Epidemic

Can You Be a Libertarian in a Pandemic?

For some reason, socialists have decided that now would be a good time gloat about empty supermarket shelves in capitalist countries. I had not realized that pointing out that life in emergency conditions in liberal capitalist democracies can look somewhat like life in ordinary conditions in an alternative political-economic regime could be used as a knock on capitalism, but there it is. Happily, the empty shelves in the United States will be restocked (and, indeed, my local grocer was restocking most goods as rapidly as the shelves were emptying).

Others have suggested more broadly that "there are no libertarians in an epidemic." It seems particularly weird to hold up the actions of the Trump administration as evidence of that, though perhaps it is in keeping with the odd fantasy that libertarians have been running the world for the past several decades. Whatever the Trump administration has been doing since 2017, it cannot generally be characterized as libertarian.

But laying aside the particulars of the current administration, can one be a libertarian in a pandemic? It is worth breaking the question down a bit.

One might ask whether there are any libertarian-friendly public policy proposals that are particularly useful in a pandemic. The answer is yes. Of course, a libertarian would say that. There is a long-running theme in politics of advocates urging "now more than ever" their long-held policy preferences should be implemented to address whatever the situation du jour might be. Even so, some libertarian policy proposals have particular relevance in the current situation. As some have pointed out, some libertarian initiatives would be helpful here. Some government constraints have proven counterproductive to the effort to combat COVID-19, and some loosening of regulatory constraints might facilitate private and state and local efforts to respond to the current situation. Even if some of those regulations make sense in more normal circumstances, they might be excessively burdensome now.

A traditional libertarian skepticism of big government solutions to social problems is still warranted. There is a tendency in any crisis for the crowd to yell "do something," and for politicians to respond with "here's something," even if the something in question is wasteful, useless or even damaging. Libertarian skepticism about the purpose and design of immediate policy measures can be helpful in separating the wheat from the chaff in addressing even an emergency situation. The normal logic of political rent-seeking and incompetence does not magically disappear in a crisis, though we might have to be more tolerant of such political failings in order to deal with a fast-moving situation.

Libertarians have been particularly sensitive to the fact that crises have often proven to be moments that shift power and resources to the government that far outlive the crisis. In the midst of World War I, Randolph Bourne (no libertarian) observed that "war is the health of the state." Emergency conditions like pandemics can do the same. The machinery of government can be vastly expanded and strengthened during these periods to the detriment of liberty and civil society in the future. We should be cautious about putting in place anything other than temporary measures for addressing the current crisis. If there are long-term reforms that need to be considered in the aftermath so as to better prepare for future epidemics, there will be time to carefully consider them later.

Libertarians should recognize that classical liberal principles rest on certain assumptions. Libertarians are not (generally) anarchists. They recognize that there is a need for the state to secure rights and address the wrongs that individuals can inflict on others. Where the government is needed to adequately secure rights and prevent harms, it should be competent and empowered to perform the task with which it has been entrusted. No one is well served by having a hulking but ineffectual state or an interventionist but incompetent government. Moreover, the control of the spread of infectious diseases is one of the classic things that we expect the state to do. It is in our long-term collective interest to accept restrictions on individual liberty that are necessary to contain the spread of a deadly disease and remedy its ill effects. Some limits on individual freedom are both necessary and proper in these circumstances that would emphatically not be necessary nor proper in more normal circumstances.

It is useful and necessary to question government action. There are bound to be reasonable disagreements on the best government action to take in particular circumstances. Some mistakes will be made along the way, and we should insist that those mistakes be identified and corrected whenever possible. But it neither a knock against libertarianism nor a sacrifice of libertarian principles to accept the fact that sometimes government action is needed, and a pandemic is one of times.

Keith E. Whittington is William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Politics at Princeton University.

  1. Dilan Esper
    March.16.2020 at 3:57 pm

    This post knocks down a straw man while ignoring the real critique that us left types are making.

    That critique is this: in the event of a pandemic, it isn’t simply that government power is warranted, it’s that socialist / big government solutions are basically the only things that work.

    Basically, we need the government to do such things as:

    1. Spend billions of dollars obtaining tests, medical supplies, and researching vaccines.
    2. Spend billions on treatment and isolation of infected individuals.
    3. Pay for sick leave /unemployment for all those whose employment has been interrupted.
    4. Bail out key businesses such as airlines to the tune of many, many billions of dollars.
    5. Impose significant, crushing restrictions on freedom, including such things as freedom of movement and the right to operate a business.
    6. Put huge amounts of money into interventions into the economy, such as guarantees by the Fed, stimulus packages, etc.

