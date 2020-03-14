The Volokh Conspiracy
Best Configuration for Hanging out with Friends by Video?
What would you recommend?
Skype, Zoom, FaceTime, something else? Just talking, or making sure you have a glass of wine in hand, or perhaps talking over a meal? Anything, whether hardware, software, or otherwise, that makes for a better conversation? Is it best one-on-one, or in groups of four or five? Or is it just a matter of choosing the right people? Tell us what you've found.