Massachusetts Appeals Court Moves to Phone Arguments

From a letter dated last Friday:

To minimize and allay concern about exposure to COVID-19 (Coronavirus), the Appeals Court is hereby ordering that all panel and single justice cases scheduled for oral argument during the remainder of March 2020, including those on March 16, 17, 19, and 23, 2020, will be held by telephone….

The Court plans to record all telephone arguments and make them available on https://www.ma-appellatecourts.org/docket