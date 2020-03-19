The Volokh Conspiracy

Best Substitute for Yeast in Bread Machines?

The one persistent shortage I'm seeing in my part of L.A. is of baking yeast, and the online stores seem out, too.

I've seen various online recommendations for how to substitute other leavening agents for yeast in various bread recipes, but I'd love to hear any experience you folks have, especially when using bread machines—and other readers might find it useful, too.

I realize the result won't be identical to that with yeast, but I just wanted to get a sense of what's worth trying.

  1. jrlevine
    March.19.2020 at 4:14 pm

    If you have a little yeast left, use it to make sourdough starter. It’ll be a challenge to get it to work in a bread machine, but better than nothing.

    Also see the famous NY Times no-knead bread recipe. Takes overnight but only uses 1/4tsp of yeast per loaf, tastes fabulous, and is easily adapted to sourdough.
    https://www.nytimes.com/2006/11/08/dining/081mrex.html

  2. Dr. Ed
    March.19.2020 at 4:21 pm

    Could you make Soda Bread — that uses a mixture of baking soda and buttermilk (which is acidic) to produce CO2 (bubbles) instead of the yeast producing it as a byproduct.

  3. rjhorn
    March.19.2020 at 4:35 pm

    I’ve made various quick breads (baking powder or baking soda) in my machine. Find and follow a recipe for the proper ratios. The outcome is very different. It’s not a bread suitable for sandwiches, etc. It’s got a texture like Irish soda bread, banana bread, etc. It’s better with cake flour (a finer grind) but perfectly edible with bread flour.

    It goes stale quickly.

    My Zojirushi has no problems with this. It has settings for quick breads. You shouldn’t use a machine without quick bread setting because the attempts to knead and let rise will probably ruin the quick bread.

