"It's Only Quarantine If It's in the Quarante province of France."
"Otherwise it's just Sparkling Isolation."
Apparently created by @VikramParalkar. He adds, further enhancing my admiration:
Before I posted this tweet, I fleetingly pondered the incongruity of embedding an Italian-origin word in a French-geography-format joke. Now that it's gone, ahem, viral, I'm haunted by that choice.