    Libertarianism simply cannot get a handle on this problem. Indeed, libertarians’ advocacy of free trade and free movement are a causative factor in pandemics. (Note: I am nonetheless sympathetic to those beliefs. But no doubt they are a causative factor here.)

    That’s what people really mean when they say pandemics discredit libertarianism. The smarter libertarians, like Megan McCardle, basically admit that socialism is necessary in these situations.

    1. Allutz
      March.16.2020 at 4:19 pm

      Meh, most of those things can be figured out by the free market.

      >1. Spend billions of dollars obtaining tests, medical supplies, and researching vaccines.
      All these things are profitable.

      >2. Spend billions on treatment and isolation of infected individuals.
      There is nothing in the free market that prevents treatment.

      >3. Pay for sick leave /unemployment for all those whose employment has been interrupted.
      Yes, the government should reimburse people it has forced to shut down their lives. This is not an illiberal suggestion, the illiberal thing is what is happening in IL and other states where entire industries are being shut down with no compensation.

      >4. Bail out key businesses such as airlines to the tune of many, many billions of dollars.
      Just like the banking crisis, this just perpetuates bad business models.

      >5. Impose significant, crushing restrictions on freedom, including such things as freedom of movement and the right to operate a business.
      Or we could pay people to do the right thing and impose proper liability rules.

      >6. Put huge amounts of money into interventions into the economy, such as guarantees by the Fed, stimulus packages, etc.
      Not necessarily needed if the economy wasn’t intentionally, via policy choices, reliant on linear supply chains easy to disrupt.

    2. mad_kalak
      March.16.2020 at 4:24 pm

      Whittington doesn’t even accurately portray libertarian positions on state power when it comes to collective action problems (which the pandemic response is) in that they support them, generally speaking, in emergencies (which, for example, climate change while a collective action problem is not an emergency).

      Meanwhile, it is entirely acceptable to be wary, as libertarians are, about the size and scale of the response. For instance, the propensity to bail out industries directly leads to bad incentives, it did for all the bailouts prior to 2008 and it will now, in that industries should have larger liability insurance and long term unemployement benefits disincentivise those who looking for work again in a month or two when they is all over.

    3. Bob from Ohio
      March.16.2020 at 4:38 pm

      “Basically, we need the government to do such things as:

      5. Impose significant, crushing restrictions on freedom, including such things as freedom of movement and the right to operate a business.”

      We don’t “need” this at all. It will take a decade to recover from the government overreaction currently in vogue.

      Paraphrasing the perhaps mythical Vietnam comment “We had to destroy the economy in order to save it.”

  2. Jaypd
    March.16.2020 at 3:58 pm

    What I haven’t seen yet, but it has to be coming, is calling all libertarian critiques of the current lockdown mentality ageist. I mean, the lockdown itself is ageist- I’ve watched multiple men over 60 scold us young people and tell us to stop living our lives to protect them. But they have the power to make everyone miserable and destroy the economy over how scared they are. And so long as they have us all on lockdown, we can’t vote them out. So what do we do?

    1. mad_kalak
      March.16.2020 at 4:25 pm

      I am not sure this is a serious comment or attempt at trolling, it’s so inane.

      1. Jaypd
        March.16.2020 at 4:40 pm

        that’s the same reaction I have to these lockdowns.

  3. Jimmy the Dane
    March.16.2020 at 4:36 pm

    If anything the grocery stores around here have been a shining example of why capitalism is superior.
    -Poorer communities with limited access have Dollar Stores that are decently stocked and from social media reports are actually better stocked as of today then many mainstream stores.
    -Even though around here most “big box” stores were rather empty on Thursday night/Friday most got stocked up on Saturday and Sunday.
    -I was just at a more expensive grocery store and the shelves were decently stocked. Items there are not the cheapest but beans, rice, pasta, and some canned goods are still around. Gallons of name brand water can still be found. Same with toilet paper.
    -And FTW Instacart is still filling orders with about a 2 hour delivery timeframe. Indeed, saw the service in a local store filling up a few carts. Stopped on guy to ask why he was still working and he said “the tips are amazing…I got $100 for an elderly guy just for dropping off $75 in groceries…”

  4. Bob from Ohio
    March.16.2020 at 4:47 pm

    The answer to the headline question is of course No but that is because it is never acceptable to be a libertarian.

