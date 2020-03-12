The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
What Is a "Mother Hubbard Clause"?
I just learned about it today.
Advertisement
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
I just learned about it today.
Advertisement
Initial hopes that the public health consequences of the new coronavirus would be mild are fading.
FDA and CDC bureaucrats stopped private and academic diagnostic tests from being deployed.
Your coronavirus prepping would be a lot tougher in a world without free markets. Libertarians might be the only ones who recognize that.
Lamonte McIntyre served 23 years in prison for murders that he did not commit.
A slew of decisive primary victories expand the former vice president's lead in the Democratic primary.
This modal will close in 10