Best Configuration for Hanging out with Friends by Video?

What would you recommend?

Skype, Zoom, FaceTime, something else? Just talking, or making sure you have a glass of wine in hand, or perhaps talking over a meal? Anything, whether hardware, software, or otherwise, that makes for a better conversation? Is it best one-on-one, or in groups of four or five? Or is it just a matter of choosing the right people? Tell us what you've found.

  1. David H.
    March.14.2020 at 10:26 pm

    In my professional life, I find Zoom has the best audio quality. Like Slack and Discord, it’s hosted by the developer, so having good network transit and peering helps improve the quality of connectivity that users have to the servers.

    Only downside of Zoom in my opinion is there are many countries they disallow connections from due to US Embargo restrictions.

    1. David H.
      March.14.2020 at 10:27 pm

      [Edit: meant to phrase that as Zoom has worked hard on establishing good network transit and peering, which means $random_user will have better connectivity to the Zoom servers than Slack or Discord, in my experience.]

