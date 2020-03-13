The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

How Are You Folks Bearing Up?

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

Tell us your coronavirus / remote work / social distancing stories, in the comments below.

Advertisement

NEXT: Americans Act To Flatten the Coronavirus Epidemic Curve

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. marksammiller
    March.13.2020 at 4:44 pm

    How our startup just went fully remote

    https://medium.com/agoric/11-things-covid-19-taught-us-about-the-decentralized-workplace-c03e1efebdc5

  2. Brett Bellmore
    March.13.2020 at 4:53 pm

    My wife, based on CDC recommendations, (I’m over 60.) has put me on partial lockdown. Have to come straight home from work, shower, change clothes, and stay home, instead of running errands.

    We stocked up on nonperishables weeks ago, could hole up for a month if necessary.

  3. Unicorn Abattoir
    March.13.2020 at 4:56 pm

    I’m practicing social distancing by posting on Reason. A lot of my fellow commenters convince me that I really don’t want to be around most humans.

    I’m also dismayed to find that my local grocery has stopped home delivery. I fear I may have to physically enter their store and once again be around fear-addled humans (well, New Jerseyans, but let’s not split hairs).

    Remote work-wise, I’ve said that I really should clean my desk off in case I have to work from home.

  4. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    March.13.2020 at 5:08 pm

    Been working from home for years now, and my pantry is always well-stocked from worries about forest fires, blizzards, earthquakes, and other natural disasters disrupting supply chains. I could go several months, I think, depending on how tired I get of rice and beans 🙂

  5. SykesFive
    March.13.2020 at 5:11 pm

    I’m a lawyer at a litigation boutique. My wife is, basically, the executive officer of an area studies center at a university. Her job was taken over by COVID issues about four weeks ago as various study abroad and other international programs were put in jeopardy. This transitioned to preparedness for canceling in-person instruction and moving students out of the dorms.

    My job really hasn’t changed. I’m the kind of litigator who sits at a desk all day and writes, consults Westlaw, and talks to the rest of my team or very occasionally a client, expert, or opposing counsel. The most exciting thing for my office was supposed to be a jury trial starting two weeks from now, but now that’s been postponed. It’s not my case but we all help out around here. About a week ago, the associate who was spearheading the trial prep drive started calling chambers every day to find out if the court was making any changes due to the pandemic. He’s pretty happy about this. One thing I can tell non-lawyers is that lawyers very rarely actually want to go to trial. The month or so before a big trial is sheer hell and it just gets worse.

    Anyway, back to home. We made a big warehouse store trip a couple weekends ago. All that stuff has been sitting in our pantry and basement. We won’t really need to buy anything for a month. This was not so much because we think civilization is going to collapse or anything but because we knew that when the closures and emergencies were announced, the shelves would be emptied. And that happened in our town today. There is nothing left to buy except very weird things like cauliflower pizza crusts and some odd flavors of jam.

    When we made the big shopping trip, we also decided to knock of nonessential housework and enjoy our weekends and evenings. We figured we’d have plenty of time at home to do chores once the crisis arrived. We also ate out a lot on the theory we’d be eating at home for a couple weeks.

    And here we are. The kids are going to get two weeks off school. We can both work from home–really anywhere we have an internet hookup–and have sketched out a plan to alternate going in to work. Both our offices are very accommodating.

    We’re not big sports fans, but we’re both UVa alums and would have watched the Wahoos. We’ll catch up on Netflix/Amazon/movies that we missed.

Please to post comments