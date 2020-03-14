Religion, Law, and Coronavirus

The site is DiReSom.net (no apparent connection with the rare word diresome):

DiReSom (Diritto e Religione nelle Società Multiculturali – Law and Religion in Multicultural Societies) is a research group created in 2017 within ADEC (Associazione dei docenti della disciplina giuridica del fenomeno religioso – Association of academics of the legal regulation of the religious phenomenon). Its activities are carried out also in collaboration with the European Academy of Religion.

It is coordinated by Pierluigi Consorti, full professor of Law and Religion at the University of Pisa and chairman of ADEC.