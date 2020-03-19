Fourth Circuit Holds Video Oral Argument

A video recording apparently won't be available, but you can hear the audio below (or here):

https://www.ca4.uscourts.gov/OAarchive/mp3/19-2130-20200318.mp3 1x 1.1x 1.25x 1.5x 2x 3x :15 :15 Download

I understand the lawyers were arguing from different locations in Washington, D.C., and the three judges participating from their own chambers; the court used federal-court-specific technology (the label that I'd heard is the "National Bridge," but that seems to be just an informal term).

Most of the cases from that sitting have been postponed, but this one (about federal regulation of vaping products) was apparently seen as particularly urgent.