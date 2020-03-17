A Voice From the Grave

While the earliest recording of a human voice dates to 1860, researchers at the University of London recently announced the recreation of a voice that is much older. Using a CT scanner and a 3D printer, they made physical models of the mouth and throat of a 3,000-year-old mummified Egyptian named Nesyamun. By pairing those models with an electronic larynx, the team has thus far been able to eek a single "eh" out of the long-dead priest.