The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

"It's Only Quarantine If It's in the Quarante province of France."

"Otherwise it's just Sparkling Isolation."

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

Apparently created by @VikramParalkar. He adds, further enhancing my admiration:

Before I posted this tweet, I fleetingly pondered the incongruity of embedding an Italian-origin word in a French-geography-format joke. Now that it's gone, ahem, viral, I'm haunted by that choice.

 

Advertisement