Mormons Cancel Church
From the official site:
Update: Gatherings of Church Members Temporarily Suspended Worldwide
Local leaders will counsel to determine how to make the sacrament available to members at least once a month
Beginning immediately, all public gatherings of Church members are being temporarily suspended worldwide until further notice. This includes:
[*] Stake conferences, leadership conferences and other large gatherings
[*] All public worship services, including sacrament meetings
[*] Branch, ward and stake activities
