 103638 No 72.7% 276073